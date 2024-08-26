Paramount+: new shows streaming September 2024

Paramount+: new to streaming

30 August

Last King of the Cross – Season 2

Series. We’re back with character of John Ibrahim on his mission to capture Oxford Street’s late-night empire. Having fled to Ibiza to escape his past, he finally returns to Sydney – only to find it’s not quite how he left it. The two younger Ibrahim brothers, Fadi and Michael have grown up, while older brother Sam remains in prison – steadily growing a following as he attempts to establish his own Black Flags chapter. Starring Lincoln Younes, Alex Kaan and Dave Hoey.

1 September

One Life

Film (2023). This biopic tells the emotional true story of Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Lena Olin, Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Flynn. Watch the trailer.

4 September

The Tiny Chef Show – Season 2

Preschool series. Season 2 follows viral culinary sensation Tiny Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home. The new season will see Chef welcome a delicious line-up of celebrity and influencer guest stars including the likes of Kristen Bell, Young Dylan, Tony Hawk and Danny Trejo.

Ridiculousness – Season 36

Series. From epic stunts, pranks gone wrong, to everything in between, host Rob Dyrek returns with co-host Steelo Brim to showcase and dissect the most hilarious and absurd viral videos on the internet. Featuring special celebrity guests throughout the season, Dyrek will discuss and categorise the wild and wacky clips caught on camera.

7 September

Rubble & Crew – Season 2

Series for children. In season two of the PAW Patrol preschool spin-off series, fan favourite character Rubble goes on adventures with a whole new crew of pups; the pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

11 September

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2

Series for children. Settle in for all new episodes of The Patrick Star Show, which follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

12 September

MTV VMAs 2024

Live music show. The MTV 2024 VMAs return to New York from UBS Arena to celebrate the biggest names in music with headline-generating surprises, one time only performances and a fan-filled audience. Tune in to all the action of the 2024 VMAs as Paramount+ streams the awards live from 8.30am AEST on Thursday, 12 September, staring with a pre-show, leading into the live awards show at 10am AEST. Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion.

13 September

Dora – Season 2

Series for children. Everyone’s favourite bilingual explorer, Dora, returns for more epic adventures through the mystical and magical rainforest. Dora season two, will see Dora and her best monkey friend, Boots, encounter new challenges, overcome tricky obstacles, and explore new fantastical territories. Kids will join the iconic Latina heroine on her journey as she meets new friends and helps others, learning inspiring lessons through catchy songs and nonstop laughter.

15 September

Tulsa King – Season 2

Series. Season 2 sees Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realise that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, and Tatiana Zappardino. Watch the trailer.

18 September

The Really Loud House – Season 2

Series. Season 2 of hit live-action series features more hilarious adventures in the town of Royal Woods. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own and more. Starring Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno and Bian Stepanek.

Nöthin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal

Documentary series. This three-part music docuseries features interviews with those who lived the scene, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo, and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others. Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day.

20 September

Frasier – Season 2

Series. Season 2 follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and—with hope— finally fulfil an old dream or two. Starring Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

21 September

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 7

Series. After a shocking first half of season seven, where Sammi Sweetheart Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunited for the first time in over a decade — this second installment promises to be the most revealing yet. From the sandy shores to the neon lights of Sin City, the squad is taking fans on a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate life’s biggest milestones – from parenthood and adoption to engagements and heartbreaks.

24 September

Cocaine Bear

Film (2023). An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine from a cargo plane. Starring Keri Russell, Ray Liotta and O’Shea Jackson J.

28 September

Bob Marley: One Love

Film (2024). Celebrate the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love, peace, and unity. In this powerful and uplifting film, discover Bob Marley’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music that changed the world. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton.

Apartment 7A

Film (2024). Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, exploring what happened in Bamford before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame. Starring Paramount+ welcomes the all-new psychological thriller Apartment7A, starring Golden Globe winner Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest and Jim Sturgess.