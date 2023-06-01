Cheat Sheet: The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ with Tom Holland

What’s this?
A ten-part psychological thriller series set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979. When a young man is arrested for a shocking crime, an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it.
That sounds intense … is it made up or true?
According to Esquire:
The dark thriller is inspired by the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds Of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, which in turn was inspired by a real-life case of a man accused of multiple violent assaults in America.Esquire: Tom Holland’s ‘The Crowded Room’ Sounds Like an Intense Watch
Who created the show?
The series is written by screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, winner of an Academy Award for A Beautiful Mind in 2001.
Who’s in it?
BAFTA winner Tom Holland and Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried lead the cast.
Is there a trailer?
Imagine there wasn’t – how weird would that be? But there is, of course.
Do the critics like it?
As yet, there are no reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a little suspicious and probably calls for an unlikely investigator to solve the mystery behind it.
Don’t say
I’ll never look at Tom Holland as my friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man again.
Do say
So that was The Crowded Room – I’m off to bed so I can listen to The Very Very Best of Crowded House.
When and where can I watch it?
The Crowded Room premieres on Apple TV+ on 9 June.
