News

 > News

The Magic Faraway Tree pegs 2026 Australian release date

The Magic Faraway Tree is being adapted to film for the first time, with a release date already confirmed.
8 Jul 2025 10:53
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Magic Faraway Tree. Image: VVS Films

Film

The Magic Faraway Tree. Image: VVS Films

Share Icon

Enid Blyton’s beloved children’s book The Magic Faraway Tree has been adapted into a feature film by the writer of Paddington 2.

With a cast including Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan and Rebecca Ferguson, The Magic Faraway Tree tells the story of Polly and Tim and their children Beth, Joe and Fran – a modern family who find themselves forced to relocate to the remote English countryside.

A first look image of the film was released yesterday.

Who is who in The Magic Faraway Tree?

The confirmed cast so far is as follows:

  • Claire Foy as Polly Thompson
  • Andrew Garfield as Tim Thompson
  • Delilah Bennett-Cardy
  • Billie Gadsdon
  • Phoenix Laroche
  • Nicola Coughlan as Silky
  • Nonso Anozie as Moonface
  • Jessica Gunning as Dame Washalot
  • Dustin Demri-Burns as the Saucepan Man

From what we know so far, the film will be pretty faithful to the book. All the essential elements are there: the children discover a magical tree, and inside that tree they meet eccentric residents like Moonface, Silky, Dame Wash-a-lot and Saucepan Man.

At the top of the tree, they are transported to fantastical lands and, through the joys and challenges of their adventures, the family learn to reconnect and value each other for the first time in years.

The Magic Faraway Tree was first published in 1943, the second book of a trilogy by Blyton. The first title of the main ‘Faraway’ trilogy, The Enchanted Wood, was published in 1939, although the Faraway Tree and Moon-Face had already briefly appeared in 1936 in The Yellow Fairy Book.

The screenplay for the new film is written by Simon Farnaby (Wonka, Paddington 2) and directed by Ben Gregor (Britannia, Cuckoo, Black Ops), with cinematography by Zac Nicholson (The Death of Stalin).

Farnaby was originally attached as a writer in a planned adaptation of the book in 2017, with production by StudioCanal. In January 2024, it was reported that Elysian Film Group, led by staff that had left Studio Canal, would be producing instead, alongside Neal Street Productions.

ScreenHub: What’s on at the cinemas in July 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

Academy Award-nominee Pippa Harris (Empire of Light) and Nicolas Brown (Britannia) of Neal Street Productions are producing, along with Danny Perkins (Greatest Days) of Elysian Film Group, and Jane Hooks (Golda).

Executive Producers include Ashland Hill Media Finance’s Simon Williams, Joe Simpson and Jonathan Bross, and Palisades Park Pictures’ Tamara Birkemoe.

The highly anticipated film will be released in Australia and New Zealand on 26 March 2026. It will be distributed by Entertainment Film Distributors in the UK, and VVS Films in Australia and New Zealand.

The Magic Faraway Tree will arrive in Australian cinemas in March next year.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

The new Eclipse Cinema. Image: Eclipse Cinema Facebook Page
News

Eclipse: new indie cinema opening soon in Collingwood

Eclipse will be Collingwood's newest boutique cinema.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Aamir Khan. Photo supplied by IFFM
News

IFFM 2025 to honour Indian cinema superstar Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan will speak at IFFM 2025 alongside a retrospective of Indian films.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Seven Snipers. Image: Monster Picture Studios.
Industry News

Monster Pictures Studios: new Australian screen house for horror

Monster Pictures Studios has launched with a promise to fast-track Australian horror films.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Forger. Image: Palace Films/Stan. 10 great films
Features

10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

Discover 10 new films just added to streaming this week across genres, and find your next must-watch.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Shrouds. Image: Rialto Distribution.
Reviews

The Shrouds review: grief in the age of big AI

David Cronenberg's The Shrouds explores what happens when ancient burial customs meet the modern tech boom.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login