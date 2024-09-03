News

Hayu: new shows streaming September 2024

From The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to The Only Way is Essex – your guide to the best shows to stream in September on Hayu.
3 Sep 2024 11:54
Paul Dalgarno
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Season 5. Image: Hayu.

Hayu: new to streaming

1 September

The Only Way is Essex – Season 34

Series. Beneath the golden Mediterranean sun, your favourite glamorous Essex crew is back with a brand-new series, ready to turn up the heat as they trade the UK’s grey skies for the dazzling shores of Cyprus. Prepare for an explosive journey filled with fiery confrontations, emotional highs and lows, and surprise arrivals. As the cast navigates the ups and downs of their relationships and rivalries, the drama unfolds against the stunning backdrop of sun-kissed beaches and lavish villas, promising an unforgettable series of thrills and spills.

2 September

Snapped Behind Bars – Season 2

Series. Now a number of years into their prison sentences, women convicted of murder are featured in exclusive and revealing interviews.

19 September

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Season 5

Series. Returning this season are housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose. In addition, Mary Cosby rejoins as a housewife, bringing back her unfiltered opinions and expensive taste. New housewife Bronwyn Newport arrives in couture with her over-the-top fashion and a sense of humour as sharp as the diamonds she wears. A longtime friend of Lisa Barlow, Bronwyn makes a splash with the ladies with her outrageous, fabulous and confrontational style. Watch the trailer.

30 September

Love & Hip Hop Miami – Season 6

Series. We’re back with the bold and edgy movers of Miami. Starring Trina, Amara La Negra and Shay Johnson.

Hayu: continuing series

Snapped – Season 34

Series. The investigations continue into violent and mysterious criminal cases.

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 9

Series. Following the crew and captain through the Mediterranean on a luxury charter yacht.

Watch What Happens Live – Season 21

Series. Andy Cohen chats about pop culture topics with celebrities and reality show personalities.

The Real Housewives of Dubai – Season 2

Series. A group of ultra-wealthy women do their best to maintain their lavish lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 18

Series. Following the real-life housewives who are doing it tough in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the US.

Real Murders of Atlanta – Season 3

Series. Investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones pick their way through a series of murder cases in Atlanta.

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins – Season 3

Series. Faith Jenkins follows fated romances from their beautiful beginnings to their bitter endings.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

