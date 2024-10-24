News

Stan: new shows streaming November 2024

Discover the best new shows streaming on Stan in November 2024.
24 Oct 2024 13:12
Paul Dalgarno
Yellowstone. Image: Stan.

Stan: new in November

1 Nov

Drag Race Down Under – Season 4

Meet The Ten New Drag Race Down Under Contestants. Image: Stan.
Ten talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for a cash prize and the title of ‘Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar’ in the brand new season hosted by new host and global icon, Michelle Visage, who will also continue in her role as judge.

Season 4 is the first time that Michelle Visage is taking on the highly-regarded role as host in the 15 year history of the Drag Race franchise. The ten queens this year are Brenda Bressed, Freya Armani, Karna Ford, Lazy Susan, Lucina Innocence, Mandy Moobs, Max Drag Queen, Nikita Iman, Olivia Dreams and Vybe.

ScreenHub: Drag Race Down Under: Stan reveals new queens

3 Nov

Bribe, Inc.

Bribe, Inc. Image: Stan.
Documentary. Directed by Peter Klein, and produced by Calyn Shaw, the feature-length Stan Original Documentary Bribe, Inc. chronicles award-winning journalist Nick McKenzie’s worldwide investigation into the bribes, crimes and corruption rife in the oil industry, and the Monaco-based Ahsani family at the centre of one of the biggest bribery schemes in modern history. 

The case came to light after McKenzie helped break open bribery allegations at Australian engineering giant Leighton Holdings (now CIMC). Leighton executives David Savage and Russell Waugh will soon appear in court defending foreign bribery charges, which relate to revelations from those implicated in the schemes detailed in Revealed: Bribe, Inc.

11 Nov

Yellowstone – Season 5, Part 2

Series. Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, a Native American reservation, and America’s first national park. ​ 

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) and John Linson. Watch the trailer.

20 Nov

ARIA Awards 2024

Special event. Get ready for an unforgettable night as the 2024 ARIA Awards showcase the achievements of our homegrown superstars over the past year. Bringing together Australia’s biggest artists dominating the global music scene, alongside our most exciting up-and-coming talent, the Awards will celebrate and recognise an exceptional year of local music.

The 2024 ARIA Awards will premiere live 5pm AEDT, 20 Nov, on Stan. The full show will also be available on demand on Stan following the official live stream.

21 Nov

Nugget is Dead

Nugget Is Dead. Image: Stan.
Film (2024). When beloved family dog, Nugget, falls sick over Christmas, Steph Stool (Vic Zerbst) must abandon her very elegant holiday plans with her boyfriend’s family, and return instead to her small coastal hometown to confront the chaos of her own … less elegant family. In the week leading up to Christmas, each member of the Stool family must grapple with the mortality of the one thing that unifies them.

Nugget Is Dead: A Christmas Story is the debut feature for writers and lead cast Vic Zerbst (The Feed) and Jenna Owen (The Feed) who star alongside Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Damien Garvey (Rake), Mandy McElhinney (Love Child), ​and Tara Morice (Strictly Ballroom).

CMA Awards

Special event. Lainey Wilson will join Luke Bryan, and Peyton Manning to host 2024’s The 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards. The 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards will premiere live from Nashville on November 21 from 12PM AEDT, only on Stan.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
