Streaming May 2024: new shows to stream on Stan, Netflix, ABC iview, SBS, BritBox and more…

1 May

Acapulco – Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Series. It’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognises. While in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardising all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build. Starring Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon.

Shardlake (Disney+)

Series. Drenched in mystery, suspense and deception, Shardlake is a compelling whodunnit based on the internationally popular Tudor murder mystery novels by CJ Sansom. The year is 1536. Matthew Shardlake, a brilliant lawyer with an acute sense of justice, finds his life turned upside down when Thomas Cromwell, Henry Vlll’s right-hand man, sends him to the remote monastery of Scarnsea to investigate a murder, and to ultimately claim its wealth for the King. Starring Arthur Hughes, Sean Bean and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis.

This is Going to be Big (ABC iview)

Two-part documentary. A humorous and heart-warming coming-of-age story unfolds as teenagers living with disabilities share their dreams, desires and confront challenges while preparing for their high school musical.

Alone Australia – new episodes (SBS on Demand)

The record-breaking smash hit survival series Alone Australia returns. This time, 10 Australian survivalists will be dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island (Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu), where they face the ultimate test of human will. In this episode, New Zealand’s wild weather, lack of food and some bad luck force all of the contestants to dig deep.

Swift Street – new episodes (SBS on Demand)

This action-packed drama follows 21-year-old street smart Elsie who must team up with her jaded old-school hustler father to get him out of a $26k debt and save him from a merciless crime boss. In this episode, Elsie seeks out her estranged mother Moreblessing for help, while Robert worries Elsie might abandon him.

Read: Swift Street, SBS review: first-class crime series

I Get Knocked Down (SBS on Demand)

Part music documentary, part unflinching character study, part a punk version of ‘A Christmas Carol’, I

Get Knocked Down is a surreal and deeply human story of the most audacious anarchist music experiment and a call to arms to those who think activism is best undertaken by someone else.

Rik Stein’s Food Stories (SBS on Demand)

Rick Stein is embarking on a mouth-watering, heartfelt cookery pilgrimage around the UK to explore what we eat today and why we eat it. His mission? To meet the pioneers of the twenty-first century British food scene.

Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes – new episode (SBS on Demand)

In this series, the Michelin-starred chef takes a gastronomic tour of the famous Middle Eastern city. With its 13,000 restaurants, Dubai is one of the fastest-growing foodie hubs in the world and in this series, renowned chef Jason takes us on a culinary journey across the city.

2 May

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Stan)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. adapted from the best-selling novel by New Zealand author Heather Morris, the Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a poignant drama of love in the darkest of places. The series follows Lali (Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew who is made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defies the horrors around them. Starring Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay.

A Man In Full (Netflix)

Series. Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble. Starring Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane and Lucy Liu.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Behind the Music – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. The new season takes an intimate look at the personal lives of the music scene’s greatest and most influential artists, revealing their joys, misfortunes and rise to the top. Profiling Bell BivDeVoe, Trace Adkins and Wolfgang Van Halen among others.

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – Season 1 (BritBox)

2018 miniseries loosely based on Christie’s 1936 novel of the same name. Starring John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot, alongside Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan, Tara Fitzgerald and Shirley Henderson.

The Idea of You (Prime Video)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film (2024). Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centres on Solène, a 40-year-old single mum who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. Starring Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine and Ella Rubin.

Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy – new episodes (SBS on Demand)

Series. Sophie Grigson turned her back on her life in the UK, packed up her car and moved to Puglia in the heel of Italy. She’s made a new life for herself there meeting new friends, learning how to cook the Puglian way and exploring this part of Italy.

Suzy & The Simple Man (SBS on Demand)

Film. Eight years in the making, this intimate, funny and uplifting film features Suzy and her adventurer husband Jon who live a simple life off the grid – growing organic fruit and vegetables and caring for their chooks and sheep. But the simple life is never as easy as it seems.

I Am Scrooge (SBS on Demand)

Series. Berlin, 1988. Arno, a failing artist forced to spray paint cars to make ends meet, is in the midst of an existential crisis. His answer? To build bombs in his kitchen, and set them off in high-end department stores to extort them for money.

3 May

Hacks – Season 3 (Stan)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. The critically acclaimed comedy explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old aspiring to be a writer. Season three picks up one year on from the finale of season two, which saw Deborah Vance cut the cord with her longtime mentee, Ava, to encourage her to pursue her own dreams. From the creators of Parks and Recreation and starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the Emmy® Award-winning series Hacks return.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A (Netflix)

Series. In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

Selling the OC – Season 3 (Netflix)

Series. The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors.

