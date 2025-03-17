BritBox: best new shows streaming April 2025

BritBox: new in April

Vera Season 13 (4 April)

Vera Season 13. Image: BritBox.

Series. Award-winning actress Brenda Blethyn dons her iconic mat and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.

Vera Season 13 continues the gripping investigative journey with DCI Vera Stanhope as she tackles complex and emotionally charged murder cases in the rugged landscape of Northumberland. With her sharp mind and no-nonsense attitude, Vera delves into the darkest corners of the human psyche to uncover the truth, all while navigating the challenges of her personal life. T

he season promises loads of surprising murders cases including a market trader found dead on a bridge, the body of a chip shop owner found in a freezer and the body of a young woman who died from cancer discovered by a railway crossing.

Starring Brenda Blethlyn, David Leon, Rhiannon Clements and Jon Morrison.

Traffic Cops Seasons 1–3 (8 April)

Reality series. Following the daily lives of officers patrolling England’s roads and motorways.

Boat Story (11 April)

Boat Story. Image: BritBox.

Six-episode miniseries. A high-octane thriller about two strangers who discover an abandoned drug haul on an isolated beach.

When two hard up strangers, Janet and Samuel, stumble across a haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat, they can’t believe their luck. But it soon proves a poisoned chalice when they find themselves entangled with the police, masked hitmen, and a sharply-suited French mobster known only as ‘The Tailor’.

Boat Story twists and turns with character-driven, surprising storytelling, hilarious and moving in equal turns. Off-beat humour juxtaposes with high-octane action sequences, on the beautiful but bleak Yorkshire coastline.

Starring Daisy Haggard, Paterson Joseph, Tchéky Karyo and Joanna Scanlan. Watch the trailer.

Moonflower Murders Season 2 (15 April)

Moonflower Murders Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Susan Ryeland is drawn into a tangled web of mystery when a woman disappears from a British country hotel, and a murder from eight years ago resurfaces.

As she delves into the investigation, Susan uncovers unsettling connections to the works of the late Alan Conway, whose novels always seemed to mirror darker truths. The deeper she digs, the more the boundaries between fiction and reality blur, leading to chilling revelations that shake her to the core. With each twist and turn, Moonflower Murders keeps you guessing.

By blending complex characters, an immersive setting, and a multi-layered narrative, the series will leave you captivated until the very last clue.

Starring Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan, Daniel Mays, Michael Maloney and Conleth Hill.

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 9 (17 April)

Series. We’re back again with a new group of amateur sewers taking on challenges as they compete to be named Britain’s best home sewer.

Beyond Paradise Seasons 1 & 2 (24 April)

Beyond Paradise. Image: BritBox.

Series. This spin-off from Death in Paradise follows DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée, Martha, as they leave London to start a new life on the Devon coast.

DI Humphrey takes up the vacant position of Detective Inspector at Shipton Abbott Police Station, a slightly antiquated outpost of the Devon and Cornwall Police District. Meanwhile, Martha’s keen to open up her own café. Both are hoping for a quiet lifestyle away from the stress and violence of the city. But it doesn’t take long for the couple to realise that countryside life is not going to be so quiet after all. For one thing, there’s the surprisingly high crime rate to contend with …

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn and Zara Ahmadi.

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 (24 April)

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox.

Special. When a man is haunted by the ghost of his dead wife, Humphrey and the team investigate. Esther assumes there must be a rational explanation, but when Humphrey also spots the ghost, it’s clear there’s more to the case than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, Kelby deals with a missing person case when the Virgin Mary disappears from the church, and Martha struggles to communicate with foster teenager Jaiden. Can the Shipton Abbott police force solve these mysteries?



Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn and Zara Ahmadi.