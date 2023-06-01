News

 > Television > Streaming > Opinions & Analysis

Cheat Sheet: The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ with Tom Holland

Everything you need to know about the new psychological thriller series, in less than 60 seconds.
1 Jun 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

The Crowded Room. Image: Apple TV+.

Share Icon

What’s this?

A ten-part psychological thriller series set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979. When a young man is arrested for a shocking crime, an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it.

That sounds intense … is it made up or true?

According to Esquire:

The dark thriller is inspired by the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds Of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, which in turn was inspired by a real-life case of a man accused of multiple violent assaults in America.

Esquire: Tom Holland’s ‘The Crowded Room’ Sounds Like an Intense Watch

Who created the show?

The series is written by screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, winner of an Academy Award for A Beautiful Mind in 2001.

Who’s in it?

BAFTA winner Tom Holland and Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried lead the cast.

Is there a trailer?

Imagine there wasn’t – how weird would that be? But there is, of course.

Do the critics like it?

As yet, there are no reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a little suspicious and probably calls for an unlikely investigator to solve the mystery behind it.

Read: What to watch in June: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Don’t say

I’ll never look at Tom Holland as my friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man again.

Do say

So that was The Crowded Room – I’m off to bed so I can listen to The Very Very Best of Crowded House.

When and where can I watch it?

The Crowded Room premieres on Apple TV+ on 9 June.

Discover more cheat sheets for film, TV and streaming on ScreenHub.

Related News

Features Film Free To Air News Opinions & Analysis Streaming Television
More
Opinions & Analysis

Cheat sheet: Extraction 2 on Netflix with Chris Hemsworth

Everything you need to know about the follow-up to Extraction, in less than 60 seconds.

ScreenHub staff
Opinions & Analysis

Cheat Sheet: The Idol on Binge/ HBO with Lily-Rose Depp

Everything you need to know about the new music industry drama series in less than 60 seconds.

ScreenHub staff
Features

Marc Fennell faces his Pentecostal past in The Kingdom: 'it was quite weird and uncomfortable'

Journalist Marc Fennell delves into new territory in his latest SBS doco The Kingdom, which means opening up about his…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

An Aussie remake of The Office is greenlit for Prime

Worldwide hit series The Office is getting its 13th remake, courtesy of Australia and a new female lead called Hannah…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths in Total Control season 2
News

Total Control gears up for final season

ABC's political drama Total Control closes in on a series finale this year.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login