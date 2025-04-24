Streaming May 2025: new shows on Max, Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, BritBox and more

Max: new to streaming in May

100 Foot Wave. Image: Max

100 Foot Wave returns for a third season to chronicle the globetrotting adventures of big wave surfer Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole and their young family, as well as those of fellow surfers Andrew “Cotty” Cotton, C J Macias, Justine DuPont, Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, Nic von Rupp, Kai Lenny, Pedro “Scooby” Vianna, Tony Laureano, Ian Cosenza, Michelle des Bouillons and others.

This season expands from the clifftops of Nazaré, Portugal, where McNamara first set a big wave world record in 2011, to exciting new locales such as Cortes Bank in the far reaches of the Pacific Ocean, Safi, Morocco, Montaldo, Italy and O’ahu, Hawaii for the rarely held Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (3 May)

Arne Cheyenne Johnson stabs and murders his landlord, claiming to be under demonic possession while Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate the case and try to prove his innocence.

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (4 May)

Taped live at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, this hour-long special features the comedic stylings of multi-hyphenate legend Marlon Wayans and five up-and-coming stand-ups. Serving as emcee, Wayans shines the spotlight on actor D C Ervin, social media star Tony Baker, niece and stand-up comic Chaunté Wayans, writer Sydney Castillo and noted “closer” Esau McGraw.

Married to Evil – Season 2 (5 May)

The second season continues to explore the dark side of marriage, showcasing real-life cases where a spouse’s actions lead to devastating consequences. The season delves into various true stories of betrayal, abuse and crime within the context of marriage, revealing the hidden secrets and dangers that can lie beneath the surface of seemingly ordinary relationships.

Jay and Pamela (6 May)

Jay and Pamela. Image: HBO Max

Jay and Pamela are a once in a lifetime love story. Despite both of them facing an extremely rare condition and living thousands of miles apart, they found each other and now look to begin their lives together.

While they both have Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type III, a rare condition that leads to brittle bones, bone deformities, stunted growth, scoliosis and hearing loss, it doesn’t stop them from wanting to be independent, get married and move out of Jay’s parents’ house. Although the road to get there may not be as easy as they were hoping, gaining their independence means, for the first time in their lives, they will be truly free to write their own story, together as a couple instead of being constrained by having to consult or wait for others to make things happen.

Outback Opal Hunters – Season 8 (15 May)

The world’s toughest treasure hunters push their bodies and bank accounts to the limit on a quest to strike it rich, hunting the legendary Queen of Gems, the opal, in the harsh Australian outback.

In one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth, Outback Opal Hunters are back for an explosive 13th season, facing challenges that would have most folks tucking tail and heading home. Australia’s opal miners tackle one of the most physically gruelling jobs in the world, risking life and limb to uncover the rainbow gem, a prize that can bring a life-changing fortune.

Duster (16 May)

Duster. Image: Max

Set in the 1970s south-west of the US, Duster explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.

Starring Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson.

Pee-Wee as Himself (24 May)

Driven by a soul-baring interview with Paul Reubens, the man behind the iconic character Pee-wee Herman, Pee-Wee As Himself is the definitive portrait of the comedic performer, and a window into his never before discussed personal life. Determined to correct the record and tell the factual story of his life, Reubens excavates his kaleidoscopic influences, origins in the circus, avant-garde performance theatre and career choices, while reflecting on the reasoning behind, and the consequences of, severing his beloved alter ego from his authentic self.

Don’t Be Gay (25 May)

Stand-up special. Jerrod Carmichael, who came out as gay in his last special for the network, Rothaniel, is back – this time with a new comedy special titled Don’t Be Gay.

Rick and Morty – Season 8 (26 May)

Rick and Morty – Season 8. Image: Max

Rick and Morty is back for season 8! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

The Perfect Weapon (28 May)

Documentary film. Exploring the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another. As fear mounts about how potential cyberattacks will affect the 2020 elections in the US, the film features interviews with top military, intelligence and political officials and includes on-the-ground reporting from the frontlines of the cyber wars.

