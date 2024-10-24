Black Snow – Season 2: teaser trailer

Stan has released the first look teaser for the brand new season of its Stan Original series Black Snow, premiering New Year’s Day.

Actor Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Dune: Prophecy) leads the six-part mystery-drama series, filmed in Queensland and set among the Glasshouse Mountains, with all episodes premiering at once.

Fimmel reprises the role of Detective Cormack, and stars alongside new cast members Jana McKinnon (Bad Behaviour), Megan Smart (Class of ‘07), Alana Mansour (Erotic Stories), Dan Spielman (Bad Behaviour, The Newsreader), Victoria Haralabidou (The Tourist) and Kat Stewart (Offspring).

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In Season 2, cold case Detective Cormack tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (McKinnon), who hasn’t been seen since her own 21st birthday party in 2003. The other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children.

After a critically acclaimed first season, director Sian Davies (The Gloaming), executive producer Rosemary Blight (The Invisible Man), and series creator Lucas Taylor (Harrow) return to the series, with Helena Brooks (Stan Original Series Population 11) joining as director. Season one lead actor Talijah Blackman-Corowa joins the second season as director’s attachment, supported by Screen Queensland.

‘In truth, “Blackbirding” is a terrible scar that not enough Australians are aware of, in a nation riddled with the stinging mark of many such atrocities. The lasting impacts of such a heinous crime are long, as intergenerational trauma does its terrible work. This difficult history seeps into the bones of gripping crime drama, Black Snow.

‘In a reassuring move, showrunner Lucas Taylor puts the community voice front and centre. Spanning two distinct timelines, newcomer Talijah Blackman-Corowa, a Toolooa woman from the Gurang Nation and an Australian South Sea Islander, is a revelation in the ‘90s set sequences, replete with a VHS rental store.

‘Playing 17-year-old high schooler Isabel, she’s a headstrong young woman with a bright curiosity and snappy sense of humour. About to graduate, she has her whole life ahead of her. A life cruelly cut short by persons unknown.

‘Taylor and co-writers Beatrix Christian and Boyd Quemado ensure that Isabel is not an absence in the story. Indeed, her determination to get to the bottom of something fishy surrounding the local sugar cane industry in the fictional town of Ashford, belching the ash that gives the show its title, leads to her demise.

‘The first season of the Stan Original Series Black Snow was a global success, embraced by audiences and critics alike. Nominated for Most Outstanding Drama Series at the 2023 Logie Awards, as well as seven nominations at the 2024 AACTA Awards – including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actor in a Drama for Travis Fimmel – the first season sold to all major international territories including the US, where the series screened on Sundance Now. Black Snow then won the Screen Business Export Award at the Australian Screen Producer Awards.’ Read the full Black Snow review on ScreenHub …

The brand new season of the Stan Original Series Black Snow is produced in association with All3Media International and Sundance Now and with financial support from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and City of Gold Coast. A Goalpost Pictures Production. Stan Executive Producers Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie. Black Snow will return to U.S. audiences via AMC Networks’ popular streamer, Sundance Now, in 2025.

Season 2 of Black Snow premieres New Year’s Day on Stan.

ScreenHub: Stan: new shows streaming October 2024. From Thou Shalt Not Steal to Joan – your guide to new shows to stream in October 2024 on Stan.