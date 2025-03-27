News

Netflix: best new shows streaming April 2025

Discover the best new shows to stream in April 2025 on Netflix with this guide.
27 Mar 2025 14:25
Paul Dalgarno
Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix.

Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix.

Netflix: new in April

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 (2 April)

Love on the Spectrum Season 3. Image: Netflix.
Love on the Spectrum Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Series. Season 3 of award-winning Australian production company Northern Pictures’ documentary series. The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favourites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

The Emmy Award-winning docuseries has cultivated a devoted global following, with Season 2 securing a spot in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for three consecutive weeks following its 2024 release.

‘We’re incredibly proud to bring viewers another season of this heartwarming series which contributes to a richer understanding of ourselves and the world around us,’ said Karina Holden, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of Love on the Spectrum and Head of Factual at Northern Pictures.

Devil May Cry (3 April)

Anime series. When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world’s best hope for salvation.

Starring Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee and Chris Coppola.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (9 April)

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. Image: Netflix.
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. Image: Netflix.

Docuseries. In this eye-opening documentary exposé, teens and parents reveal disturbing accounts of abuse and exploitation within the world of child influencers.

Black Mirror Season 7 (10 April)

Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix.
Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix.

Series. Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series returns with six brand new, most likely mind-bending episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

Starring Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin and Patsy Ferran. Watch the trailer.

Moonrise (10 April)

Anime series. After rebel forces attack Earth, a carefree heir becomes the prime suspect and joins a special military unit to find the true mastermind on the Moon.

Starring Chiaki Kobayashi, Yûto Uemura, Kosuke Takaguchi and Satoshi Yamaguchi.

North of North (10 April)

North of North. Image: Netflix.
North of North. Image: Netflix.

Series. Determined to forge her own path in her small Arctic town, Siaja, a newly single young mom, takes bold risks in her career and love life.

Starring Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Jay Ryan, Braeden Clarke and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

WWE Wrestlemania 2025 (20 April: Live 12pm AEST)

Live special. The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

You Season 5 (24 April)

You Season 5. Image: Netflix.
You Season 5. Image: Netflix.

Series. In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Starring Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer and Anna Camp.

Havoc (25 April)

Havoc. Image: Netflix.
Havoc. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). When a drug heist swerves lethally out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city’s criminal underworld to save a politician’s son.

Starring Tom Hardy, Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant and Jessie Mei Li.

Turning Point: The Vietnam War (30 April)

Miniseries. From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon, this thought-provoking documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