And Just Like That… Season 3 (30 May)

And Just Like That… Season 3. Image: Max

From executive producer Michael Patrick King, And Just Like That… follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

Discover what else is streaming on Max

Netflix: new in May

The Four Seasons (1 May)

Four Seasons. Image: Netflix

When three holidaying couples come together for their seasonal weekend away, something is different. The cracks are beginning to appear in one relationship, leading the others couples to try and help. But when it seems that the problems are too far gone, these six friends must navigate this holiday ritual amid tumultuous changes.

Unseen – Season 2 (2 May)

In this crime thriller, a house cleaner commits a string of murders while searching for her missing husband. In season 2: Zenzi, after being apprehended by the police for her justified killings, attempts to escape a corrupt police plot to kill her.

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (4 May)

Comedy’s biggest stars gather to toast and celebrate late-night legend Conan O’Brien as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Full Speed – Season 2 (7 May)

In the race for the 2024 NASCAR championship, this high-octane documentary series gets closer than ever to the drama on and off the track.

Blood of Zeus – Season 3 (8 May)

Blood of Zeus Season 3. Image: Netflix

In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind’s best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past. Watch the trailer.

Forever (8 May)

In 2018, two black teenagers meet at a New Year’s Eve party and fall hopelessly in love. Keisha and Justin are both star athletes with dreams of becoming professionals in their fields. But when they separate for the summer, their newfound love is tested and both struggle to maintain their burgeoning bond.

Nonnas (9 May)

After his mother dies, Joe Scaravella is struggling with grief. To honour his mother’s life, he decides to open up an Italian restaurant. However, instead of hiring regular chefs, he employs a group of local grandmothers to cook the food. Watch the trailer.

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden (14 May)

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden. Image: Netflix.

Three-part Netflix docuseries that explores the decade-long global effort to capture Osama bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda, following the 9/11 attacks. The series features interviews with key US government figures involved in the hunt, rare footage, and insights into the intelligence gathering and planning that led to bin Laden’s death in 2011.

Bad Thoughts (13 May)

Bad Thoughts. Image: Netflix

Tom Segura directs a series of twisted dark comedy vignettes that take a scathing look at society. This unsettling series blends humour with horror and satire over six individual episodes. Expect to be shocked by the surreal stories that hold a mirror up to modern culture.

Bet (15 May)

At a private school where gambling determines social status, a skillful new student with a mysterious past is shaking things up – and betting on revenge.

Love, Death & Robots – volume 4 (15 May)

Cats, dinosaurs, domestic robots and more feature in the fourth season of this adult animated anthology drama. From the minds of Tim Miller and David Fincher come another bout of brilliant stories that test the limits of the genre. Over the course of 10 unique tales, the show moves between horror, sci-fi, fantasy and the absurd.

The Quilters (16 May)

Short film. Follow the daily lives of several quilters inside the sewing room at South Central Correctional Center, a Level 5 maximum-security prison in a small town two hours south of St Louis, MO. From design to completion, the men reveal their struggles, triumphs and sense of pride in creating something beautiful in this windowless, sacred space deep within the prison walls.

Sirens (22 May)

Sirens. Image: Netflix

Limited series. Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at the Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy and darkly funny exploration of women, power and class.

Big Mouth – season 8 (23 May)

Season 8 focuses on the main characters navigating a turbulent time as they grapple with the complexities of adulthood and the looming uncertainty of the future. With Nick and Andrew in different high schools and Jessi exploring her feelings for women, this is the final season of Big Mouth and will find the core trio going their separate ways.

Fear Street: Prom Queen (23 May)

Fear Street: Prom Queen. Image: Netflix

As students at Shadyside High are preparing for the 1988 prom, the ‘It Girls’ are fighting to get support to be voted Prom Queen. As an unusual nominee emerges in the race, some of the other candidates begin to vanish without a trace.

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (26 May)

Who really laced Tylenol with cyanide? This true-crime series examines alarming theories behind the unsolved killings – and tracks down a key suspect.

F1: The Academy (28 May)

Follow 15 of the world’s best female drivers as they take to the tough tracks of F1 Academy in this high-octane documentary from Hello Sunshine.

