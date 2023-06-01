Cheat Sheet: The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ with Tom Holland

What’s this?

A ten-part psychological thriller series set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979. When a young man is arrested for a shocking crime, an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it.

That sounds intense … is it made up or true?

According to Esquire:

The dark thriller is inspired by the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds Of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, which in turn was inspired by a real-life case of a man accused of multiple violent assaults in America. Esquire: Tom Holland’s ‘The Crowded Room’ Sounds Like an Intense Watch

Who created the show?

The series is written by screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, winner of an Academy Award for A Beautiful Mind in 2001.

Who’s in it?

BAFTA winner Tom Holland and Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried lead the cast.

Is there a trailer?

Imagine there wasn’t – how weird would that be? But there is, of course.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Do the critics like it?

As yet, there are no reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a little suspicious and probably calls for an unlikely investigator to solve the mystery behind it.

Read: What to watch in June: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Don’t say

I’ll never look at Tom Holland as my friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man again.

Do say

So that was The Crowded Room – I’m off to bed so I can listen to The Very Very Best of Crowded House.

When and where can I watch it?

The Crowded Room premieres on Apple TV+ on 9 June.

Discover more cheat sheets for film, TV and streaming on ScreenHub.