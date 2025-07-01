Evonne Goolagong: miniseries about beloved athlete begins filming in Victoria

Goolagong, a major new drama about one of Australia’s most beloved athletes is currently shooting in Victoria.

The production is a three-part miniseries chronicling the life and legacy of tennis champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley AC MBE.

Filming across Melbourne and regional Victoria, the ABC-commissioned series Goolagong is being produced by Werner Film Productions, part of BBC Studios, and is supported through VicScreen’s Victorian Production Fund and Victorian Screen Rebate.

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks confirmed this week that the series will bring a projected $9 million boost to the state’s economy, creating an estimated 1,300 local jobs including 100 crew, 1,200 cast and extras, and, perhaps most importantly: seven placements for emerging First Peoples creatives and screen workers.

‘Evonne Goolagong is one of Australia’s most loved sporting champions and one of our all-time tennis greats,’ Brooks said. ‘We’re proud to support this miniseries which will bring the tennis legend’s inspiring story to the screen, with a team of extraordinary First Peoples storytellers.’

Who’s behind Goolagong?

The series is being developed in close collaboration with Goolagong herself and her husband Roger Cawley, who are both attached as associate producers.

Rising star Lila McGuire (The Twelve) leads the cast as Evonne, joined by Marton Csokas (Equalizer) as coach Vic Edwards, Felix Mallard (Ginny & Georgia) as Roger Cawley, and Luke Carroll (Mystery Road: Origin) as Evonne’s brother, Kenny Goolagong.

Behind the camera is a powerhouse team of First Nations creatives: director Wayne Blair (Total Control, Mystery Road), writer Steven McGregor (Sweet Country), and co-producer Danielle MacLean (True Colours). Producer Joanna Werner (The Newsreader, Dance Academy) and writer Megan Simpson Huberman (Dating the Enemy) complete the creative team.

ScreenHub: Three new First Nations short films enter final stages of production under SAFC program

‘Evonne is a trailblazer whose story deserves to be told on this scale, and we’re honoured to be part of bringing it to life,’ said Werner. ‘From the outset, it was important to us that this series be developed with authenticity and in close collaboration with Evonne herself.’

Blair and his team are recreating key tennis moments from the 1970s and 1980s at historically significant courts, including Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club and Royal South Yarra Lawn Tennis Club. A purpose-built replica of Wimbledon’s Centre Court is currently under construction in Victoria.

Other filming locations include Kyneton, Seaford, Seymour, Sunshine, Tallarook and Woodend.

‘First Nations voices are at the heart of this project, with strong representation across cast and crew,’ said MacLean, who acknowledged the production’s deep consultation with Traditional Custodians of the Boonwurrung (Bunurong), Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung Peoples of the Kulin Nations.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher added: ‘We are honoured to support some of Australia’s most exciting First Peoples talent both in front of and behind the camera … This is a story that will resonate with all Australians and will deepen our connection to Evonne as both First Peoples woman and athlete, and her unique strength, resilience, and vulnerability as she navigates her life’s journey.’

Post-production and visual effects will also take place in Victoria.

Goolagong will premiere on ABC in 2026 and is being distributed internationally by BBC Studios.