Disney+: new in May

Beyblade X (1 May)

Beyblade X. Image: Disney+

Amateur Blader Robin Kazami finds himself out of a team when he is ditched by his friends after a crushing defeat. Luckily for him, a chance encounter with former champion Jaxon Cross leads these two unlikely teammates to join forces. Jaxon intends to climb back to the top of The X under the alias ‘Blader X’ and challenge his old teammate and current champ, Khrome Ryugu. When they find a third team member in mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro, the newly-formed Team Persona set their sights on going pro and claiming their spot at the top.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen (USA) vs Figueiredo (BRA) (4 May)

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen versus Figueiredo (also known as UFC on ESPN 67 and UFC on ESPN+ 114) is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on 3 May 2025 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, US.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (4 May)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Image: Disney+

Enter the galaxy’s dangerous underworld in this six-episode journey through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Watch the trailer for Disney+’s Tales of the Underworld

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

A documentary that looks at the Disney theme park attraction based on the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

The making of the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. The docuseries, which premiered in 2021, explores the creative process behind the attraction and the Imagineers who brought it to life.

MLB: LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves (5 May)

Major League Baseball game.

NBA Playoffs, Conference semi-finals (6 May)

Eight teams remain in the hunt for the NBA Championship as the NBA Conference Semi-Finals begin.

(Date may move to 4/5 May)

Shifting Gears (7 May)

Shifting Gears. Image: Disney+

This series follows Matt, a stubborn, widowed classic car restoration shop owner, whose life is upended when his estranged daughter Riley and her kids move in with him. This family drama explores their strained relationship and the challenges of cohabitating as they navigate co-parenting and conflicting lifestyles.

Magic of the Disney Treasure (9 May)

Documentary about the Disney Treasure cruise liner.

Will Trent: Season 3 [Episodes 8–18] (14 May)

Continues the story of GBI Special Agent Will Trent as he’s brought back from retirement to solve a murder case involving corrupt cops and violent gangsters. The season picks up six months after the events of Season 2, with Will still reeling from his actions and avoiding those he loves, including Angie. Will also develops a new love interest in Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 (15 May)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Image: Disney+

The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode. In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?

Watch the trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 4 (16 May)

Welcome to Wrexham. Image: Disney+

In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the fifth tier team Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring them into EFL League One for the first time in 20 years. As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs.

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special (16 May)

Lane shares stories from his life, travels and family – like chatting with a friend over brunch. Filmed at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica last October.

WNBA: Season Start (17 May)

The start of the 2025 season of games in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

UFC Fight Night (18 May)

One of a series of weekly fight nights that feature lesser-known fighters and up-and-coming future stars of the UFC.

MLB: New York Mets vs New York Yankees (19 May)

Major League Baseball game.

Tucci in Italy (19 May)

Tucci in Italy. Image: Disney+

Stanley Tucci believes that the best way to understand a country is through its food. Nowhere is this truer than in Italy, where the shape of your pasta and the sauce you serve it with speak directly to identity – and differentiate each region from the next. In this new series, Tucci is on a culinary quest to explore the connection between the food, the land and the people of the country he loves.

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (20 May)

Cartoon that focuses on Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck as they operate a pet hotel, providing a variety of amenities and activities for their furry, feathered and scaled guests. The hotel includes a spa and salon, a Clarabelle-led yoga studio, evening ‘pet-tertainment’ and a gourmet kitchen. The show also features pop star Finley Fabulous, voiced by Chrissie Fit.

Kaizen (21 May)

Become a mountaineer and climb Everest in one year to the day? That’s the dream of Inoxtag, a 21-year-old YouTuber who doesn’t practise any sport. By following him for a year, we discover in this documentary how he changed his life to achieve his dream.

Pirates: Behind the Legends [Episodes 1–8] (21 May)

With the help of historical experts and a wealth of pirate artefacts, this series charts the voyages and exploits of pirate legends such as John Ward and Anne Bonny, viewed as heroes to some and villains to others.

Tracker: Season 2 [Episodes 15–20] (28 May)

Colter Shaw faces a new season-long mystery: a decade-old case involving the disappearance of Gina Pickett, which has haunted him since the beginning. This case deeply impacts Colter, especially his connection with Gina’s sister Camille, and pushes him to make a rare promise to solve it. Beyond the season-long arc, each episode continues with Colter taking on new cases, finding missing persons and uncovering hidden secrets, often leading him down unexpected paths.

Little Fires Everywhere (28 May)

Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

FX’s Adults (29 May)

FX’s Adults. Image: Disney+

Ensemble comedy series about a group of 20-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither ‘good’ nor ‘people’ yet.

Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes. The show puts a slightly heightened twist on the wins, losses and humiliations of starting out in the adult world. Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.

These friends are works-in-progress, brimming with bad ideas and whatever their latest ‘theory of adulthood’ may be. But there’s one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.

Stan: new to streaming in May

The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense (4 May)

Conventional wisdom says that music superstar Diddy is guilty, but his legal team is mounting a strong defence. This new special looks at whether Diddy’s defence team will be able to clear his name and get him off the hook.

Walking Dead: Dead City (5 May)

Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters travelling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland.

In season two, in the growing war for control of New York City, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined. ​

Poker Face – Season 2 (8 May)

Poker Face season 2. Image: Stan

Season two of the Emmy award-winning series follows Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Love Triangle UK (18 May)

Six singles, desperate to find love, face a dilemma – pick someone who ticks their usual boxes or choose someone who’s more what they need. The singles must select just ONE of two expertly picked options that reflect these wants and needs, based only on text conversations – without ever setting eyes on them.

American Music Awards (27 May)

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez is set to return to the American Music Awards (AMAs) as both host and performer for the highly anticipated 2025 show. With the hottest music live from Las Vegas, it promises to be a night of unforgettable performances, with Lopez bringing her signature style and magnetic presence to the stage.

Kevin Costner’s The West (28 May)

Kevin Costner’s The West. Image: Stan

Executive produced and hosted by Academy Award-winner Kevin Costner, Kevin Costner’s The West: Season 1 is an eight-episode docu-series transcending the clichés and myths of the ‘Wild West’ from a myriad of perspectives that capture the spirit of opportunity, adventure and peril through the diverse, complex characters and untold stories that defined the era.

me Video: new in May

Another Simple Favour (1 May)

Another Simple Favour. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells and Bashir Salahuddin. Watch the trailer.

David Spade: Dandelion (6 May)

Special. Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor/comedian David Spade makes his Prime Video stand-up comedy debut with Dandelion, his first special since 2022.

With signature sardonic takes on the perils of flying, charity auctions, and the evolution of porn, Spade is sharper and funnier than ever in Dandelion.

Octopus! (8 May)

Octopus! Image: Prime Video.

Documentary. This two-part documentary special narrated and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge transports viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on Earth as it follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death.

The documentary features an eclectic mix of characters who have their own unique connections to these creatures, from the scientist trying to save them, the explorer trying to understand them, to the Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, who is obsessed with them.

Molly Mae: Behind It All Part 2 (9 May)

Molly Mae: Behind It All Part 2. Image: Prime Video.

Documentary. The docuseries takes viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up.

We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: ‘Maebe’.

Kraven the Hunter (12 May)

Film (2024). Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger.

Overcompensating (15 May)

Overcompensating. Image: Prime Video.

Series. A college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.

With guidance from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs.

Starring Benito Skinner, Wally Baram and Mary Beth Barone.

Motorheads Season 1 (20 May)

Motorheads. Image: Prime Video.

Series. A series about first love, first heartbreak and turning the key in your first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

Starring Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley and Melissa Collazo.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (22 May)

Series. Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding and Lena Olin.

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (23 May)

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Join Jeremy Clarkson and his team as they navigate new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at Diddly Squat Farm.

After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find life on the farm has changed.

Starring Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper and Lisa Hogan.

The Better Sister (29 May)

The Better Sister. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, this eight-episode thriller series is about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together.

Chloe, a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky struggles to make ends meet and stay clean.

Starring Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll.

Paramount+: new in May

The List Season 1 (1 May)

The List. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Jack and Falcon, comedic masterminds from The Inspired Unemployed, are diving headfirst into their wildest bucket list challenges in The List … and they have no idea what’s coming next.

These two legends are on a mission to complete spectacular adventures in the most beautiful and exotic countries in the world. Unfortunately, their dream bucket list of things they want to do is replaced by a nightmare list of things they have to do. Watch the trailer.

The Serial Killer’s Wife Season 1 (2 May)

Series. Beth Fairchild’s seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when her husband, Tom, is arrested for the murder of his office assistant, Katie.

