The Mandalorian and Grogu: new Star Wars film announced for the big screen

Pedro Pascal's galactic bounty hunter is headed to the big screen, and he's bringing Grogu with him.
10 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Concept art for The Mandalorian & Grogu. Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Lucasfilm and Disney have announced a Star Wars feature film about The Mandalorian is in the works.

Based on the popular TV series of the same name, the film will focus on The Mandalorian (played by Pedro Pascal) and his sidekick Grogu (sometimes incorrectly referred to as Baby Yoda). Jon Favreau will direct and produce, with Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni also producing.

Read: The Mandalorian is perfectly ordinary and that’s perfectly fine

‘I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,’ said Favreau. ‘The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.’

‘Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,’ added Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

The official Star Wars site confirmed on Tuesday that the film is already in pre-production, and will move into its production phase in 2024.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, alongside three additional Star Wars films, including one that will see Daisey Ridley return as Rey and follow her journey in rebuilding a ‘new Jedi Order’.

The post on the Star Wars site also confirmed that there will be a second season of the series Ahsoka, helmed by Dave Filoni.

At the moment it appears that Season 4 of The Mandalorian series will go ahead alongside production of the feature film. It is unknown whether Pedro Pascal will be starring as The Mandalorian in the film.

Read: The Mandalorian season 4 is already written, says Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian & Grogu does not yet have a cinema release date.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

