What to stream in September 2023: new shows and films in Australia

Streaming

1 Sep

Power Book IV: Force (Stan)

Starring Joseph Sikora (Power, Ozark) and Isaac Keys (Get Shorty, The Oath), the action-packed drama series Power Book IV: Force returns for season 2. The fourth series to expand the Power universe follows Tommy Egan (Sikora) as he takes on Chicago.

One Night (Paramount+)

A six-part character-driven mystery about female friendships under incredible emotional and existential strain – One Night is the story of three women whose bond was all but destroyed by the traumatic events of one night 20 years ago.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Paramount+)

Starring the familiar faces of Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline and Leah Messer and Maci Bookout, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the moms as they face the reality of parenthood.

Perpetrator (Shudder)

Jonny Baptiste is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie. On the event of her 18th birthday, she experiences a radical metamorphosis: a family spell that redefines her called Forevering. When several teen girls go missing at her new school, a mythically feral Jonny goes after the Perpetrator.

4 Sep

De Humani Corporis Fabrica (DocPlay)

An examination of the human body as an extraordinary landscape that is also otherworldly and harrowing, from five hospitals in northern Paris neighbourhoods.

The Wheel of Time (Prime Video)

The lives of five young villagers change forever when a strange and powerful woman arrives, claiming one of them is the child of an ancient prophecy with the power to tip the balance between Light and Dark forever.

Black Ops (Binge)

A show that travels the world to take viewers along on top secret special ops missions. The series reveals how elite special operations units in different countries carry out their high-risk/zero-recognition assignments and shares the inside story of some of the most dramatic military actions in recent history.

5 Sep

Drag Race Germany (Stan)

Germany’s fiercest queens are ready to start their engines! Hosted by Barbie Breakout, Gianni Jovanovic, and Dianne Brill, Drag Race Germany features eleven glamorous queens competing for the coveted title of Germany’s Drag Race Superstar.

6 Sep

Baby Shark’s Big Show (Paramount+)

Follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends, and sing original catchy tunes along the way.

The Little Mermaid (Disney+)

The story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

I Am Groot – Season 2 (Disney+)

The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face – or nose-to-nose – with new and colourful creatures and environments.

7 Sep

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4 (Paramount+)

An unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that.

Virgin River – Season 5 (Netflix)

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.

Top Boy – Season 3 (Netflix)

Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences.

Our House (BritBox)

Fiona Lawson returns to her home in London to find strangers moving in and her belongings no longer there. At first, she thinks her home was sold by accident, but upon discovering that her husband, Bram, has gone missing, she soon realises that much more is at play.

The Lovers (Binge)

The story of Janet, a supermarket worker who doesn’t care about anything, and Seamus, a self-centred, political broadcaster. They find themselves drawn to each other.

8 Sep

Selling the OC – Season 2 (Netflix)

O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumours and test the real estate waters in Cabo.

9 Sep

Rugby World Cup 2023 (Stan)

Hosted in France, the men’s Rugby World Cup 2023 will be the biggest event on the global sporting calendar this year. All 48 matches across seven weeks will be streamed live and ad-free in 4K UHD. The Wallabies meet Georgia, Fiji and Wales on their quest to win a third Rugby World Cup title.

Arthdal Chronicles – Season 2 (Disney+)

A continuation of the Korean fantasy drama, set eight years after the dramatic events of Season 1.

11 Sep

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Stan)

Starring Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis,The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows iconic character Daryl Dixon as he washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why.

Ride with Norman Reedus (Stan)

Follows Walking Dead star Norman Reedus on his epic road trips around the world. From fellow actors to musicians, each episode features Reedus travelling alongside a riding companion as they explore local culture and seek adventure on the road.

12 Sep

Glow up – Season 5 (Netflix)

A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colourful reality competition series.

13 Sep

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham – Season 2 (Disney+)

Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

The Other Black Girl (Disney+)

Drama series based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ 2021 best-selling novel, which follows editorial assistant Nella, who is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband – Season 1 (Disney+)

This three-part series is a tale of earth-shattering discoveries, a victim’s bravery, and a woman’s quest to reclaim her life against all odds.