As whispers of scandal spread, Beth’s world unravels further when she discovers Tom’s dark secrets, including his infidelity and hidden stash of sexually aggressive material. Desperate to clear his name, Beth’s investigation leads her to shocking revelations about those closest to her, culminating in a deadly confrontation.

This gripping four-part series is based on Alice Hunter’s Bestselling novel and promises plenty of twists and turns.

Transformers One (6 May)

Film (2024). The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Cassino In Ischia (6 May)

Film (2024). Former box office king Nic Cassino (Dominic Purcell) finds himself overshadowed by a new generation of action stars. Determined to revive his career, he heads to Italy, where he teams up with an eccentric, down-on-his-luck Italian director to create the first-ever ‘Neo-Realist’ action movie.

This collaboration aims to breathe new life into both their careers.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 15 (7 May)

Series. Take a deep dive to Bikini Bottom for all-new underwater antics with all your favourite sea friends. In Season 15, incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward will uncover even bigger nautical adventures.

The Exorcist: Believer (10 May)

The Exorcist: Believer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). When single father Victor Fielding’s daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces him to confront the nature of evil.

Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who’s witnessed anything like it before. This film is a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie The Exorcist, and continues the chilling legacy of the franchise.

The Fairly Odd Parents: A New Wish Season 1 (14 May)

Series. In the new CG-animated kids comedy series, ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad’s new job. On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it’s the first time she’s been without her brother, Antony, who’s just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself.

Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 3 (14 May)

Series. MTV’s investigative reality series is back for a third season with jaw-dropping moments, captivating twists, and emotional confrontations that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

SkyMed Season 3 (16 May)

SkyMed. Image: Paramount+.

Series. The hit medical drama series that follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada is back for a nine-episode third season.

Weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions, the new season of SkyMed throws the diverse group of medical responders into all-new challenges on the job and in their personal lives.

She Came to Me (17 May)

Film (2023). This charming film follows Steven, a composer suffering from a creative block, who finds inspiration in an unexpected encounter with a spirited tugboat captain named Katrina. As their lives intertwine, Steven’s world is turned upside down, leading to a series of humorous and heartfelt events that challenge his perceptions of love, creativity, and life.

Starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway and Marissa Tomei.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (31 May)

Film (2023). A troubled security guard named Mike Schmidt begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, an abandoned family entertainment centre. During his five nights on the job, he discovers that the animatronic mascots are possessed by the souls of murdered children.

As he uncovers the dark secrets of the pizzeria, he must survive the terrifying nights and confront the malevolent forces within.

SBS On Demand: new in May

The Black Forest Murders (8 May)

Miniseries. This drama combines the events of real-life criminal cases, which rocked Germany, into a gripping fictional police drama focusing on the meticulous work and psychological toll on those involved in investigations.

A young woman goes missing. After an intensive search, her body is found, beaten to death. Detective Barbara Kramer (Nina Kunzendorf) from the police in Lauburg, Baden-Württemberg, and her team, including Thomas Riedle (Tilman Strauß) begin the search for the perpetrator, talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

Sherlock & Daughter (8 May)

Series. In this eight episode series, the great detective Sherlock Holmes finds himself in a most unusual state: extortion. He is stymied, unable to investigate a recent spate of high-profile kidnappings lest he incur the wrath of a mysterious criminal syndicate who have taken hostage his dearest friends, Doctor Watson and Mrs. Hudson.

Meanwhile, a young American woman named Amelia Rojas travels across the world after a murder in her home in California, intent on meeting the famed detective with whom she claims a startling connection.

Starring David Thewlis and Blu Hunt in the titular roles.

Who Do You Think You Are? Australia Season 16 (13 May)

Series. Join eight prominent Australians in the adventure of a lifetime as they mine their family lineage for ancestral gold.

The cast of Season 16 includes Tom Gleeson, Patrick Brammall, Camilla Franks, Gina Chick, Matt Nable, Claudia Karvan, Mark Coles Smith and Marc Fennell.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 (14–18 May)

SBS’s exclusive coverage airs LIVE from Wednesday 14–Sunday 18 May at 5:00am AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand. Catch all the behind-the-scenes action and exclusive insights during the Access All Areas prime time Eurovision event coverage from Friday 16–Sunday 18 May at 7:30pm AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Join TV Week Logie-award winning presenter Tony Armstrong and multi-hyphenate entertainer and global icon Courtney Act as the new dynamic duo teaming up to take the helm of the commentary booth in their inaugural year at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Hub is already active on SBS On Demand.

