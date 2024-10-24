Disney+: new shows streaming November 2024

Disney+: new in November

1 Nov

Music by John Williams

Documentary. His unforgettable scores are an essential part of some of the most beloved movies of our time, over a career that spans decades. See and hear maestro John Williams’ own story, with insights from filmmakers, musicians, and others he has inspired, complete with rare behind-the-scenes looks at the making of movie history. Watch the trailer.

2 Nov

Endurance

Documentary. Maritime Heritage Trust locates Shackleton’s shipwrecked Endurance near Antarctica in 1915. Shackleton and 27 crew survive incredible journey to South Georgia to seek rescue after ship sinks, showcasing human resilience against all odds.

6 Nov

Gangnam B-Side

Series. In Gangnam, Seoul, Jae-Hee knows a secret about a series of disappearances but then vanishes herself. Detective Kang, outlaw Yoon, and Prosecutor Min pursue the truth for their own reasons. Starring Stars Jo Woo-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Ha Yoon-kyung.

14 Nov

FX’s Say Nothing

Series. FX’s limited series Say Nothing is a gripping story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. The nine-episode series is based on the book by Patrick Radden Keefe. Spanning four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. Starring Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe and Anthony Boyle.

15 Nov

An Almost Christmas Story

An Almost Christmas Story. Image: Disney+.

Animated film (2024). Moon, a curious young owl, finds herself trapped in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Trying to escape the city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on an adventure. Starring Mamoudou Athie, Cary Christopher and Jim Gaffigan.

19 Nov

Interior Chinatown

Interior Chinatown key art. Image: Disney+

Series. Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called Black & White. Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown and aspiring to be the lead of his own story.

When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, while discovering his own family’s buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight. Starring Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet and Ronny Chieng.

ScreenHub: Interior Chinatown: trailer released for Taika Waititi-produced Disney+ series

22 Nov

Out of My Mind

Film (2024)/ Melody Brooks, a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates. When a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Rosemarie DeWitt and Luke Kirby.

29 Nov

Beatles ’64

Beatles ’64. Image: Disney+.

Documentary/ The impact of the Beatles’ first trip to the United States is well known: their lightning bolt rise up the charts, battalions of screaming teenage girls and a record-breaking performance on Ed Sullivan, witnessed by 73 million people. Beatles ’64 tells a more intimate story.

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi reveal the four Beatles at the moment of their musical breakthrough and unimaginable fame. The film showcases rare behind-the-scenes footage filmed by pioneering documentarians David and Albert Maysles, beautifully restored in 4K.

Newly filmed and archival interviews with the Beatles, along with fans whose lives were transformed by the band’s music, illuminate this singular cultural moment and its continued resonance today.