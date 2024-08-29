Disney+: new shows streaming September 2024

Disney+: new to streaming

4 September

Tell Me Lies – Season 2

Series. Season 2 picks up as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. While very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season 1 impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways. Starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

6 September

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Series. A reality TV show focussing on mormon wives who are swingers. Starring Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt.

8 September

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version)

Film (2024). Sing-along version of this animated film in which a man seeks redemption by volunteering his family for an experimental space farming mission. Starring Anna Akana, Darin De Paul and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

12 September

Muslim Matchmaker

Series. A reality TV show that follows the lives of Muslim Americans as they navigate cultural customs in their search for love.

13 September

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Series. In this animated show for children, a nerf-herder discovers an artefact that turns the Star Wars universe on its head, swapping the roles of heroes and villains. Starring Mark Hamill, Gaten Matarazzo and Bobby Moynihan.

In Vogue: The ’90s

Series. This docuseries aims to present the definitive story of the 1990s fashion industry, with the help of Vogue editors Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour. Starring Nicole Kidman, Claire Danes and Sarah Jessica Parker. Watch the trailer.

17 September

Child Star

Film (2024). Documentary exploring the ways in which well-known former child stars look back on the highs and lows of coming of age in the spotlight. Starring Demi Lovato, Christina Ricci and Drew Barrymore.

18 September

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun

Series. In this docuseries, Baywatch producers and stars discuss why the show the most watched TV series in the world. Starring Lili Simmons, Jason Momoa and Nicky Whelan.

19 September

Agatha All Along

Series. The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven. Starring Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza. Watch the trailer.

20 September

The Contestant

Film (2023). For more than a year, a Japanese reality TV star left naked in a room and has to fill out magazine sweepstakes to earn food and clothing. Starring Tomoaki Hamatsu, Jason Her and Toshio Tsuchiya.

25 September

Mama Cake

Film (2012). in this comedy, a trio of friends set off to buy the ‘Mama Cake’ for one of their friend’s dying grandmother. Starring Ananda Omesh, Boy William and Arie Dagienkz.