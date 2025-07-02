News

 > Games

Marvel Rivals gets Blade and Jean Grey in new season

With Knull on the horizon, Marvel Rivals will need more heavy-hitting heroes.
2 Jul 2025 11:00
Leah J. Williams
marvel rivals blade jean grey

Games

Image: NetEase Games

Share Icon

Marvel Rivals is getting two new playable heroes in its third season, The Abyss Awakens – Blade and Jean Grey. They’ll both be on board as the threat of Knull looms, with story events compelling these heroes to take up arms.

A new cinematic trailer for the game has confirmed the Lord of the Symbiotes has awakened from his slumber in the core of Klyntar, and his ‘shadowed hands’ are stretching across the cosmos. Drawn to this power, Hela, Asgardian Goddess of Death, approaches Knull, and becomes infected by his Symbiote madness. This transformed version of Hela appears to be the ‘big bad’ of the game’s latest season, with aid from an array of Knull-touched Symbiotes by her side.

Here’s the official description of the latest game season, from NetEase Games:

‘In the wake of the Timestream Entanglement, Knull stirs deep within Klyntar’s core, stretching his shadowed hands across the cosmos. Power promised by the dark symbiote god beckons the awakening of a new queen. The Phoenix arrives from across the stars to erase Klyntar before the darkness can rise again! However, she’ll require unlikely aid from a warrior of two worlds who lives to fight against the tide of night.’

‘As the god of the Symbiotes and the Phoenix Force collide, will you burn with the light of creation or embrace the darkness?’

As noted, Jean Grey and Blade answer the call to fight Knull and Hela, bringing their prowess to Marvel Rivals. For now, the heroes remain undated, but we expect they’ll be around as the new season kicks off on 11 July 2025 (ET/PT).

Marvel Rivals: The Abyss Awakens Trailer

That’s about all we know of the new seasonal content so far, and what role Jean Grey and Blade will have in gameplay. We expect Jean (as the Phoenix) will have fiery abilities, as well as access to telekinetic pushes and blasts.

Blade, meanwhile, wields a katana in battle, and will likely also be able to use his fangs for added damage. We expect he’ll be more of a melee fighter, and you may have to get up close and personal to unleash his most powerful abilities.

Read: Marvel’s Thunderbolts* shines a light on men’s mental illness

Whatever abilities these fighters have, they’re both very worthy additions to Marvel Rivals. If we’re being honest, Blade is the real draw here, as one of the coolest and most-loved Marvel anti-heroes. Marvel Rivals has style in spades, and it appears developers have done justice to Blade in this appearance. His flashy, in-the-nick of time arrival in the latest trailer is just as eye-popping as it should be.

For now, those keen to main Blade and Jean Grey will need to stay patient, but only for a little while. As announced, season three of Marvel Rivals will kick off on 11 July 2025, so there’s not long to go now.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

the sims 4 best expansion packs
Features

The Sims 4: The best expansion packs so far

From City Living to Vampires, you'll want these expansions to spice up your game.

Leah J. Williams
red dead online tales from the west
Games

Red Dead Online gets new 'Strange Tales' zombie mission, and more

Prepare for weird and wonderful Strange Tales of the West.

Leah J. Williams
hideo kojima kojima productions
Games

Hideo Kojima has 'Tom Cruise disease' and wants to make a game in space

Kojima has opened up about his wildest ambitions in a new interview.

Leah J. Williams
wwe 2k25 nintendo switch
Games

WWE 2K25 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in July

The full set of game modes and match types will be supported.

Leah J. Williams
tony hawk's pro skater 3 4 xbox game pass
Games

Xbox Game Pass: All the big games arriving in July 2025

Here's everything Xbox Game Pass subscribers will gain this month.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login