Unfrosted (Netflix)

Film. In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld. Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, and Hugh Grant.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham – Season 3 (Disney+)

In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After 15 painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again? Starring Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Buffy The Vampire Slayer – S1–S7 (Paramount+)

Series. This supernatural drama, that ran from 1997 to 2003, follows Buffy Summers as she tries to live a normal life in high school while embracing her responsibilities and destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Skeletons in the Closet (Shudder & AMC+)

Film (2024). Haunted by a malevolent spirit since childhood, a desperate mother allows herself to become possessed in order to save the life of her terminally ill daughter. Starring Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Ainsley’s Taste of Malta (SBS on Demand)

Join Ainsley Harriott as he explores the effervescent culture and cuisine of this historic island paradise. Packed with sunshine, laughter, and incredible food, Ainsley searches out the freshest ingredients and cooks up a feast that reflects the Maltese foodie fusion of Mediterranean and Arabic influences.

The Great Erection Deception (SBS on Demand)

This is the true story about a Mormon and a vegan who got together to create a sexual supplement that would compete with giant Viagra. They called the pill Stiff Nights; it sold in its millions and found happy customers across America. But there was no happy ending for its creators.

Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure (SBS on Demand)

In his last TV project before his untimely death last year, join Paul O’Grady as he travels through Thailand and Laos to celebrate the wonderful work done by elephant conservation centres to rescue, rehabilitate and protect these most majestic, but vulnerable, of animals

4 May

Katt Williams: Woke Foke (Netflix)

Stand-up special. Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for Netflix’s second livestreamed stand-up event.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (Disney+)

Series. A journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths.

Charles III: The Coronation Year (SBS on Demand)

The UK was another country the last time a monarch was crowned. Now, seventy years on, Charles III has to show what sort of a monarch he is going to be for modern Britain. With exclusive access to the King and Queen Camilla, this historic film follows them behind the scenes during the first year of their reign, including unprecedented access to preparations for the Coronation and the day itself.

The Matrix Generation (SBS on Demand)

In 1999, a film shook an entire generation and reached the top of the box-office world-wide. The Matrix saga was born and quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon making famous a duo of filmmakers: the Wachowskis. The film’s prophetic aspects are explored in this unprecedented documentary, exploring the many social and political issues it foresaw: use of technologies, hacking, gender and identity issues, and fake news.

Cycling: Giro d’Italia Stage 1 (SBS)

Live cycling coverage of the Giro d’Italia 2024 Stage 1. Turin, Italy.

5 May

Monsters at Work – Season 2 (Disney+)

Series. Tylor Tuskmon’s journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company, FearCo, Tylor’s co-workers at Monsters Inc. begin to question his loyalty. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs.

6 May

Midsomer Murders – S23, (Acorn TV & AMC+)

DCI Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter endeavor to solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of the delightful yet deadly villages of Midsomer County. The duo finds themselves thrust into new weird and wonderful worlds, from doomsday prepping and police retirement villages, to artisan bakeries and drag shows.

Tuesday Club (SBS on Demand)

Film. At a dinner party celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary with her husband Sten, Karin finds out that he has been unfaithful. She decides to re-evaluate what she wants from life for herself. Directed by Annika Appelin, starring Marie Richardson, Peter Stormare, Ida Engvoll.

7 May

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli – Episode 5 (ABC iview)

The comedian’s comedian, Tom Gleeson’s had no other job but standing on a stage making people laugh since his university days. What’s the secret to his incredible work ethic and success? He’ll do anything to land the joke – and he doesn’t care who might be offended.

Catfish – Season 9 (Paramount+)

Series. Taking on new cases, Nēvand Kamie will focus more on the lives of their guests, giving attention to their stories of abuse, disease, racism and more as they find brighter paths forward.

Comedy Queen (SBS on Demand)

Film. A 13-year-old girl decides to become a stand-up comedian. Despite suffering from immeasurable sorrow, she wants to make everyone laugh, especially her father. Directed by Sanna Lenken, starring Sigrid Johnson, Oscar Toringe, Frida Beckman.

Our Law Season 2 (SBS on Demand & NITV)

This eight-part docu series continues to break new ground, privy to frontline police operations, squad-car conversations, high stakes decision making and the powerful personal journeys of First Nations police officers and recruits around Australia.