Killing Sherlock with Lucy Worsley (15 May)

Series. Sherlock Holmes is arguably the most famous detective in the world, featuring in more than 60 original stories, and countless adaptions. For more than a century, he’s intrigued and excited his fans with his intellect and powers of deduction.

He made his author, Arthur Conan Doyle, rich and famous. But the writer came to hate his fictional character. Over the course of three episodes, historian and lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan Lucy Worsley investigates this curious love-hate relationship between Holmes and Doyle: detective and author.

Dark Winds Season 3 (15 May)

Dark Winds Season 3. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Two Navajo police officers are forced to challenge their own spiritual beliefs when they search for clues in a double murder case in this series set in America’s southwest in the 1970s.

Starring Zahn McClarnon as Lt. Joe Leaphorn and Kiowa Gordon as Sgt. Jim Chee with Jenna Elfmann joining the cast for the third season in the role of FBI Agent Sylvia Washington.

The Man Who Died Season 2 (22 May)

Series. In this darkly comic crime thriller, Finnish mushroom entrepreneur Jaakko had been sleepwalking through life until a diagnosis, an affair and threats from the local mushroom mafia turned his world upside down.

As the second season begins, Jaakko finds himself unexpectedly still alive. But how and for how long? The clock is ticking as he tries to take back control of his business and push on in pursuit of a killer.

Starring Jussi Vatanen, Kati Outinen and Natsumi Kuroda.

Couples Therapy Season 4B

Series. The series follows world-renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik as she deftly guides couples through real-life therapy sessions.

The series brings viewers into the intimate sessions to witness the conflicts – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors. Couples Therapy S4b, invites viewers back to the couch, where Orna navigates a thorny brew of recriminations, conflict and painful truths with four new couples.

The Veil (27 May)

Series. This international spy thriller series explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, the CIA and French DGSE must work together to avert a potential disaster.

Elisabeth Moss stars as Imogen Salter and Yumna Marwain as Adilah El Idrissi. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: new in May

Father Brown Season 12 (1 May)

Father Brown Season 12. Image: BritBox.

Series. The quaint Cotswolds are abuzz with dastardly intrigue. Father Brown’s new ally is a playwright priest who has written the perfect murder. But is art imitating death?

There’s medieval murder at a battle re-enactment, a new nemesis lurking in the shadows and an old one who’s not quite as we remember him. And there are wedding bells for Chief Inspector Sullivan – until the secret is out that he’s not the real sleuth of the parish.

Starring Mark Williams, Claudie Blakley, John Burton, Tom Chambers and Ruby May Martinwood. Watch the trailer.

Happy Valley Season 3 (7 May)

Happy Valley Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Sergeant Catherine Cawood returns for the final chapter of her journey. Confronting unresolved trauma, she is pulled into a new investigation that ties her back to her past.

As she faces off with the return of Tommy Lee Royce, a cold and vindictive serial rapist, Catherine must navigate a web of old wounds and shocking revelations. Tense, emotional, and full of suspense, this final season delivers a gripping conclusion to the beloved crime drama.

Starring Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobhan Finneran and Rhys Connah.

2025 BAFTA Television Awards (12 May)

2025 BAFTA Television Awards. Image: BritBox.

Celebrate the best of British television at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards are celebrating the very best in TV of 2024. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the coverage will fast track to BritBox.

Baby Reindeer leads all titles with eight nominations, followed by Rivals, Slow Horses and BritBox’s own Mr Bates vs the Post Office with six each. Other shows earning nominations include The Traitors, Industry, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light and Shrinking.

Australian comedy series Colin From Accounts has landed a nomination in the International category alongside After The Party, Say Nothing, Shōgun, True Detective: Night Country and You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack.

You can see a full list of nominations here.

Steeltown Murders (14 May)

Steeltown Murders. Image: BritBox.

Miniseries. Set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, Steeltown Murders centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area and the remarkable story of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found.

Starring Philip Glenister, Scott Arthur, Steffan Rhdori and Sharon Morgan.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show (20–24 May)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Image: BritBox.

