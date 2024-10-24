Australia to be Country of Focus at International Film Festival of India

Australia has been officially named the ‘Country of Focus’ for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa from 20-28 November, 2024.

The selection coincides with the recent signing of an audio visual co-production treaty between Australia and India, aimed at enhancing Indian-Australian co-productions, and offering filmmakers incentives through grants, loans, and tax offsets.

The treaty was signed in 2023 by Trade Minister Don Farrell and Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, with Farrell saying that the agreement recognised India’s role as a ‘cultural powerhouse’ and would make opportunities for each country’s screen talent to ‘collaborate and create content’.

The IFFI Country of Focus for 2024: Australia

The ‘Country of Focus’ segment will feature a curated selection of seven Australian films, focusing in particular on indigenous and contemporary narratives.

Though the titles have not been revealed, the lineup is expected to range from ‘acclaimed dramas, to light-hearted comedies and gripping thrillers’.

Oscar-winning cinematographer John Seale (who worked on major films like Mad Max: Fury Road, and The English Patient) will also host a cinematography masterclass at the festival.

Australia’s involvement with the festival extends into the Film Bazaar, South Asia’s prominent film market. Screen Australia, state screen commissions, and Ausfilm will promote Australia as a filming destination, with a focus on locations and production incentives.

A delegation of six Australian producers, supported by government funding, will also explore co-production opportunities during the event, with the Australian project Home Before Night already selected for the Co-Production Market.

An Australian ‘Co-production Day’ and a dedicated panel discussion will explore collaborative opportunities between Indian and Australian filmmakers, further highlighting the potential of cross-cultural projects.

The move to name Australia as Country of Focus for the 2024 festival underscores what IFFI organisers call the ‘growing synergy’ between Australian and Indian cinema. Past Indian-Australian film collaborations including 2016’s Lion (dir. by Garth Davis), 2005’s Salaam Namaste (dir. Siddarth Anand), and 2007’s Chak De! India (dir. Shimit Amin).

The International Film Festival of India was founded in 1952, and is held as an annual platform to promote the excellence of film art from around the world. The festival is conducted by the National Film Development Corporation of India (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa.It’s also FIAPF-recognised, which places it among prestigious fests like the Cannes Film Festival.

The 55th International Film Festival of India takes place in Goa, India, from 20-28 November 2024. For more information, see the official IFFI website.