8 May

Dark Matter (Apple TV+)

Series. Based on the blockbuster book by bestselling author Blake Crouch. This nine-part series follows Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself. Starring Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Hollywood Con Queen (Apple TV+)

Docuseries. A mysterious figure – known as the Con Queen – is impersonating powerful female executives in Hollywood, luring victims with the promise of life-changing career opportunities. A journalist and a private investigator set out to find the culprit behind the scam.

The Final: Attack on Wembley (Netflix)

Documentary. With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

Barbie (Netflix)

Film. When an identity crisis clouds her sunny life, Barbie visits the real world and discovers the challenges of just being a woman — or just being a Ken. Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera.

Let It Be (Disney+)

Film. Available for the first time in over 50 years, Let It Be is Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original 1970 film about The Beatles, first released in May 1970 amidst the swirl of The Beatles’ breakup. Once viewed through a darker lens, the film is now brought to light through its restoration and the context of revelations brought forth in Peter Jackson’s docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Paramount+)

Animated feature. When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS!

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window And Disappeared (SBS on Demand)

Film. Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Jonas Jonasson, this is the unlikely story of a 100-year-old man who decides it’s not too late to start over. Directed by Felix Herngren, starring Robert Gustafsson, Iwar Wilklander, David Wiberg.

9 May

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School – Season 2 (Binge)

Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. Image: Binge.

Bodkin (Netflix)

Series. In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Will Forte, and Robyn Cara.

Call the Midwife – S11 & Christmas Special 2021 (BritBox)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

It’s 1967, and the nurses are luxuriating in a new sense of security, thanks to their benefactor Matthew Aylward, who develops a friendship with nurse Trixie Franklin as he recovers from the loss of his wife. Starring Jenny Agutter, Laura Main and Linda Bassett.

Mother of the Bride (Netflix)

Film. In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom’s father is her ex.

A Piece of My Heart (SBS on Demand)

Film. 30-something Isabella visits her hometown to celebrate her dad’s 60th birthday. She feels like a winner until she discovers her friend is engaged to her ex. Directed by Edward Af Sillén, starring Malin Akerman, Christian Hillborg, Marie Richardson.

Helsinki Crimes Season 2 (SBS on Demand)

Sergeant Timo Harjunpää and his partner Onerva Nykänen come across some unusual cases. A young man is running a love scam and is in love with his boss. A gang war between youths rages between East Helsinki and Espoo. A man sneaks into homes to lie next to women and couples at night.

10 May

Blood of Zeus – Season 2 (Netflix)

Anime series. To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus’s crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus.

Queen of Hearts (SBS on Demand)

Film. Anne, a brilliant lawyer, lives what appears to be the picture-perfect life with her husband and twin daughters. When her estranged stepson, Gustav, moves in with them, her escalating desires leads her down a dangerous path that threatens to destroy her world. Directed by May el-Toukhy, starring Trine Dyrholm, Gustav Lindh, Magnus Krepper.

11 May

Doctor Who (Disney+)

Series. The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-travelling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet. Starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Halloween Ends (Paramount+)

Film (2022). As the sequel to Halloween Kills and the thirteenth instalment in the Halloween Franchise, in Halloween Ends the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax for the final instalment of this trilogy. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell.

Halloween Ends. Image: Paramount+

PAW Patrol – Season 10 (Paramount+)

Series. Join the PAW Patrol team and their tech-savvy captain Ryder, as they work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community.

12 May

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire – S2, (AMC+)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. Starring Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian and Delainey Hayles.

13 May

Princess Power – Season 3 (Netflix)

Children’s series. After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.

The X Files – S1–S4 (Paramount+)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Harry Wild – S3 (Acorn TV & AMC+)

Harry and Fergus are hired to prove the lead singer of Ireland’s hottest boy band didn’t kill himself, find out who decapitated a woman in a busy restaurant, discover who murdered a despotic director on the set of Ireland’s leading daytime soap opera, work out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun, and more. Starring Jane Seymour and Rohan Nedd.

BAFTA TV Awards (BritBox)

The BAFTA TV Awards return in 2024 to to honour the best British and international contributions to TV. The ceremony will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the second consecutive year.

After the Flood (BritBox)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

New and exclusive to BritBox. After a devastating flood, an unidentified man is found dead in a carpark. Police conclude he became stuck and drowned. However, main character Joanna Marshall thinks there could be much more to the story. What will she uncover? A crime thriller series starring Sophie Rundle, Matt Stokoe and Jonas Armstrong.