The world’s most prestigious flower show returns, showcasing stunning floral designs and horticultural excellence.



The RHS Chelsea Flower Show brings together the best in garden design, floral artistry, and horticultural innovation. This iconic event features jaw dropping garden displays from renowned designers, expert florists, and horticulturists, all competing for the coveted gold medal.

From breathtaking floral arrangements to cutting-edge garden concepts, is a celebration of nature’s beauty and the creative minds behind it.

Hosted by Sophie Raworth, Joe Swift, Carol Klein, Adam Frost, Rachel de Thame and Arit Anderson.

Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy (23 May)

Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy. Image: BritBox.

Series. It’s England, 1954. On a train to London, Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton,who tells him a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise – and when she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam feels he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because for a certain kind of person, murder is easy.

Starring David Jonsson, Penelope Wilton, Sinead Matthews, Douglas Henshal and Mark Bonnar.

Call the Bailiffs Seasons 1 & 2 (28 May)

Series. In this documentary series, we zero in on the work of High Court enforcement agents in their work to get money back on behalf of creditors.

Starring Paul Barber and Mark Womack.

New to AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV in May

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin Season 2, AMC+ (1 May)

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin. Image: AMC+ . What’s new to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder in May.

Filmed in the Hamlin home kitchen, In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin brings laughter and heart, showing that cooking is about more than just food – it’s about connection and fun. Filled with unexpected and relatable kitchen moments, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look into stars’ personalities off-screen as they cook and share personal stories, leaving viewers inspired to try something new in their own kitchens. Special guests this season include Ben Feldman (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches), Kevin Rahm (Mad Men), Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kate Flannery (The Office), Joel McHale (Spy Kids 4), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds Evolution), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Kiowa Gordon (Dark Winds) and Annabeth Gish (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches).

Wicked City Season 3, AMC+ (5 May)

Wicked City follows a group of friends and witches in Atlanta, GA, who dabble in magic too big for them and get thrust into a world of dangerous enemies such as power-hungry witches like Claudette Lenoir and dangerous sorcerers like The Handler. This Season, the coven must push their powers to new heights as a new virus called ‘Fear Fever’ spreads and a new governing order known as The Council arises. The Council will go through unspeakable lengths to keep the magic world hidden and the power in their own hands, causing a rift between Caden (Malika Blessing, The Perfect Man) and Claudette (Rhonda Morman, Hush). Jordan (Shaquita Smith, The Couch) struggles after Javi’s (Marco Reese Maldonado, Atlanta 10.0) betrayal. Sherise (Chanel Mack, The Harder They Fall) runs Obsidian Dream, while Angela (Chantal Maurice, P-Valley) and Darletra (India Marie Cross, It Wasn’t Me) navigate a new relationship. Friendships break and alliances change as lies, betrayal and long hidden secrets put everyone at risk. Between the drama of their own personal lives and enemies at every turn, this coven is in for a dangerous ride.

Harry Wild Season 4, Acorn TV (5 May)

Harry Wild. Image: Acorn TV . What’s new to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder in May.

Season four picks up a year after season three, and business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry (Jane Seymour, Irish Wish) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper). Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild-child-turned-nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery; a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more. Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Season 4, Acorn TV (12 May)

Aurora Teagarden. Image: Acorn TV. What’s new to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder in May.

Aurora Teagarden is a professional librarian at the Public Library in Lawrenceton, Georgia. She belongs to the ‘Real Murders Club,’ a group of true crime enthusiasts who gather monthly to study famous crimes from history. She is known around town as a master sleuth and with the help of the Club’s members, she can piece together clues faster than the police in her town and solves troubling murder mysteries.

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter Season 2, AMC+ (23 May)

The Emmy-nominated series returns with five new episodes of Emmy contenders, featuring themed episodes including Comedy Actress, Drama Actor, Comedy Actor, Drama Actress and Stand-Up. Each episode will highlight a dynamic ensemble of actors and delve deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies, and behind-the-scenes narratives that define entertainment.

The Surrender, AMC+ and Shudder (23 May)

A fraught mother-daughter relationship is put to a terrifying test when the family patriarch dies, and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead. As the bizarre and brutal resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives – and for each other.

