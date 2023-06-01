News

Cheat Sheet: The Idol on Binge/ HBO with Lily-Rose Depp

Everything you need to know about the new music industry drama series in less than 60 seconds.
1 Jun 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

The Idol premieres on 5 June. Image: Binge.

What’s this?

A new music industry drama series in which a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol..

Who’s in it?

Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd and Suzanna Son. Co-stars Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a. The Weeknd), who also created the series with Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and Reza Fahimi.

Is there a trailer?

Do the critics like it?

So far … no, not really. The show currently has a 25% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 16 reviews.

Here’s what Radheyan Simonpillai had to say about it in The Globe and Mail:

It’s downright queasy how Levinson continues to make content, which purports to be about how women are preyed upon, about himself, where his cast become props who either defend his voyeurism or are subjected to it.

The Globe and Mail reviews The Idol.

Any trivia for the pub quiz?

As per IMDB: Director Amy Seimetz left the project on April 25, 2022 amid a creative overhaul of the series. Co-creator Sam Levinson took over as the series director.

Also, and you probably know this: Lily-Rose Depp is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

Read: What to watch in June: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Don’t say

At least none of the reviews will mention the term ‘Nepo Baby

Do say

I’m OK with shows about cults – shall we watch The Clearing on Disney+?

Where and when can I watch it?

The Idol premieres on Binge and HBO on 5 June.

Discover more cheat sheets for film, TV and streaming on ScreenHub.

