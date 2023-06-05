What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, Prime, Binge, Shudder and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

Never Have I Ever season 4. Image: Netflix.

Barracuda Queens (5 June)

A group of disaffected teenage girls who, bored of their privileged lives in the affluent Stockholm suburb Djursholm, become involved in an escalating campaign of house burglaries targeting their naive rich neighbours in this Swedish series based on a true story.

Arnold (7 June)

This three-part docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.

Never Have I Ever season 4 (8 June)

Netflix’s teen comedy series from Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) follows an Indian-American girl who is frustrated with her current social status of ‘nerdy outcast’ and chooses to let her freak flag fly.

Bloodhounds (9 June)

Two young boxers band together with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

Human Resources season 2 (9 June)

A workplace comedy set in the world of the monsters from Netflix puberty series Big Mouth.

This World Can’t Tear Me Down (9 June)

In this follow-up to adult animated series Tear Along The Dotted Line, Zerocalcare talks about the difficulty of finding your place in the world and of remaining oneself in the midst of life’s troubles.

Prime Video

The Lake season 2 (9 June)

Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black) and Julia Stiles (Silver Linings Playbook) are bickering step-siblings in this comedy series revolving around a big inheritance.

Binge

The Idol premieres on 5 June. Image: Binge.

The Idol (5 June)

A self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol in this music industry drama series starring Lily-Rose Depp. Co-stars Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a. The Weeknd), who also created the series with Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and Reza Fahimi.

Funny Woman (6 June)

A young woman from Blackpool finds her voice in the male-dominated world of the 1960s comedy, and in doing so takes London by storm.

Steeltown Murders (7 June)

British crime series centred on the hunt for the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area in 1973 and the remarkable story of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

Based On A True Story (8 June)

Emmy nominee Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Chris Messina (Birds of Prey) star in this not-actually-true crime comedy series centred on a realtor, a plumber, a former tennis star, a serial killer, and America’s obsession with true crime stories.

Stan

Year Of. Image: Stan.

Year Of (9 June)

The final two years of high school are simultaneously traumatic and exhilarating for both the kids at Jubilee High, and their parents and teachers.

Shudder

Brooklyn 45. Image: Shudder.

Brooklyn 45 (9 June)

On a freezing evening in December 1945, five military veterans gather together in the ornate parlour of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood, they have reunited to support their troubled host – but when his invitation for cocktails turns into an impromptu séance, the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all-too-literal.

Apple TV+

The Crowded Room. Image: Apple TV+.

The Crowded Room (9 June)

BAFTA winner Tom Holland and Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried lead this psychological thriller series set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979. When a young man is arrested for a shocking crime, an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it.

The Snoopy Show season 3 (9 June)

Snoopy is ready for his close-up. Dive into new adventures with the big-dreaming beagle, joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang. This new series is released to coincide with the 70th anniversary of when creator Charles Schulz first put pen to paper.