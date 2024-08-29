Binge: new shows & films streaming September 2024

Binge: new to streaming

3 September

Alf – Seasons 1–4

Series. It’s been 34 years since the wise-cracking alien life form last uttered his catchphrase ‘Ha! I Kill Me’ but, three decades later, the laughs haven’t died. This family sitcom follows the Tanner family and the cat-eating, beer-drinking alien they must keep secret from the outside world. Starring Max Wright and puppeteer Paul Fusco.

5 September

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Series. Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, the series follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the ‘Black Mecca’. When a hustler named Chicken Man hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Starring Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle. Watch the trailer.

6 September

Funny Woman – Season 2

Series. Barbara Parker is frustrated as she’s fed up with being the comic muse in old school comedy shows. She tries branching out into art house cinema in the hope it will be more progressive but finds that is not the case either. Undeterred and as determined as ever, Sophie decides to create her own comedy show where she can tell her own stories and get her authentic voice heard. Starring Gemma Arterton, Tom Bateman and Arsher Ali.

8 September

Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos

Series. In the two-part documentary, acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney delves deep into the psyche of renowned Sopranos creator and writer, David Chase, to illuminate his life and career while offering a unique window into his unparalleled work on the iconic program. Starring Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli.

13 September

Taskmaster – Season 18

Series. A new line-up of contestants are set to compete in the 15th series of the critically-acclaimed task tournament. Greg Davies will resume his role as theTaskmaster, accompanied by his faithful sidekick Little Alex Horne who is poised and ready to provide stats, data and occasional comfort in the most bizarre yet cut-throat show on television.

Wonka

Film (2023). With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Gustave Die and Murray McArthur. Watch the trailer.

16 September

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Live Show

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will honour the best in American prime time television programming from June 1 2023 until May 31 2024, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, with the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on 7 and 8 September at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

18 September

The Great Australian Bake Off

Series. Twelve new bakers will be donning their aprons and taking their place in the iconic Bake Off shed under the attentive and encouraging eyes of esteemed judges, global culinary icon Rachel Khoo and Australia’s king of pastry Darren Purchese. Hosting the show are comedians Natalie Tran and the late Cal Wilson, who appears in four episodes.

19 September

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Film (2024). When the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard.

20 September

The Penguin – Season 1

Series. Colin Farrell stars as Oz Cobb (The Penguin), continuing the epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman. In addition to Farrell, the cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Watch the trailer.

25 September

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Film (2023). Black Manta seeks revenge on Aquaman for his father’s death. Wielding the Black Trident’s power, he becomes a formidable foe. To defend Atlantis, Aquaman forges an alliance with his imprisoned brother. They must protect the kingdom. Starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

26 September

Chicago P.D. – Season 12

Series. The return of the police drama about those who put it all on the line to serve and protect. District 21 of the Chicago Police Department is made up of two distinctly different groups: the uniformed cops who patrol the beat and deal with street crimes, and the intelligence unit, the team that combats the city’s major offences, such as organised crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders. Starring Jason Beghe.

Mean Girls (2024)

Film (2024). Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school. But everything changes when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho.



30 September

Krapopolis – Season 2

Animated series. Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. Starring Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade and Matt Berry.

Saturday Night Live – Season 50

Series. As the iconic US comedy sketch show enters its 50th season, creator and producer Lorne Michaels has hinted it will be epic: ‘The 50th will be a big event. We’ll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing,’ he told The Hollywood Reporter. And, in the lead-up to the US presidential election, Maya Rudolph has confirmed she will return to play presidential nominee Kamala Harris.