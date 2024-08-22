Netflix: new shows & films streaming September 2024

Netflix: new to streaming

1 September

Follow the Rain

Documentary (2024). Across the rich Australian landscape, two fungi hunters discover unknown species and capture their vibrant finds through time-lapse photography. Starring Stephen Axford.

3 September

Untold: Hope Solo VS US Soccer

Series. World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women’s soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates. Starring Hope Solo.

5 September

The Perfect Couple

Series. Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding – and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel. Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Eve Hewson. Watch the trailer.

Apollo 13: Survival

Apollo 13: Survival. Image: Netflix.

Documentary (2024). Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.

6 September

Rebel Ridge

Film (2024). A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin’s bail. Starring Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson and Anna Sophia Robb. Watch the trailer.

Selling Sunset – Season 8

Selling Sunset – Season 4. image: Netflix.

Series. Glam looks. Fierce clashes. Stunning homes. It’s business as usual for The Oppenheim Group as they welcome a new agent and bid farewell to a dear friend. Starring Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause.

12 September

Emily in Paris – Season 4 Part 2

Series. Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she’s ready for her next adventure. Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo.

13 September

Uglies

Film (2024). In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend. Starring Joey King, Keith Powers and Laverne Cox.

19 September

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Series. This riveting true-crime drama probes the lives of convicted killers the Menendez brothers and the brutal 1989 murder of their parents in Beverly Hills. Starring Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

20 September

His Three Daughters

His Three Daughters. Image: Netflix.

Film (2023). Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father’s New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs. Starring Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon. Watch the trailer.

26 September

Everything Calls for Salvation – Season 2

Series. Juggling frantic efforts to keep his daughter and a new job at the psychiatric hospital, Daniele must overcome his challenges to lead an ordinary life. Starring Federico Cesari and Ricky Memphis.

27 September

Will & Harper

Film (2024). When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.

Rez Ball

Film (2024). In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.

Lisabi: The Uprising

The legendary story of a folk hero’s rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history. Starring Kauchani Bratt, Jessica Matten and Devin Sampson-Craig.







