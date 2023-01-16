Australian Film Festivals Guide 2023

It’s a new year, which means a new festival calendar! Film festivals across the nation are gearing up for a jam-packed 2023 program, both in-person and online. Below we’ve got a bumper calendar list of what to watch out for.

In terms of major Australian film festivals, we kick things off in Sydney with its main film festival (SFF) in June, before heading to Canberra (CIFF) and Melbourne (MIFF) in August, Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF) in September, before the Adelaide (AFF) and Brisbane (BIFF) film festivals in October.

Aside from the big six, there’s a festival on almost every fortnight in any given corner of the continent. Films from Japan, or Taiwan, films from France, or Germany, Queer films, short films made on phones, animated films, films projected exclusively in a dome-shape… you name it, we’ve got it.

If you are interested in submitting your film project to a festival, Film Freeway lists the opportunities currently open in Australia, such as MIFF (deadline 31 January) and many more.

Do note that not all festivals listed here have confirmed their 2023 dates, or whether they will take place in an in-person or online format (or hybrid). We will aim to update the listings as the year goes on.

JANUARY-MARCH

‘Luxembourg, Luxembourg’ is showing at the Europa! Europa Film Festival in 2023. Image: ForeFilms/Celluloid Dreams.

Yeppoon, Queensland: 18-21 January

-Feature film, documentary and short film premieres, performance and visual art experiences and networking.

Bondi, NSW: 20-29 January

-Short films with a focus on local talent. Australia’s only Academy® Qualifying & BAFTA Qualifying short film festival.

Melbourne: 27 January

-Chinese, Australian and Chinese-Australian films to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Melbourne: 4-5 February

-Large-scale art and science films presented in the Melbourne Planetarium dome.

Sydney: 15 February-2 March

-LGBTQIA+ films relating to theme ‘Awaken your Senses’, and the 30th anniversary of the Mardi Gras Film Festival.

Melbourne and Sydney: 16 February-7 March

-The latest and greatest films made in Europe and by European directors.

Melbourne: 23-27 February

-Feature-length and short films made by and for women, trans and non-binary folk.

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually takes place in February

-Feature-length and short documentaries from around the world.

Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually takes place in February

-Feature films and documentaries with a focus on the future

Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually March

-Australian short films in a fun day of music, drinks and film

Sydney: 1 March – 6 April

Melbourne: 3 March – 17 April

Canberra: 2 March – 17 April

Perth: 9 March – 10 April

Brisbane: 16 March – 13 April

Adelaide: 24 March – 26 April

Byron Bay: 10 April – 20 April

Victor Harbour: 4 April – 11 April

Hobart: 9 March – 20 March

-The latest and greatest in French films and films by French directors.

Melbourne: 5-8 March

-Documentaries that focus on the theme ‘Agents of Change’, as part of a wider forum on documentary filmmaking.

Perth: 8-14 March

-LGBTQIA+ films and filmmakers.

Naarm/Melbourne: 23-28 March

-A celebration of Indigenous filmmakers from across the globe, showcasing their unique stories.

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually takes place around February to March

-Films with a female focus that pass the Bechdel Test.

Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually March to April

-Films in the Persian language and by Persian filmmakers.

APRIL-JUNE

The Gold Coast Film Festival will take place from 19 April 2023. Image: GCFF.

Melbourne & Sydney: April

-Showing the latest and greatest in cult, genre and arthouse cinema.

Launceston: 14 April – 31 May

-World films shown outdoors in a unique location.

Gold Coast: 19-30 April

-Feature films, shorts and panels for Gold Coast movie lovers.

Geelong: 20-30 April

-LGBTQIA+ films.

Melbourne: April/May

-Short films, both local and international.

Coffs Harbour & Bellingen: 20 April – 5 May

-Feature films and documentaries.

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed, usually April/May

-The best cinema from Spain and Latin America.

Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually May

-The best of world independent cinema

Melbourne: 7-14 May

-Animated films for kids and adults.

Yarraville, VIC: 11-21 May

-The premier international film festival in Melbourne’s West and one of the largest short film festivals in Melbourne.

Tasmania: 26 May

-Two to five-minute films relating to the theme ‘chip’.

Australia & New Zealand: May

-South African films, and films by South African directors.

Online only: May

-Films featuring only one-take monologues.

Various cities:

Sydney: 24 May – 19 June

Canberra: 25 May – 19 June

Melbourne: 25 May – 19 June

Brisbane: 1 – 22 June

Adelaide: 2 – 22 June

Perth: 2 – 22 June

Byron Bay: 3 – 19 June

-The latest and greatest German films and films by German directors.

St Kilda (Vic): 1-11 June

-New, locally-made and international short films.

Sydney: 7-18 June

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Winton (Qld): 23 June-1 July

-Australian Outback-inspired films by locals, and with a focus on First Nations storytellers.

JULY-SEPTEMBER

MIFF is coming back to the iconic Forum and other classic venues in 2023. Image: MIFF archives.

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed, usually July

-The best films from Scandinavia (Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland).

Perth: 12-16 July

-Independent films, mostly Australian.

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra: 20 July-20 August

-Feature films and shorts from Taiwan and by Taiwanese directors.

Canberra: Unconfirmed, usually August

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Melbourne: 3-20 August

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra: Unconfirmed, usually August/September/October

-The best in film from Ireland and in the Irish language.

Melbourne: August

-The best of Indian cinema.

Margaret River (WA): 29 August-3 September

-The latest and greatest Australian films.

Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually September

-A not-for-profit festival that screens underrepresented features, documentaries and shorts.

Darwin: from 14 September

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed, usually September/October

-The best of Italian cinema, from Italy and by Italian directors.

OCTOBER–DECEMBER

The Adelaide Film Festival returns to cinemas from 18 October 2023. Image: AFF.

Sydney: 15-22 October

-One jam-packed week where innovation, music, screen, tech, and gaming converge for unexpected discoveries.

Byron Bay, NSW: Unconfirmed, usually October

-Major international and local features.

Gympie, QLD: Unconfirmed, usually October

-International short films, Q&A’s and masterclasses in the heart of Gympie

Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Online: Unconfirmed, usually October

-Modern Czech and Slovak live-action features and animated films

Melbourne & Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually October

-A short program of Russian films, from Russia and by Russian directors.

Adelaide: 18-29 October

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Brisbane: Unconfirmed, usually October, November

-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth: Usually October/November

-The latest Jewish films, made by and for people with Jewish heritage.

Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually October/November

-The latest and greatest Korean films, from Korea and by Korean directors.

Adelaide, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually October-November

-British feature films and shorts that celebrate the UK’s filmmakers and actors.

Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually October/November

-Features, documentaries, short films and experimental cinema that focuses on the environment and/or climate change.

Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually November

-Recent works by veterans or with veterans’ themes including films, masterclasses, art exhibitions, filmmaker Q&As and other events.

Sydney: 27-29 November

-A film festival for women created by women where female filmmakers are supported and celebrated.

Melbourne: Usually November

-LGBTQIA+ films.

Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually starts in November

-The latest and greatest Japanese films, from Japan and by Japanese directors.

Cairns: Unconfirmed, usually November

-Cairns’ very own locally produced short film festival.

Western Sydney (NSW): November

-Dedicated to screening Western Sydney films on the big screen.

Sydney and online: November

-Short films made entirely on smartphones.

Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane: Unconfirmed, usually November

-Showcases a selection of Palestinian films from around the world.

Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane: Unconfirmed, usually November/December

-New films that fall under the genres of horror, science fiction, fantasy, dark drama and black comedy.

TBA for 2023

These festivals may be on hold for the year, but do check back to see if any updates have been announced.