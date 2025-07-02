Red Dead Online gets new ‘Strange Tales’ zombie mission, and more

Rockstar Games has surprise-released a brand new update for Red Dead Online adding in four new missions, all comprising spooky, supernatural, or science-infused circumstances. Known as ‘Strange Tales of the West Vol. 1‘ this content update is the first the game has received in a very long time, sparking hope for fans of the long-running MMO adventure.

Prior to this sudden update, many players thought Red Dead Online was truly dead. It appeared Rockstar Games had ceased all support, with proper content updates drying up several years ago, and fans mostly left to make their own fun in the game. The reality is Red Dead Online was never as popular as brother game Grand Theft Auto Online, and so it’s received bare bones support during its lifespan.

Now, suddenly, players have plenty more reasons to pop in, as Red Dead Online leans into the supernatural lore of the Red Dead universe. Notably, Red Dead Redemption also leaned heavily into the world of supernatural beings eventually, with its Undead Nightmare expansion being a very rare, very cool example of a successful (and ultra-spooky) genre shift for the franchise.

Undead Nightmare seemingly serves as inspiration for Strange Tales of the West, with one of these newly-introduced missions even revisiting the idea of a Wild West zombie apocalypse.

Red Dead Online: Strange Tales of the West Vol. 1 – Trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Here’s the official Strange Tales description from Rockstar Games:

‘Author Theodore Levin can’t believe the rumours and missives he’s been receiving from the four corners of the American frontier. He’s working on an anthology of these unexplained and weird phenomena and he needs your help investigating the wildest claims that cross his desk.’

‘Strange Tales of the West will require steely resolve and courage in the face of the odd, twisted, and downright supernatural. Embark upon these four new Telegram Missions by picking up Mr. Levin’s letter at any Post Office or from your Camp’s Lockbox, then opening it via your Satchel or launching Telegram Missions from your Player Menu.’

Strange Tales of the West comprises four parts:

Strange Tales of the Plague – ‘There are stories of a malady spreading among the people of Armadillo, turning them into shambling undead. It’ll fall on you to retrieve several of these diseased corpses for scientific examination, if you can avoid infection and fend off attacks from a resurgent cell of nearby cultists.’

Strange Tales of Modern Science – ‘A nearby man of science claims he’s created artificial life that stalks the grounds of Braithwaite Manor, killing those curious or unfortunate enough to stumble upon it. Bring the strange experiment to light by discovering its secrets and destroying any automata that put up a fight.’

Strange Tales of the Bayou – ‘Something unholy lurks in the swamps of Lagras. Explore at your own risk, be wary of ambushes by Swamp Folk who call those wetlands home, and bring the swamp creature back for Theodore.’

Strange Tales of the Wilderness – ‘Investigate reports of a missing scientist last seen conducting strange research on a crew of murderers in Tall Trees. When the operation goes sideways, you’ll need to use your survival skills to find weapons, craft items, and hunt for food, all while tracking down the scientist and his captors.’

As you can see, the missions chart a range of wild circumstances, from the arrival of zombies, to the creation of killer robots. If you’ve never played Red Dead Online, or you’re a lapsed player, this update brings the perfect excuse to dive back in.

While Red Dead‘s cowboy fantasy is a blast, the series is at its most fun and silly when it gets spooky. Red Dead Online’s Strange Tales of the West mission pack is now available.