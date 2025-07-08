Netflix: anime viewership tripled in 5 years, says streamer

At the recent Anime Expo held in Los Angeles over the weekend, streaming juggernaut Netflix revealed that 50% of its viewers now watch anime.

As reported in The Hollywood Reporter, that means that the viewership of anime on the platform has tripled over the past five years, solidifying its evolution from niche special interest to global streaming staple.

To break it down even further, the streamer confirmed that 50% of its members – which would be about 150 million households around the world, or around 300 million viewers – now watch anime. In 2024, 33 anime titles made Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English) lists, doubling the number of ranked titles from 2021.

The most popular anime titles on the platform include Jujutsu Kaisen, Delicious in Dungeon, Dan Da Dan, Spy x Family, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, My Happy Marriage, and Pokémon Concierge.

Driven by the rise in numbers, Netflix also revealed its upcoming anime slate at the expo, with titles like Sakamoto Days, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, My Melody & Kuromi leading the strategy.

Anime title: Sakomoto Days. Image: Netflix

All the new anime coming to Netflix this year

Sakamoto Days, based on the manga of the same name, follows the adventures of Taro Sakamoto, a hitman turned family man and convenience store owner. New episodes of the series will begin streaming from 14 July.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is a sequel to the 2022 series based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. The series comes from Studio Trigger, and is set in the same world as CD Projekt Red’s game. Netflix revealed a teaser and key art for the series at the Anime Expo.

My Melody & Kuromi is a stop-motion series based on two of Sanrio’s most recognisable characters. Together they will go on an adventure where they must save their homeland, Mariland, from a looming threat. The series premieres on 24 July 2025.

Other titles revealed at the expo included The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, Record of Ragnarok III, and Beastars Final Season.

You can see all the new anime titles coming to Netflix here.