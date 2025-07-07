BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new this week

The Secret Life of Bees – 8 July

The Secret Life of Bees. Image: BritBox.

Series. Delving into the science and cutting-edge research being conducted into bees, this series showcases one of our most highly valued insects and how they play such a significant role in the planet’s ecosystem.

Without bees and other pollinators our food security would be seriously compromised – they are vital to the well-being of the planet.

Presented by Steve Backshall. Watch the trailer.

Midsomer Murders Season 24 – 11 July

Series. A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County – of which there have already been 23 seasons’ worth. Try to avoid Midsomer if you’re travelling around the UK.

Starring John Nettles, Jayne Wymark and Barry Jackson.

BritBox: recently added

Fergie’s Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story – 1 July

Documentary. Exploring the case of Jane Andrews, a former royal dresser for Sarah Ferguson, who was convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Tom Cressman, in 2001.

The Cleaner Season 3 – 3 July

The Cleaner Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Greg Davies returns in this comedy as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, scrubbing up the messiest crime scenes while getting entangled in the lives of those left behind. From a school reunion gone awkwardly wrong to a haunted lighthouse, a stately home ruled by a fearsome housekeeper, and even a royal wedding hit by scandal, Wicky’s clean-up jobs are anything but ordinary.

Starring Greg Davies, Steve Pemberton, Sharon Rooney and Ben Willbond. Watch the trailer.

Shetland Season 9 (3 June)

Shetland Season 9. Image: BritBox.

Series. A double missing person’s case blurs the lines between the personal and the professional, as Calder and Tosh are drawn into a labyrinthine investigation.

When Tosh’s friend Annie Bett goes missing, she suspects something is seriously wrong. Ruth Calder –now living in Shetland – has no time to recover from a life-threatening ordeal of her own, as together they set out in search of Annie and her young son, Noah.

Starring Ashley Jensen, Alison O’Donnell and Steven Robertson.

The Catch (3 June)

The Catch. Image: Channel 5. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. In this drama thriller series, Ed Collier, a struggling fisherman, attempts to protect his family when a man with a mysterious past that raises a number of questions enters into a relationship with his daughter.

Starring Jason Watkins, Aneurin Barnard and Poppy Gilbert.

Towards Zero (3 June)

Towards Zero. Image: BritBox.

Miniseries. When an elderly widow is brutally murdered in her quiet Gull’s Point home, Inspector Leach is thrust into a web of shocking twists. A failed suicide attempt, a false theft accusation, a malfunctioning hotel lift, and a tennis star’s tangled love life – what do these events have in common?

As Leach digs deeper, the connections between them become impossible to ignore, leading to a dark and unexpected truth. Each clue brings more questions, and just when you think you’ve figured it out, the shocking reveal will leave you reeling.

Starring Mimi Keene, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Claudie Blakley. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise Season 3 (3 June)

Beyond Paradise Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Devon and Cornwall, the Shipton Abbott team are back to solve more intriguing crimes, including a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water.

Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey try to overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Zahra Ahmadi.