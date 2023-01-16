Australian Film Festivals Guide 2023

It’s a new year, which means a new festival calendar! Film festivals across the nation are gearing up for a jam-packed 2023 program, both in-person and online. Below we’ve got a bumper calendar list of what to watch out for.
In terms of major Australian film festivals, we kick things off in Sydney with its main film festival (SFF) in June, before heading to Canberra (CIFF) and Melbourne (MIFF) in August, Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF) in September, before the Adelaide (AFF) and Brisbane (BIFF) film festivals in October.
Aside from the big six, there’s a festival on almost every fortnight in any given corner of the continent. Films from Japan, or Taiwan, films from France, or Germany, Queer films, short films made on phones, animated films, films projected exclusively in a dome-shape… you name it, we’ve got it.
If you are interested in submitting your film project to a festival, Film Freeway lists the opportunities currently open in Australia, such as MIFF (deadline 31 January) and many more.
Do note that not all festivals listed here have confirmed their 2023 dates, or whether they will take place in an in-person or online format (or hybrid). We will aim to update the listings as the year goes on.
JANUARY-MARCH
Capricorn Film Festival
Yeppoon, Queensland: 18-21 January
-Feature film, documentary and short film premieres, performance and visual art experiences and networking.
FLiCKERFEST
Bondi, NSW: 20-29 January
-Short films with a focus on local talent. Australia’s only Academy® Qualifying & BAFTA Qualifying short film festival.
Screen Presence 23 – Chinese New Year Film Festival
Melbourne: 27 January
-Chinese, Australian and Chinese-Australian films to celebrate Lunar New Year.
Dome Under Film Festival at the Planetarium
Melbourne: 4-5 February
-Large-scale art and science films presented in the Melbourne Planetarium dome.
Queer Screen Mardi Gras Film Festival
Sydney: 15 February-2 March
-LGBTQIA+ films relating to theme ‘Awaken your Senses’, and the 30th anniversary of the Mardi Gras Film Festival.
Europa! Europa
Melbourne and Sydney: 16 February-7 March
-The latest and greatest films made in Europe and by European directors.
Melbourne Women in Film Festival (MWFF)
Melbourne: 23-27 February
-Feature-length and short films made by and for women, trans and non-binary folk.
Antenna Documentary Festival
Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually takes place in February
-Feature-length and short documentaries from around the world.
Transitions Film Festival
Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually takes place in February
-Feature films and documentaries with a focus on the future
ReelGood Film Festival
Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually March
-Australian short films in a fun day of music, drinks and film
Alliance Française French Film Festival
Sydney: 1 March – 6 April
Melbourne: 3 March – 17 April
Canberra: 2 March – 17 April
Perth: 9 March – 10 April
Brisbane: 16 March – 13 April
Adelaide: 24 March – 26 April
Byron Bay: 10 April – 20 April
Victor Harbour: 4 April – 11 April
Hobart: 9 March – 20 March
-The latest and greatest in French films and films by French directors.
Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC)
Melbourne: 5-8 March
-Documentaries that focus on the theme ‘Agents of Change’, as part of a wider forum on documentary filmmaking.
Perth Queer Film Festival
Perth: 8-14 March
-LGBTQIA+ films and filmmakers.
Birrarangga Film Festival
Naarm/Melbourne: 23-28 March
-A celebration of Indigenous filmmakers from across the globe, showcasing their unique stories.
Australia Womens Film Festival (AWFF)
Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually takes place around February to March
-Films with a female focus that pass the Bechdel Test.
Persian Film Festival
Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually March to April
-Films in the Persian language and by Persian filmmakers.
APRIL-JUNE
Fantastic Film Festival Australia (FFFA)
Melbourne & Sydney: April
-Showing the latest and greatest in cult, genre and arthouse cinema.
Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival (BOFA)
Launceston: 14 April – 31 May
-World films shown outdoors in a unique location.
Gold Coast Film Festival
Gold Coast: 19-30 April
-Feature films, shorts and panels for Gold Coast movie lovers.
Geelong Pride Film Festival
Geelong: 20-30 April
-LGBTQIA+ films.
Melbourne Short Film Festival
Melbourne: April/May
-Short films, both local and international.
Screenwave International Film Festival
Coffs Harbour & Bellingen: 20 April – 5 May
-Feature films and documentaries.
Moro Spanish Film Festival
Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed, usually April/May
-The best cinema from Spain and Latin America.
Sydney World Film Festival
Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually May
-The best of world independent cinema
Melbourne International Animation Festival
Melbourne: 7-14 May
-Animated films for kids and adults.
Setting Sun Film Festival
Yarraville, VIC: 11-21 May
-The premier international film festival in Melbourne’s West and one of the largest short film festivals in Melbourne.
