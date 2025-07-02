Marvel Rivals gets Blade and Jean Grey in new season

Marvel Rivals is getting two new playable heroes in its third season, The Abyss Awakens – Blade and Jean Grey. They’ll both be on board as the threat of Knull looms, with story events compelling these heroes to take up arms.

A new cinematic trailer for the game has confirmed the Lord of the Symbiotes has awakened from his slumber in the core of Klyntar, and his ‘shadowed hands’ are stretching across the cosmos. Drawn to this power, Hela, Asgardian Goddess of Death, approaches Knull, and becomes infected by his Symbiote madness. This transformed version of Hela appears to be the ‘big bad’ of the game’s latest season, with aid from an array of Knull-touched Symbiotes by her side.

Here’s the official description of the latest game season, from NetEase Games:

‘In the wake of the Timestream Entanglement, Knull stirs deep within Klyntar’s core, stretching his shadowed hands across the cosmos. Power promised by the dark symbiote god beckons the awakening of a new queen. The Phoenix arrives from across the stars to erase Klyntar before the darkness can rise again! However, she’ll require unlikely aid from a warrior of two worlds who lives to fight against the tide of night.’

‘As the god of the Symbiotes and the Phoenix Force collide, will you burn with the light of creation or embrace the darkness?’

As noted, Jean Grey and Blade answer the call to fight Knull and Hela, bringing their prowess to Marvel Rivals. For now, the heroes remain undated, but we expect they’ll be around as the new season kicks off on 11 July 2025 (ET/PT).

Marvel Rivals: The Abyss Awakens Trailer

That’s about all we know of the new seasonal content so far, and what role Jean Grey and Blade will have in gameplay. We expect Jean (as the Phoenix) will have fiery abilities, as well as access to telekinetic pushes and blasts.

Blade, meanwhile, wields a katana in battle, and will likely also be able to use his fangs for added damage. We expect he’ll be more of a melee fighter, and you may have to get up close and personal to unleash his most powerful abilities.

Whatever abilities these fighters have, they’re both very worthy additions to Marvel Rivals. If we’re being honest, Blade is the real draw here, as one of the coolest and most-loved Marvel anti-heroes. Marvel Rivals has style in spades, and it appears developers have done justice to Blade in this appearance. His flashy, in-the-nick of time arrival in the latest trailer is just as eye-popping as it should be.

For now, those keen to main Blade and Jean Grey will need to stay patient, but only for a little while. As announced, season three of Marvel Rivals will kick off on 11 July 2025, so there’s not long to go now.