What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, iview, SBS, Prime, Stan and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week (11–16 September 2023) in Australia. If you prefer to go to the cinema, you may enjoy our film festival guide instead.

Read: What to stream in September 2023: new shows and films in Australia

Netflix

Glow up – Season 5 (Netflix)

A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colourful reality competition series.

Surviving Summer – Season 2 (15 September)

Image: Netflix.

A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves – and for the boy she loves.

Read: Surviving Summer Season 2 – cheat sheet

Prime Video

A Million Miles Away (15 September)

Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, A Million Miles Away follows him on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station.

Binge

Secrets of Playboy – Season 2 (16 September)

Archival footage and exclusive interviews with insiders from all facets of the Playboy world help unravel the glamorous mythology created by the Playboy brand over several decades.

The Sixth Commandment (16 September)

True-life crime drama exploring the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, and the events that unfolded afterwards.

Apple TV+

Morning Wars – Season 3 (13 September)

Image: Apple TV+.

Season 3 of the unapologetically candid drama that looks at the modern workplace through the lens of people who who wake up America.

Stan

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (11 September)

Image: Stan.

Starring Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis,The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows iconic character Daryl Dixon as he washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why.

Ride with Norman Reedus (11 September)

Follows Walking Dead star Norman Reedus on his epic road trips around the world. From fellow actors to musicians, each episode features Reedus travelling alongside a riding companion as they explore local culture and seek adventure on the road.

Disney+

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham – Season 2 (13 September)

Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

The Other Black Girl (13 September)

Drama series based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ 2021 best-selling novel, which follows editorial assistant Nella, who is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Read: The Other Black Girl – need to know

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband – Season 1 (13 September)

This three-part series is a tale of earth-shattering discoveries, a victim’s bravery, and a woman’s quest to reclaim her life against all odds.

Shudder

Elevator Game (15 September)

A teen links the mysterious disappearance of his sister to a supernatural game that’s played in elevators.

Read: Elevator Game – need to know

DocPlay

Rachel’s Farm (14 September)

Actor-director Rachel Ward sets out to regenerate her northern NSW beef farm, with the help of experts and neighbours.

ABC iview

Grand Designs House of the Year – Series 7 (14 September)

Grand Designs. Image: ABC.

Kevin McCloud returns in the ever-popular design show.

Shakespeare and Hathaway – Series 4 (16 September)

The oddball, oddly-matched Stratford-upon-Avon-based sleuths return for more picturesque and whimsical mysteries brimming with wit and rural charm.

Becoming Frida Kahlo (16 September)

This portrait of the late iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo strips away the myths to reveal the woman behind the legend.

SBS On Demand

Dark Winds – Seasons 1 and 2 (14 September)

Dark Winds. Image: Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Produc/© 2021 Stalwart Productions/SBS.

A spate of seemingly unrelated crimes in the Navajo Nation in 1971 become the focus of Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police, uncovering and unsettling old wounds.