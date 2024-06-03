What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, BritBox, Stan, Prime Video, SBS, ABC iview and more

Here are the highlights of what’s new to streaming on Australian providers this week. Looking for our monthly guide? Head over here.

Netflix

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (4 June)

Film. When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life — and their inheritance.

How to Rob a Bank (5 June)

In this gripping true-crime documentary, a charismatic, tree house-dwelling rebel in 1990s Seattle pulls off an unprecedented spree of bank robberies straight out of an action movie.

Sweet Tooth – Season 3 (6 June)

In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick — and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.

Perfect Match – Season 2 (7 June)

Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition — but only one pair will be named the perfect match.

Hit Man (7 June)

Film. Sparks fly between a fake hit man (Glen Powell) and his potential client (Adria Arjona) in Richard Linklater’s noir comedy inspired by a wild true story.

The Greatest Showman (7 June)

Film. In this musical biopic of P.T. Barnum, a brash, enterprising man overcomes his humble beginnings to create the greatest show the world has ever seen. Starring Hugh Jackman.

Stan

Billy the Kid – Season 2 (3 June)

Western series. An epic romantic adventure based on the life of Billy the Kid, also known as William H. Bonney — from his humble Irish roots and his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. In season two, Billy gets caught in a murderous conflict driven by money, greed and corruption.

Lost Boys and Fairies (4 June)

Series. The tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption. ​ The series charts Gabriel’s journey of self-discovery as he grapples with memories of his childhood, attempting to repair his relationship with his dad before becoming a parent himself. Stars Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee.

Trailblazers (4 June)

> Sam Kerr in Matildas documentary Trailblazers. Image: Stan.

​Documentary featuring legends of Australian women’s football and current Matildas stars including inaugural captain Julie Dolan, Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Mary Fowler, Ellie Carpenter and more, showcasing the incredible journey and rise of women’s football and the team’s journey to success. ​

Power Book II: Ghost – the final season (7 June)

Series. From Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the final season of Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

Binge

Ren Faire (3 June)

Series. For half a century, 86-year-old George Coulam, known to his employees as King George, has reigned with an iron fist over the Texas Renaissance Festival, the largest such “faire” in the world. Now, he is ready to give it all up and spend the last years of his life in the quest for a romantic companion. But before he retires, George will finally choose which of his longtime employees will take his crown.

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 9 (4 June)

According to the synopsis, season 9 includes ‘eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention and a never-before-seen mechanical issue.’ There are also mentions of delayed provisions and a medical emergency. The official trailer for the season hinted at even more boatmances — and a love triangle.

Am I Ok? (6 June)

Film. Lucy (Dakota Johnson) and Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces she’s moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos.

Uproar (6 June)

New Zealand film. A 17 year-old student is forced to get off the fence he has actively sat on all his life to stand up for himself, his whanau (family) and his future in this heartwarming story of identity.

Fantasmas (8 June)

Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter (8 June)

The docuseries looks at Nick and Aaron Carter’s lives, careers, and relationships, from the height of their fame to tragedies and headline-making events of the past few years, including the sexual assault allegations against Nick Carter.

BritBox

Agatha Christie’s: The Pale Horse – Season 1 (4 June)

2020 miniseries. Is a trio of witches responsible for a series of sudden deaths or is there a rational explanation? Starring Rufus Sewell, Georgina Campbell and Kaya Scodelaria.

Endeavour – Season 9 (6 June)

Set from 1965 into the 1970s, the show follows Endeavour Morse in his early years as a police constable. Working alongside his senior partner DI Fred Thursday, Morse engages in a number of investigations around Oxford. Season 9 picks up on the old unsolved case surrounding Blenheim Vale, and Morse’s dogged investigation leads to the shocking discovery of buried bodies. Starring Shaun Evans and Roger Allam.

AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV

The Babadook (Shudder, AMC+, 3 June)

Acclaimed Australian horror film. A single mother and her child fall into a deep well of paranoia when an eerie children’s book titled ‘Mister Babadook’ manifests in their home. Directed by Jennifer Kent and starring Essie Davis.

Family History Mysteries: Buried Past (Acorn TV, AMC+)

Film. Genealogist Sophie McClaren is an expert at bringing families together. When her close friend Jonathan urgently needs to find a bone marrow donor, the case becomes personal. Starring Janel Parrish and Niall Matter.

