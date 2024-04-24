News

 > News

Aussie Shore becomes first ‘down under’ iteration of Jersey Shore

Charlotte Crosby, known for her appearance on Geordie Shore, will be House Boss.
24 Apr 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Charlotte Crosby. Image supplied.

Streaming

Charlotte Crosby. Image supplied.

Share Icon

Paramount+ has secured the next version of the reality TV ‘Shores’ franchise, and this time it’s coming down under.

Aussie Shore is the first ever Australian version of the series better known as Jersey Shore and Geordie Shore.

Charlotte Crosby, whose career was launched by the Shores franchise, will be House Boss of Aussie Shore, helping ten fresh-faced Aussie singletons navigate the ‘highs and lows’ of living, working and partying together.

Read: Australian reality TV shows in 2024: most anticipated

Charlotte was a founding cast member and break out star on Geordie Shore, the most popular show in MTV UK’s history. Most recently Charlotte entered the next phase of her TV reality career with Charlotte in Sunderland.

The show will take place in Cairns, North Queensland, and promises ‘outrageously wild action that takes place in a non-stop party town’.

Aussie Shore joins a slew of reality TV shows in Australia this year, including new seasons of Alone Australia, Australia’s Most Identical, Made in Bondi, and FBoy Island Season 2.

Aussie Shore is supported by Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in a still from Dark Matter on Apple TV+.
Features

Apple TV+: new shows streaming May 2024

From Dark Matter to The Big Cigar – your guide to the best new shows streaming on Apple TV+ this…

Paul Dalgarno
Ncuti Gatwa poses for a publicity shot for Doctor Who on Disney+.
Features

Disney+: new shows & films streaming May 2024

From Doctor Who Let It Be – your guide to the best new shows and films streaming on Disney+ this…

Paul Dalgarno
A First Nations woman and man sit on a rock on a beach facing the camera in a publicity still for Revealed: How to Poison a Planet on Stan.
Reviews

How to Poison a Planet, Stan review: forever chemicals wreaking havoc

Mark Ruffalo and journalist Carrie Fellner reveal how American forever chemicals have affected an Australian First Nations community.

Stephen A Russell
Top Gear Australia promo shot of hosts. Image: Paramount+
Features

Paramount+: new shows & films streaming May 2024

From Top Gear Australia to Halloween Ends – your guide to the best new shows and films to stream on…

Paul Dalgarno
A smiling woman gets close to a smiling but nervous-looking man's face on public transport, IN Baby reindeer on Netflix.
Opinions & Analysis

Baby Reindeer on Netflix: a look at male sexual victimisation

The new Netflix hit sheds light on the often overlooked male experiences of sexual violence.

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login