Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

From 28 October to 3 November 2024 – discover the best new shows streaming on Paramount+.
23 Oct 2024 16:19
Paul Dalgarno
Max and the Midknights. Image: Paramount+.

Paramount+: new to streaming

Max & The Midknights – Season 1 (30 Oct)

Animated series. A faraway kingdom holds a series of fantastical, heartfelt and humorous journeys in this all-new CG-animated show for children. Based on the bestselling children’s books by author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce, the show follows an adventurous ten-year-old named Max who embarks on a quest with her newfound friends to save the Kingdom of Byjovia from ominous forces. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recently added

Poppa’s House – Season 1 (22 Oct)

Series. The Wayans family returns to TV sitcoms in the all-new CBS multi-cam comedy Poppa’s House. In the hilarious new series, happily-divorced, and legendary, talkradio host Poppa is challenged at work by a new female co-host and at home, still parenting his adult son, who tries to pursue his passion while being a good father and husband. Starring the real-life father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 5 (24 Oct)

Animated series. In the fifth and final season, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing space potholes – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford … if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations.

Lioness – Season 2 (27 Oct)

Lioness – Season 2. Image: Paramount+. New shows to stream.

Series. This season sees the return of Taylor Sheridan’s espionage thriller. As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. Starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Nicole Kidman. Watch the trailer.

NCIS: Origins – Season 1 (15 Oct)

Series. Paramount+’s NCIS portfolio is expanding, with brand new prequel series NCIS: Origins. The series follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, years before the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks. Starring Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid.

Plus, there’s even more NCIS action this month as the platform welcomes NCIS – Season 22. The all-new season will also be available to stream from 15 October, with episodes dropping weekly.

FBI: Most Wanted – S6; FBI – S7; FBI: International – S4 (16 Oct)

Series. New seasons ahoy from the popular CBS crime drama franchise, FBI. From 16 October, FBI: Most Wanted – Season 6, FBI – Season 7, and FBI: International – Season 4 will be available to stream with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays.

Matlock – Season 1 (17 Oct)

Matlock. Image: Paramount+. New Shows Streaming.
Kathy Bates in Matlock. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Kathy Bates stars as Madeline Matlock, a brilliant lawyer who uses her unassuming demeanour to win cases. After achieving success in her younger years, brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock uses her unassuming demeanour to make her way into a position at a prestigious law firm, Jacobson Moore. Starring Kathy Bates and Skye P Marshall. Watch the trailer.

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