Disney+

Clipped (4 June)

Series. FX’s Clipped goes behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Clipped charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organisation and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league. Starring Jacki Weaver.

The Acolyte (5 June)

Series. Also known as Star Wars: the Acolyte. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (7 June)

Miniseries. In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld is a 38-year-old designer of ready-to-wear fashion, largely unknown to the public. His encounter with the young Jacques de Bascher, an ambitious and seductive dandy, changes everything. Karl is finally ready to go up against his friend, haute couture genius Yves Saint Laurent, and his formidable associate, Pierre Bergé. Glamour, ego battles, extravagant celebrations and destructive passion: witness how Karl Lagerfeld became a legend.

Criminal Minds: Evolution – Season 17

In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of Gold Star. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard.

Queenie

Series. Based on Candice Carty-Williams’ best-selling novel of the same name, the eight-part series follows the complicated life of a Jamaican British woman living in south London.

Prime Video

One Tree Hill – Seasons 1-9 (1 June)

Drama Series. Half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott trade between kinship and rivalry both on the basketball court and in the hearts of their friends in the small, but not so quiet town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket (2 June)

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will ignite as the United States hosts World Cup Cricket, for the very first time. As one of the tournament favourites, Australia aspires to become the first team to hold all three Men’s ICC trophies simultaneously, after winning the World Test Championship and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.

Mother’s Instinct (7 June)

Film (2024). Psychological thriller about two best friends and neighbours, whose perfect lives in ‘60s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children. Marking the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoit Delhomme, the film stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Josh Charles.

Paramount+

Mayor Of Kingstown – Season 3 (3 June)

Crime drama series starring Jeremy Renner. In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

Shooting Stars

Film. Sports biographical documentary telling the inspiring story of the high school sports career of basketball superhero LeBron James.

Let the Canary Sing (5 June)

Documentary film exploring the life and career of Cyndi Lauper, chronicling her meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and advocacy. Directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwod.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (7 June)

Animated family comedy film. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 continues the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day. Voice starring Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart and Harrison Ford.

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer (7 June)

Four-part series. True crime documentary charting the personal life of notorious serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer. Through never-before-heard conversations between Jeffrey and his father Lionel and exclusive family home movies, the series offers a brand-new insight into one of the world’s most infamous killers.

Transformers EarthSpark – Season 2 (8 June)

Season two of the original animated Nickelodeon series is ready to bring more action, as we welcome guest stars ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic as Cosmos, Zelda Williams as Spitfire, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea as Aftermath and Richard Ayoade as Fairmaestro.

SBS on Demand

It Snows In Benidorm (3 June)

Film. (UK, 2020). Peter has worked all his life at a Manchester bank. When he is awarded an early retirement, he decides to visit his brother in Benidorm, only to discover that his brother has disappeared.

Directed by Isabel Coixet, starring Timothy Spall, Sarita Choudhury, Ana Torrent.

Nowhere Special (4 June)

Film (UK, 2020). A 35-year-old window cleaner who has dedicated his life to raising his young son on his own searches for the perfect replacement family when he learns he only has months left to live. Directed by Uberto Pasolini, starring James Norton, Daniel Lamont, Eileen O’Higgins.

The Road Dance (5 June)

Film. (UK, 2021). A young woman from a small island community dreams of the larger world, but tragedy strikes when her boyfriend is sent to fight in World War I. Directed by Richie Adams, starring Hermione Corfield, Morven Christie, Mark Gatiss.

Nicole Kidman: Eyes Wide Open (5 June)

Documentary. At the top, and insatiable for 40 years, Nicole Kidman moved beyond stereotypes by constantly renewing her range of characters, and taking on roles with Gus Van Sant, Jane Campion, and Stanley Kubrick. She also laid down the foundations for an issue she would increasingly explore over more than 30 years and 70 films – the place of women in society. To tell this story are Nicole Kidman’s own words from an unpublished interview.

Emily (6 June)

Film. (UK, 2022). Rebel. Misfit, Genius. Delve into the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic, ‘Wuthering Heights’. Directed and written by acclaimed Australian actor Frances O’Connor, starring Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead.

Bosch: Legacy (6 June)

> Bosch: Legacy. Image: SBS.

Ten-part series. After leaving the LAPD, Harry Bosch becomes a private investigator and finds himself

working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Money Chandler. Their deep and coloured history informs the show while they work together to do what they can agree on: finding justice.

