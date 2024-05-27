What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, BritBox, Stan, Prime Video, SBS, ABC iview and more

Here are the highlights of what’s new to streaming on Australian providers this week. Looking for our monthly guide? Head over here.

Netflix

Bionic (29 May)

Film. When the progress of robotics makes Paralympic athletes the new sports stars, Maria dreams of competing against her sister. For that, she will have to enter a world of crime and violence.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult (29 May)

After TikTok dancers join a management company and its associated church, unsettling details about the founder and their dark realities come to light.

Eric (30 May)

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, and Ivan Howe.

Read: Eric, Netflix – streaming preview

A Part of You (31 May)

Film. Agnes’ older sister Julia possesses everything that Agnes dreams of: she’s the coolest person in school, the center of every party, and she’s dating Noel. If only Agnes could be more like her. When the worst possible thing occurs, Agnes’ world is turned upside down and she’s forced to reinvent herself. Suddenly, she’s on the verge of obtaining everything she’s ever desired, but at what cost?

Stan

We Are Lady Parts – Season 2 (31 May)

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. The award-winning and critically acclaimed We Are Lady Parts returns as the band returns with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatening their delicate status quo. But as the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embarks on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and questioning whether ‘making it big’ is really what they want.

Wild Winter (1 June)

Docu-series. From the Polar North to the South Pole, landscapes that at first glance look uninhabitable are in fact home to many incredible animal species. These animals not only survive, but in many cases thrive, in these inhospitable sub-zero climates.

Binge

MoviePass, Movie Crash (29 May)

Documentary exploring the MoviePass company’s founding and the implosion that occurred after outside investors took over, rendering the company bankrupt and under investigation.

Colin From Accounts, Season 2 (30 May)

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In season two, Ash and Gordon have moved in together but there’s a big, Colin-shaped hole in their hearts as they try to get their beloved, special needs dog back from his new owners, and work out whether they want a relationship, or if they just wanted a dog.

Read: Colin from Accounts Season 2: new trailer

May December (30 May)

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past. Starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. Directed by Todd Haynes.

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 5 (31 May)

Season 5 is back for a new series as ten amateur designers battle it out to win a commercial interior design contract. Each week, the contestants must work alone or as a team to transform a commercial space with imaginative interior design.

BritBox

Make It At Market – Season 2 (28 May)

> Make it at Market, Season 2. BritBox.

Dom Chinea is on a mission to convert amateur craftspeople with little to no business experience into savvy entrepreneurs with the help of business and craft experts. Join these aspiring business owners on their journey navigating curated challenges that will lead to the ultimate plan for a lucrative crafting business. Hosted by Dom Chinea.

Apple TV+

Frog and Toad – Season 2 (31 May)

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common but also embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what make us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!

AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV

The Truth (Acorn TV & AMC+, 27 May)

Israeli crime series. On the day a controversial murder case is to be given a final verdict, an identical murder takes place. Young detective Racheli Zabatani must revisit the past to figure out the mysteries of the present. Starring Vanessa Dimitrova, Tyler Williams and Angelita Bushey.

Stopmotion (Shudder & AMC+, 31 May)

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film (2024). Ella Blake is a stop-motion animator who is struggling to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother. Suddenly alone in the world, she embarks upon the creation of a macabre new puppet film, which soon becomes the battleground for her sanity. As Ella’s mind starts to fracture, the characters in her animated film take on a terrifying life of their own, and the unleashed power of her imagination threatens to destroy her. Starring Aisling Franciosi, Tom York and Jaz Hutchins.

Read our May guide to what’s new to stream on AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder

DocPlay

Rats in the Ranks (27 May)

This remarkable 1996 film takes a behind-locked-doors look at how politicians get the numbers. Every September, Sydney’s Leichhardt Council elects its mayor. Incumbent Larry Hand was popular with citizenry, but they don’t vote for the position of mayor – the 12 councillors do – and after three years of Larry some of them are after his job. Directed by Bob Connolly and Robin Anderson.