Very Short Film Festival
Tasmania: 26 May
-Two to five-minute films relating to the theme ‘chip’.
South African Film Festival
Australia & New Zealand: May
-South African films, and films by South African directors.
World Monologue Film Festival
Online only: May
-Films featuring only one-take monologues.
German Film Festival
Various cities:
Sydney: 24 May – 19 June
Canberra: 25 May – 19 June
Melbourne: 25 May – 19 June
Brisbane: 1 – 22 June
Adelaide: 2 – 22 June
Perth: 2 – 22 June
Byron Bay: 3 – 19 June
-The latest and greatest German films and films by German directors.
St Kilda Film Festival
St Kilda (Vic): 1-11 June
-New, locally-made and international short films.
Sydney Film Festival (SFF)
Sydney: 7-18 June
-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
The Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival
Winton (Qld): 23 June-1 July
-Australian Outback-inspired films by locals, and with a focus on First Nations storytellers.
JULY-SEPTEMBER
Carlsberg Scandinavian Film Festival
Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed, usually July
-The best films from Scandinavia (Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland).
Revelation Perth International Film Festival
Perth: 12-16 July
-Independent films, mostly Australian.
Taiwan Film Festival in Australia
Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra: 20 July-20 August
-Feature films and shorts from Taiwan and by Taiwanese directors.
Canberra International Film Festival
Canberra: Unconfirmed, usually August
-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF)
Melbourne: 3-20 August
-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
Irish Film Festival Australia
Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra: Unconfirmed, usually August/September/October
-The best in film from Ireland and in the Irish language.
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM)
Melbourne: August
-The best of Indian cinema.
CinefestOZ Film Festival
Margaret River (WA): 29 August-3 September
-The latest and greatest Australian films.
Sydney Underground Film Festival
Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually September
-A not-for-profit festival that screens underrepresented features, documentaries and shorts.
Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF)
Darwin: from 14 September
-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
St. Ali Italian Film Festival
Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed, usually September/October
-The best of Italian cinema, from Italy and by Italian directors.
OCTOBER–DECEMBER
SXSW Sydney – Screen Festival
Sydney: 15-22 October
-One jam-packed week where innovation, music, screen, tech, and gaming converge for unexpected discoveries.
Byron Bay Film Festival
Byron Bay, NSW: Unconfirmed, usually October
-Major international and local features.
Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival
Gympie, QLD: Unconfirmed, usually October
-International short films, Q&A’s and masterclasses in the heart of Gympie
Czech and Slovak Film Festival
Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Online: Unconfirmed, usually October
-Modern Czech and Slovak live-action features and animated films
Russian Resurrection Film Festival
Melbourne & Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually October
-A short program of Russian films, from Russia and by Russian directors.
Adelaide Film Festival (AFF)
Adelaide: 18-29 October
-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF)
Brisbane: Unconfirmed, usually October, November
-Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
Jewish International Film Festival
Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth: Usually October/November
-The latest Jewish films, made by and for people with Jewish heritage.
Korean Film Festival in Australia (KOFFIA)
Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually October/November
-The latest and greatest Korean films, from Korea and by Korean directors.
Cunard British Film Festival
Adelaide, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually October-November
-British feature films and shorts that celebrate the UK’s filmmakers and actors.
Environmental Film Festival of Australia
Melbourne: Unconfirmed, usually October/November
-Features, documentaries, short films and experimental cinema that focuses on the environment and/or climate change.
Veterans Film Festival
Sydney: Unconfirmed, usually November
-Recent works by veterans or with veterans’ themes including films, masterclasses, art exhibitions, filmmaker Q&As and other events.
Sydney Women’s International Film Festival
Sydney: 27-29 November
-A film festival for women created by women where female filmmakers are supported and celebrated.
Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF)
Melbourne: Usually November
-LGBTQIA+ films.
Japanese Film Festival (JFFA)
Sydney: Unconfirmed dates, usually starts in November
-The latest and greatest Japanese films, from Japan and by Japanese directors.
Understory Film Festival
Cairns: Unconfirmed, usually November
-Cairns’ very own locally produced short film festival.
Made in the West
Western Sydney (NSW): November
-Dedicated to screening Western Sydney films on the big screen.
SmartFone Flick Fest (SF3)
Sydney and online: November
-Short films made entirely on smartphones.
Palestinian Film Festival of Australia
Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Hobart, Brisbane: Unconfirmed, usually November
-Showcases a selection of Palestinian films from around the world.
Monster Fest
Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane: Unconfirmed, usually November/December
-New films that fall under the genres of horror, science fiction, fantasy, dark drama and black comedy.
TBA for 2023
These festivals may be on hold for the year, but do check back to see if any updates have been announced.