9Network brings six free BBC channels to Australia

In a deal with BBC Studios, the 9Network is bringing six dedicated FAST channels direct from the UK to Australia.

The channels, which broadcast more than 300 titles, will be available to stream for free on 9Now.

The BBC offerings cover factual, lifestyle, comedy, and educational documentary genres.

The six BBC FAST channels include:

BBC Comedy

A channel entirely dedicated to British humour, featuring series like Bottom, Famalam, Moone Boy, and classics such as Are You Being Served? and ‘Allo Allo.

BBC Food

Home to the culinary expertise of renowned chefs like Jamie Oliver, Nigel Slater, and Rachel Khoo, this channel offers a slate of cooking shows and docuseries.

BBC Home & Garden

Focused on home remodeling and garden renovation shows, the BBC Home & Garden channel offers all-day programming to inspire better living.

BBC Earth

BBC Earth showcases breathtaking documentaries, taking viewers from the depths of the ocean to the peaks of the world’s tallest mountains with programs like Natural World and The Life of Mammals.

Top Gear

Auto enthusiasts can indulge in classic Top Gear UK episodes and other car-focused content.

Antiques Roadshow UK

Back-to-back episodes of Antiques Roadshow bring historical discoveries and rich storytelling from some of Britain’s most scenic locations.

Hamish Turner, Director of 9Now and Programming, emphasised the significance of this partnership, saying ‘By combining Nine’s leading platform with BBC Studios’ world-class content, we’re delivering even more of what our audiences love, whenever they want it.’

Deborah Tod, Director of Content Partnerships and Sales at BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, added: ‘This collaboration allows us to further strengthen our relationship with the 9Network and expand the reach of incredible British content in Australia.’

The six BBC FAST Channels will be available to stream online at 9Now.

BritBox nabs Australian premieres of Death in Paradise, Call The Midwife and Silent Witness

BritBox has officially announced it will be the exclusive home for the premiere episodes of popular British shows Death in Paradise, Call The Midwife, and Silent Witness.

The all-British streaming service will also debut The Jetty, a new crime thriller starring Jenna Coleman. Written and created by Cat Jones, the four-part series delves into ‘complex themes of sexual morality, age of consent, grooming, identity, and memory’, promising to be a ‘thought-provoking’ addition to the platform.

This expansion follows the recent 50% sale of ITV Studios’ stake in BritBox to the BBC, which marks the end of BBC First shows streaming on Foxtel and Binge from 31 July 2024.

Ghosts Australia: comedy series coming to Network 10 and Paramount+

Paramount Australia with BBC Studios Productions Australia, has announced that, Ghosts Australia, a new local adaptation of the British sitcom Ghosts, will be coming to Network 10 and Paramount+ in 2025.

The media release from Paramount+ states that:

‘This distinctive and highly spirited eight-part family comedy series will be set in a haunted country house full of hilarious new ghosts who are as chaotic, unpredictable and messy as Australian history itself.