Facing the Music (27 May)

In their fifth major film together, acclaimed documentary makers Bob Connolly and Robin Anderson step inside the halls of Sydney University’s Music Department, where sublime music is being made in a setting that’s far from serene.

Read: How much is streaming costing you? Australian price guide 2024

Disney+

Jim Henson Idea Man (31 May)

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Documentary about Jim Henson, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Filmmaker Ron Howard captures Henson’s restless creativity, ambition, and artistic evolution in the style and spirit of his complex subject, an artist who revolutionised television, inspired generations, and created some of the world’s most beloved characters.

Prime Video

For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign (28 May)

Documentary. The film follows the life of Brian Wallach and his wife Sandra, in the aftermath of his ALS diagnosis at age 37. Exemplifying bravery, inspiration and hope, Brian and Sandra continue to fight against a broken system for their own future, while seeking to build a brighter one for countless others.

May December (30 May)

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past. Starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. Directed by Todd Haynes.

Die Hart 2 (30 May)

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Comedy film. After becoming a true action hero in Die Hart, Kevin Hart now wants to cement his legacy as the greatest action star of all time. He’s developed a concept for a revolutionary movie where even Kevin doesn’t know what’s coming next. But Kevin’s quest comes with a blind spot, and he soon finds himself the victim of an evil revenge plot. Kevin must enlist the help of his favorite co-star, his over-eager assistant, and legendary Hollywood stuntman if he wants to survive.

Read: New shows and films streaming on Prime Video this May

Paramount+

The X Files – S9–11 (27 May)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship – Season 3 (28 May)

Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are on a mission to uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret.

Read: Top Gear Australia review: high-end hooning

SBS on Demand

Alone Australia – Season 2, finale & reunion (Wednesday, 29 May 7.30pm & 8.30pm)

> Alone Australia – Season 2. Image: SBS.

The final contestants battle against nature and themselves. Who will win the $250K prize? Immediately follwed by ‘The Reunion’ which brings the entire cast together for the first time since they were dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island, having to survive completely isolated from the world and each other, and stripped of modern possessions and comforts.

Don’t Leave Me (29 May)

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Six-part drama series. Deputy Chief Elena Zonin (Vittoria Puccini) lives and works in Rome, where she deals with computer crimes and hunts down a network of paedophiles responsible for the kidnapping and sale of minors on the web.

The Responder Season 2 (30 May)

Series. Chris Carson is trying to go straight, but when DCI Barnes asks him for a favour, he crosses one of Liverpool’s top drug dealers and starts to fall back into bad old ways. Starring Martin Freeman, Emily Fairn, and Josh Finan. Written by Tony Schumacher.

Backstrom – Season 3 (30 May)

Series. Behind his boss’ back, Bäckström travels to the holiday paradise of Palma with Niemi to follow up on a lead on the murder of his childhood friend Sally – his only unsolved murder case.

Bronze Age Apocalypse (2 June)

Documentary series. Delves deep into the mysterious and catastrophic collapse of ancient civilizations during the late Bronze Age, when empires from Greece to ancient Egypt were wiped off the map.

Royal Autopsy – Season 2 (2 June)

Documentary series investigating the cause of death of four famous British monarchs: King George IV, King Henry IV, Queen Anne I and Queen Mary I. Professor Alice Roberts will bring together a blend of historical and medical expertise, and by using contemporaneous accounts and documents piece together how and why these monarchs died.

Read: Our Law S2, SBS & NITV review: sparking hope for a fairer system

ABC iview

Blak Ball (29 May)

A chorus of First Nations comedians regale us with this country’s greatest and most memorable

Indigenous sporting moments, and placed directly in the middle of this twisted adulation are the

sporting stars themselves. A young Tony Armstrong infiltrates his way onto Adam Gilchrist’s bar tab, Donnell Wallam stuns the netball world with a game winning layup, and Shane Phillips leads the first all Indigenous crew to finish the Sydney to Hobart.