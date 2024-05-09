Colin from Accounts Season 2: new trailer

The official trailer for the eight-episode second season of the award-winning BINGE original series Colin From Accounts has been released today ahead of its 30 May Australian premiere.

Colin From Accounts is the hit romantic comedy series from creators, writers and Logie Award-winning stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer. The first series followed their meet-cute after they’re brought together by a car accident and a seriously injured dog (who they call Colin from Accounts).

Laugh-out-loud funny, and sometimes downright eww-dirty, the first series went places we hadn’t seen before, including male vulnerability around testicular cancer.

The series has been a global success, premiering across the world to rave reviews, with a certified fresh score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Our critic, Anthony Morris, gave it four stars and said:

‘If the central couple in a rom-com work, then the rom-com works. Brammall and Dyer – who are married in real life – have an ease together (even when their characters are new to each other) that keeps the whole series on track. It’s not so much that you want to see how the relationship develops, as it is they’re a fun duo to spend time with no matter what life seems to throw at them.’

Read: Colin from Accounts: boy meets girl meets vet

Here’s the Season 2 set-up: ‘After Gordon (Brammall) and Ashley (Dyer) are brought together in season one by a spontaneous nipple flash and the subsequent accident that injured the titular (no pun intended) dog, season two of the hit series opens with Ash and Gordon now living together and trying to get their beloved, special needs dog, Colin, back from his new owners. It’s the first in a series of hurdles for the new couple, as they find out more about each other, for better and worse.’

The trailer for Colin from Accounts Season 2

Returning for season two are cast members Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara and Glenn Hazeldine.

New cast members include Celeste Barber, Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak, John Howard, Lynne Porteus and Broden Kelly.

Colin From Accounts received major production funding from Screen NSW and is produced by Easy Tiger Productions (Jack Irish, Rake, The Twelve) and CBS Studios with Rob Gibson, Ian Collie, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Trent O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh serving as executive producers and Kevin Greene producing.

O’Donnell returns as set-up director, with Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope taking the reins for three episodes and Madeleine Dyer returning to direct an episode. Colin From Accounts season two will be available later this year in other territories including BBC in the UK and Paramount+ in the US. The series is distributed outside Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Colin from Accounts Season 2 premieres Tuesday 30 May on BINGE available on Hubbl and Tuesday 30 May on Showcase at 8.30pm and available On Demand.