Rosa’s Wedding (SBS on Demand)

Film. A woman caught up in the drama of her family and work decides to finally take charge of her life by getting married to herself. Directed by Icíar Bollaín, starring Candela Peña, Nathalie Poza, Ramón Barea.

14 May

Budget 2024 (ABC TV, Tuesday 14 May, from 7:30pm)

Join the ABC expert team for the most extensive coverage and analysis of Budget 2024, and what it means for you. The Federal Budget of 2024 will be handed down on Tuesday, 14th May. Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his third budget as the government weighs ongoing concern about inflation against calls for it to provide more cost-of-living relief to struggling households, followed by ABC analysis.

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli – episode 6 (ABC iview)

Patricia Piccinini, the visual artist who creates strange creatures from the frontiers of science and technology, tells us of the future that is already here and why she is compelled to ‘create the worlds’ that live in her mind.

Black Bear (SBS on Demand)

Film. A filmmaker suffering from a lack of inspiration retreats to an isolated lake house, where she manipulates and controls her hosts in an attempt to create a work of art. Directed and written by Lawrence Michael Levine, starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon.

15 May

Gruen – Series 16 (ABC iview)

The world’s gone ad, but the algorithm has delivered a brand new season of Gruen. Returning for an unprecedented and ill-advised 16th season (10 episodes) Wil Anderson and a panel of know-it-alls will pull you out from under the influence.

Wil Anderson, Gruen. Image: ABC.

Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 7 (Paramount+)

Series. Zoom into May with monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old techie driver AJ as they return for more fun-filled and action-packed adventures! Together they will explore the physics of how things move, tackle problems and the component parts needed to make everyday technologies work in this lively series.

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin (AMC+)

Series. Hosted by actor, writer, entrepreneur Harry Hamlin and his niece and classically trained chef, Renee Guilbault, the series puts Hamlin’s passion for cooking and Guilbault’s culinary expertise on full display as they share favourite recipes, practical kitchen tips and secrets to a successful dinner party that exudes casual elegance. Guests include Lisa Rinna and Ted Danson.

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin. Image: AMC+

The Story Of My Wife (SBS on Demand)

Film. Jakob is captain of an ocean-going ship. One day, he makes a bet with a friend in a café: that he will marry the first woman who crosses the threshold. Directed by Ildikó Enyedi, starring Léa Seydoux, Gijs Naber, Louis Garrel.

16 May

Britain By The Book (ABC iview)

Explore the spectacular scenery and iconic locations made famous by some of Britain’s favourite books and films. Inspired by her passion for books, Mel Giedroyc teams up with her friend and Dorset local, Martin Clunes.

Bridgerton – Season 3: Part One (Netflix)

Series. As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises. Starring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Spider-Man: No Way Home – extended version (Netflix)

Film. When his identity is exposed, Spider-Man turns to Doctor Strange for help in this extended edition featuring deleted footage and a special introduction.

A Street Cat Named Bob (BritBox)

2016 film. Based on the true story of James Bowen, a busker and recovering drug addict whose life was turned around after meeting a stray ginger cat. Based on Bowen’s bestselling book of the same name. Starring Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas and, of course, Bob the Cat.

The Nest (SBS on Demand)

Film. An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s. Directed and written by Sean Durkin, starring Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Oona Roche.

The Dry – Season 2 (SBS on Demand)

Series. Shiv’s 36 and 7 months sober. She’s determined to get sobriety right this time and steer clear of all her old temptations and triggers. But what if the biggest threat to Shiv’s stability turns out to be closer to home? Giving up alcohol is one thing… but what about giving up her dysfunctional family?

17 May

Power (Netflix)

Documentary. Delve into the untold history of American policing in this thought-provoking documentary that asks, “Who is more powerful: the people — or the police?”

The 8 Show (Netflix)

Series. Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes.

Top Gear Australia (Paramount+)

Series. Hosts Blair Joscelyne, Beau Ryan and Jonathan LaPaglia deliver a turbocharged blend of entertainment, information, and pure automotive passion – but with an unmistakable Aussie twist.

The Big Cigar (Apple TV+)

Series. A wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can. The series is led by André Holland, who stars alongside Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca and Moses Ingram, with multi-award winner Don Cheadle directing and executive producing.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever (Shudder & AMC+)

Film (2024). 22-year-old medical student Emma has just taken a job as the night watch in the same forensic department where her parents were once almost killed by the famed psychopathic police inspector Wörmer. The events led to her mother’s suicide, and her father Martin has turned to tranquilisers to suppress the memories. Starring Fanny Leander Bornedal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Gloria Bell (SBS on Demand)

A free-spirited divorcee spends her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. She soon finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with the joys of budding love and the complications of dating. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, starring Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera.