Wisting – Season 3 (6 June)

Norwegian Noir four-part series. On an idyllic summer evening, six-year-old Clifford Greenwood disappears without a trace from his hotel room. The next morning a hotel employee is found dead. With a young British citizen missing, detective William Wisting and his colleagues are under immense pressure to solve the murder and find the boy before it’s too late.

Snatch (7 June)

Film. (UK, 2000). An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. Directed and written by Guy Ritchie, starring Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Stephen Granham.

The Secrets We Keep (8 June)

Film (2020). In post-World War II America, a woman kidnaps her neighbour and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her. Directed by Yuval Adler, starring Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina.

Homesteads (NITV) (9 June)

NZ Documentary series. Homesteads uncovers the stories of seven homesteads through the eyes of the ahi kā that occupy them, highlighting the culturally significant role they’ve played in maintaining and strengthening Māori ties to their tūrangawaewae.

John Ware Reclaimed (NITV)(9 June)

Documentary. Is it possible to love someone who died before you were born? Cheryl Foggo believes so. John Ware Reclaimed follows author, playwright, and filmmaker Foggo on her quest to uncover the rich and complex story of John Ware, the iconic and larger-than-life Black cowboy who settled in Alberta prior to the turn of the 20th century.

ABC iview

The Art Of – Series 1 (4 June)

> Namila Benson in new series asking artists big questions – The Art Of. Image: ABC.

A new arts and culture show with an epic mission: to answer life’s big questions through art. Each episode asks a burning question: Why does sex make us uncomfortable? Is rage a blessing or a curse? How can we learn to embrace our imperfections? Hosted by Namila Benson who speaks to artists from across the vast creative landscape here and abroad to find answers.

The Cleaner – Series 1 (4 June)

Six-part comedy series. Wicky is a crime scene cleaner. When the detectives are done, he moves in, armed with his bleach and scrubbing brushes. His job brings him into contact with the strangest people: those who knew the victims, and sometimes even the killers themselves. But because he’s a chatty man, he tends to gossip rather more than he cleans. Written and starring BAFTA-winner Greg Davies

and Helena Bonham Carter.

Austin – Season 1 (4 June)

Australian/UK comedy drama series. A best-selling, but recently cancelled children’s author has a meltdown when approached by a neurodivergent 20-something claiming to be his son. He then realises that embracing the young man may be the path to redemption. Starring Ben Miller, Sally Phillips and Michael Theo.

Wreck – Series 2 (5 June)

British comedy horror series. Jamie and his misfit friends are now on the run. It’s do or die as they infiltrate a mysterious wellness festival. But it’s going to be the total opposite of a healing experience.

The Strange Chores – Series 3 (7 June)

Kids’ animation. Everyone’s favourite team of teenage monster hunters-in training are back to give household chores a supernatural twist! The Strange Chores turns ordinary life upside down, twisting the dullest parts of a kid’s life into a crazy tangle of monsters, magic and mayhem.

Hard Quiz Kids – Series 1 (8 June)

Gold-Logie-winning comedian Tom Gleeson is bringing an all new series of his hit show Hard Quiz to the kids!

Spicks and Specks – Season 11 (9 June)

Join Adam Hills, Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for a brand new series of the favourite music quiz show. There’ll be brand new segments, the return of the secret song, fantastic live music, as well as all your old favourite games.

ABBA: Against the Odds

Documentary. The inside story of ABBA’s struggle: critical backlash, relationship break up and social change to becoming the biggest pop group of the ‘70s. Told by ABBA and those close to them.

Hayu

Deadly Waters with Captain Lee (2 June)

Using his nautical expertise, Below Deck’s beloved Captain Lee Rosbach unravels the secrets of remarkable homicide investigations on rivers, lakes and even the open seas, exposing the murky, maritime clues that sank the perps and ultimately led to their capture.

The Real Housewives of Dubai – season 2 (3 June)

The flashy, fun and fabulous ladies are back in the City of Gold for season two. Returning for the new season is Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury. The ladies will also be joined by new housewife, Taleen Marie.

Below Deck Mediterranean – season 9 (4 June)

The azure waters and ancient ruins of Athens, Greece set the scene for Season 9 as Captain Sandy returns to steer her team through a season brimming with fresh and formidable challenges. Captain Sandy is joined by Chief Stew Aesha Scott, Elena Dubaich, and new stew Bri Muller.