The Morning Show – Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Season 3 of the unapologetically candid drama that looks at the modern workplace through the lens of people who who wake up America.

14 Sep

Rachel’s Farm (DocPlay)

Actor-director Rachel Ward sets out to regenerate her northern NSW beef farm, with the help of experts and neighbours.

From Darkness (BritBox)

A crime thriller starring BAFTA award winner Anne-Marie Duff. A former detective moves away to the remote Western Isles in an attempt to escape the violent past that still haunts her. When a serial killer from her past resurfaces, Claire is forced out of her self-imposed isolation to help solve the case.

The Sixth Commandment (Binge)

True-life crime drama exploring the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, and the events that unfolded afterwards.

15 Sep

Surviving Summer – Season 2 (Netflix)

A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves – and for the boy she loves.

Love at First Sight (Netflix)

Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable – but love has a way of defying the odds.

Elevator Game (Shudder)

A teen links the mysterious disappearance of his sister to a supernatural game that’s played in elevators.

A Million Miles Away (Prime Video)

Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, A Million Miles Away follows him on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station.

16 Sep

Secrets of Playboy – Season 2 (Binge)

Archival footage and exclusive interviews with insiders from all facets of the Playboy world help unravel the glamorous mythology created by the Playboy brand over several decades.

19 Sep

Revealed – Danielle Laidley: Two Tribes (Stan)

A Stan Original Documentary about Danielle Laidley’s career as a high-profile football player and coach, and her battles with drug addiction and gender dysphoria. Laidley will launch her autobiography, approach the AFL to put her voice toward inclusivity, strive to rebuild family relationships and work to find her place in the community as an LGBTQIA+ representative.

20 Sep

Robyn Hood (Stan)

Starring Jessye Romeo (Pennyworth), Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova (The Boys) and Ian Matthews (The Hardy Boys), Robyn Hood is a science-fiction drama that follows Robyn Loxley (Romeo) and her anti-authoritarian masked hip-hop band, The Hood.

Fever Pitch: The Battle for Premier League (Stan)

Fever Pitch: The Battle for Premier League goes behind the boardroom doors, into the dressing rooms and onto the super yachts, to explore how English football was dramatically transformed by the global super rich in the noughties.

21 Sep

Sex Education – Season 4 (Netflix)

With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College – but he’s not the only sex therapist on campus.

Five Daughters (BritBox)

A mini-series based on the real-life events surrounding the Ipswich serial murders of 2006 perpetrated by the Suffolk Strangler.

American Horror Story – Season 12 (Binge)

This season is based on author Danielle Rollins’s forthcoming novel Delicate Condition — which follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

22 Sep

Love is Blind – Season 5 (Netflix)

After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep – and her life takes a turn for the worse.

Spy Kids: Armageddon (Netflix)

When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents – and the world.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (Shudder)

Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life.

24 Sep

Cocaine Bear (Netflix)

Chaos and carnage ensue when a 500-pound black bear discovers – and devours – a discarded shipment of illegal narcotics in a national forest.

27 Sep

Love It or List It Australia – Season 5 (Binge)

Homeowners decide whether to renovate their houses or put them up for sale, as they are shown the best of both options in an Australian remake of the popular series.

28 Sep

C*A*U*G*H*T (Stan)

After the Australian Minister of Defence texts a ‘secret file’ to the Princess of Behati-Prinsloo, a small island nation, he sends four Australian soldiers into the war-town country on a secret mission to retrieve the file. Mistaken for Americans, they are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral.

Love is in the Air (Netflix)

A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever. Starring Delta Goodrem.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix)

A new animated series in the Castlevania universe from showrunners Kevin Kolde (Castlevania) and Clive Bradley (Trapped) and directors Sam Deats & Adam Deats (Castlevania).

The Kardashians – Season 4 (Disney+)

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories.

Kate and Koji (BritBox)

A working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a neglected seaside town develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking doctor.

29 Sep

Gen V (Prime Video)

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, a thrilling new series set at America’s only college for superheroes. These gifted students put their moral boundaries to the test, competing for the university’s top ranking, and a chance to join The Seven, Vought International’s elite superhero team.