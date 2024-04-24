Aussie Shore becomes first ‘down under’ iteration of Jersey Shore

Paramount+ has secured the next version of the reality TV ‘Shores’ franchise, and this time it’s coming down under.

Aussie Shore is the first ever Australian version of the series better known as Jersey Shore and Geordie Shore.

Charlotte Crosby, whose career was launched by the Shores franchise, will be House Boss of Aussie Shore, helping ten fresh-faced Aussie singletons navigate the ‘highs and lows’ of living, working and partying together.

Charlotte was a founding cast member and break out star on Geordie Shore, the most popular show in MTV UK’s history. Most recently Charlotte entered the next phase of her TV reality career with Charlotte in Sunderland.

The show will take place in Cairns, North Queensland, and promises ‘outrageously wild action that takes place in a non-stop party town’.

Aussie Shore joins a slew of reality TV shows in Australia this year, including new seasons of Alone Australia, Australia’s Most Identical, Made in Bondi, and FBoy Island Season 2.

Aussie Shore is supported by Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.