Boglands, AMC+ and Acorn TV (26 May)

In an isolated village in the northwest of Ireland, with its own laws and codes of conduct, a murder investigation begins when police officer Conall Ó Súilleabháin’s missing mother, Sabine, is discovered buried in the bog after 15-years missing. Conall is forbidden from working the case but that’s not going to stop him. Meanwhile, a young journalist, Ciara-Kate, decides to produce a podcast about the case. Conall soon realises that Ciara-Kate can get access to people who refuse to speak to the official investigation. If Conall wants justice for his mother, he has no choice but to join forces with this citizen journalist. Their investigation leads them on a dark path and begs the question: can justice really be blind? *Gaelic-language with subtitles.

Vampire Hunter D: 40th Anniversary, Shudder and AMC+ (30 May)

Vampire Hunter D. Image: AMC+, Shudder. What’s new to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder in May.

In the year 12,090 A.D. technology and the supernatural have overtaken the world, leaving the land desolate and despotic. The remnants of humanity are scattered into small communities and live in fear of vampires who compose the ruling Nobility. When Count Magnus Lee tastes the blood of Doris Lang, she is forcibly chosen to be his next wife. In an effort to escape her ill-gotten fate she hires a mysterious vampire hunter known only as D, who comes from a peculiar lineage.

A sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, The Ugly Stepsister follows Elvira as she prepares to earn the prince’s affection at any cost. In a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira will compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes to become the belle of the ball.

Apple TV+: new in May

Long Way Home (9 May)

Long Way Home. Image: Apple TV+

This series brings Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman back on the road for another unforgettable motorcycle adventure, this time across Europe. In the new season, the duo traverses breathtaking landscapes from Scotland to England, taking the scenic route through Scandinavia, the Arctic Circle and continental Europe. With 17 countries on their route, Ewan and Charley dive into local cultures and take on thrilling challenges.

Deaf President Now! (16 May)

This show tells the story of the greatest civil rights movement most people have never heard of. Deaf President Now! recounts the eight days of historic protests held at Washington DC’s Gallaudet University in 1988 after the school’s board of trustees appointed a hearing president over several very qualified Deaf candidates. After a week of rallies, boycotts and protests, the students triumph as the hearing president resigns and beloved dean Dr I King Jordan becomes the university’s first Deaf president.

Murderbot (16 May)

Murderbot. Image: Apple TV+

Based on Martha Wells’ best-selling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries, this is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

Fountain of Youth (23 May)

Fountain of Youth. Image: Apple TV+

Guy Ritchie’s upcoming action-adventure film, starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci. The plot follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

Bono: Stories of Surrender (30 May)

A vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief… As Bono pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the tour, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.

Lulu is a Rhinoceros (30 May)

Lulu Is A Rhinoceros. Image: Apple TV+

Lulu is a rhinoceros – that’s who she sees when she looks in the mirror. On a quest to spread kindness, fun-loving Lulu embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, powered by new friends, courage and catchy songs!

ABC iView: new in May

The Piano – Season 1 (4 May)

Host Amanda Keller welcomes amateur pianists from all walks of life take to the keys, not for fame but for the joy of playing. Unbeknown to our pianists, watching on from a secret storeroom nearby are two renowned expert musicians, Harry Connick, Jr. and Andrea Lam.

Bergerac – Season 1 (4 May)

The iconic Jersey-set detective series returns. When a member of one of Jersey’s wealthiest families is murdered the police want their best detective on the case.

Call the Midwife – Season 13 (10 May)

More medical and personal dilemmas for the sisters and midwives from Nonnatus House.

The Kimberley (13 May)

Embark on an incredible journey with award-winning actor Mark Coles Smith as he explores one of Australia’s most remote and majestic landscapes .

Gruen S17 (14 May)

Advertising has changed for the worse. Gruen has changed for the better. Join Wil Anderson, Todd Sampson, Russel Howcroft and a panel of experts for a new and improved look at a world of advertising which isn’t new nor improved.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic (15 May)

From the tropics to the Arctic, Martin Clunes explores island life in the Atlantic Ocean.

The One That Got Away – Season 1 (23 May)

The hunt for a killer whose modus operandi echoes the historic ‘heart knot’ murders re-unites ex-lovers, DI Ffion Lloyd and DS Rick Sheldon.