18 May

Below Deck Sailing Yacht – Season 1 (Netflix)

Reality series. The superyacht Parsifal III sets sail with a colourful new crew as they navigate high winds, hookups and more at sea in this spinoff of the hit franchise.

20 May

The X Files – S5–S8 (Paramount+)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show (BritBox)

Be prepared to see new plants from all around the world, experience celebration and fine dining, and learn more about this inspiring event that has been around for over 100 years. This year is expected to be the most sustainable yet. Featuring beloved British horticulturist Monty Don. Streaming on BritBox 20 May 2024 with daily episodes expressed from the UK.

21 May

Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things (ABC iview)

Five-part factual series. Presenter and host Tony Armstrong hits the road on his bike to learn about the untold history of Australia. He travels the length and breadth of the country to meet everyday Aussies with ordinary things that hold extra-ordinary stories.

Tony Armstrong in Extraordinary Things. Image: ABC.

22 May

Trying – Season 4 (Apple TV+)

We’re back with Nikki and Jason as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Last season, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest were tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting – while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity. This season …. more drama awaits. Starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall.

Trying. Image: Apple TV+.

This Town (SBS on Demand)

Series. From acclaimed British screenwriter Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders and Rogue Heroes, comes an electrifying new series that tells a story of family ties, teenage kicks, and redemption.

23 May

Tires (Netflix)

Series. At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.

The Kardashians – Season 5 (Disney+)

Series. Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavours. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favourite matriarch, Kris.

McDonald & Dodds – Season 4 (BritBox)

DS Dodds and DCI McDonald are back, and this time they’re investigating the mysterious death of a middle-aged woman who was discovered in a rented flat. Although there is a seemingly simple cause of death, a gunshot wound, there is always more to the story. Despite every trace of her identity being removed from the scene of the crime, it’s later discovered she has been missing for over 35 years. Starring Jason Watkins, Tala Gouveia and Lily Sacofsky.

Davos 1917 (SBS on Demand)

Series. The First World War is ravaging Europe; by contrast, Switzerland seems like an oasis of peace. But behind the scenes of neutrality, the secret agents of world powers are lurking in Davos—an espionage network.

24 May

Atlas (Netflix)

Film. A brilliant but misanthropic data analyst (Jennifer Lopez) with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Sterling K. Brown.

My Oni Girl (Netflix)

Anime series. A shy teenage boy’s inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mum.

The Beach Boys (Disney+)

Documentary. A celebration of the legendary band that revolutionised pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with band members and other luminaries in the music business.

Evil – Season 4 (Paramount+)

Final season of series. Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum.

Evil – Season 4. Image: Paramount+.

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter (AMC+)

Series. Hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji, each episode showcases a dynamic ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers and delves deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes narratives that define the industry.

25 May

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Paramount+)

Film (2022). This comedy drama feature tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London, who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. Starring Lesley Manville.

Bros (Paramount+)

Film (2022). This romantic comedy follows Bobby and Aaron, two gay men in New York who have commitment problems but are drawn to each other and decide to attempt a relationship. Starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

27 May

The X Files – S9–11 (Paramount+)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

28 May

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship – Season 3 (Paramount+)

Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are on a mission to uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret.

30 May

Eric (Netflix)

Film. A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, and Ivan Howe.

The Responder – Season 2 (SBS on Demand)

Series. Chris Carson is trying to go straight, but when DCI Barnes asks him for a favour, he crosses one of Liverpool’s top drug dealers and starts to fall back into bad old ways. Starring Martin Freeman, Emily Fairn, and Josh Finan. Written by Tony Schumacher.

Backstrom – Season 3 (SBS on Demand)

Series. Behind his boss’ back, Bäckström travels to the holiday paradise of Palma with Niemi to follow up on a lead on the murder of his childhood friend Sally – his only unsolved murder case.

31 May

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)

Documentary about Jim Henson, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Filmmaker Ron Howard captures Henson’s restless creativity, ambition, and artistic evolution in the style and spirit of his complex subject, an artist who revolutionised television, inspired generations, and created some of the world’s most beloved characters.

Note: More will be added as streamers release their schedules.