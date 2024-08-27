Stan: new shows & films streaming September 2024

Stan: new to streaming

1 September

Copa 71

Film (2023). A documentary featuring the pioneering women who participated in the 1971 Women’s Soccer World Cup, a tournament watched by record crowds before being written out of sporting history. Starring Elvira Aracen, Janice Barton and Brandi Chastain.

Stop Making Sense – 4K Remaster

Film (2024). Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film of Talking Heads was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics to be the greatest concert film of all time.

2 September

The Hours

Film (2002). The novel Mrs. Dalloway affects three generations of women who have each contended with the experience of suicide in their lives. Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore.

3 September

Rev – Seasons 1–3

An Anglican vicar, his wife and a small group of London parishioners get involved in a series of misadventures. Starring Tom Hollander, Olivia Colman and Steve Evets.

4 September

Triangle

Film (2009). A group of friends have their yacht capsized by mysterious storm before an even more mysterious ship arrives to rescue them. Starring Melissa George, Joshua McIvor and Jack Taylor.

6 September

Power Book II: Ghost

Series. The final season follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family. ​Starring Michael Rainey Jr, Gianni Paolo and Lovell Adams-Gray.

7 September

Dune: Part 1

Film (2021). A family of high birth finds itself at the centre of a battle for control over the galaxy’s most valuable natural asset. Meanwhile, the family’s make heir is haunted by visions of a dark future. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

8 September

Revealed: KillJoy

L–R: Lyndel Smith, Helen (surname withheld) and Kathryn Joy, in Revealed: KillJoy. Image: Stan.

Documentary. A film exploring the story of Australian Kathryn Joy, whose father killed their mother when they were three months old. Spanning over 40 years, Revealed: KillJoy follows Kathryn from a child, into adulthood as they embark on a journey to uncover their mother’s buried story. Watch the trailer.

9 September

Game Night

Film (2018). Friends who get together for regular game nights find themselves, inadvertently, in a real-life mystery. Starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams and Kyle Chandler.

10 September

Spectacular Earth – Season 1

Series. Enjoy some of the most stunning natural phenomena the world has to offer and understand the forces combining to make them happen.

11 September

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Film (2019). It’s the late 1960s and Rick Dalton (a TV star) and his stunt double, Cliff, have their eye on achieving lasting success in Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

14 September

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

Film (2022). Gellert Grindelwald is intent on taking control of the wizarding world – Dumbledore knows it and asks Scamander to lead a team on a perilous mission. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller.

15 September

The Valley of Sin

Series. A six-hour docuseries that examines the mid-90s witch-hunt that pitted neighbour against neighbour in Wenatchee, Washington – the self-appointed ‘Apple Capital of The World’. When police uncovered a monstrous child sex ring known among its membership as ‘The Circle’, local authorities alleged that dozens of children were assaulted in the bedrooms of their parents, in the homes of their neighbours and at the altar of a church.

16 September

Sherwood – Season 1

A damaged community receives a fresh blow in the shape of two new murders, leading to a record-breaking manhunt. Starring Lorraine Ashbourne, Adam Hugill and Perry Fitzpatrick.

19 September

The Big C – Seasons 1–4

A mother living in the suburbs strives for happiness and laughter following a cancer diagnosis. Starring Laura Linney and Oliver Platt.

20 September

Resident Evil

Enjoy the entire original franchise of Resident Evil including Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

21 September

Elvis

Austin Butler as Elvis. Images: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Film (2022). Baz Luhrmann’s sensory-loading exploration of the life of Elvis Presley and his relationship with his manager, Colonel Parker. Starring Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.

23 September

From

Series. From the executive producersof Lost, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey.

25 September

The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool

Documentary. The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool investigates allegations of exploitation and abuse at the top of one of the biggest fashion brands in the US. Former CEO Mike Jeffries transformed Abercrombie and Fitch from a failing retail chain to a multibillion-dollar empire and the epitome of cool. Now, after months of painstaking investigation, reporter Rianna Croxford speaks to men who say they were recruited into a dark world, created to satisfy the sexual fantasies of Mike Jeffries and his British partner Matthew Smith.

26 September

The North Water – Season 1

Series. A fight for survival ensues on an Arctic-bound whaling boat, whose passengers include a disgraced military doctor. Starring Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell and Sam Spruell.

28 September

Find Me in Paris – Seasons 1–3

Series. With the help of a magic necklace, a young ballet dancer is transported from the early 1900s to the 21st century, and has to make do while avoiding nasty time agents. Starring Eubha Akilade, Jessica Lord and Castle Rock.

30 September

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol

Series. Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future. Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Anne Charrier.