Stan: best new shows & films streaming April 2025

Stan: new in April

Zombieland (1 April)

Film (2009). A dark-comedy trek across a zombie-filled America featuring a student trying to reach his family and two sisters hoping to get to an amusement park. Starring Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson.

Zombieland: Double Tap (1 April)

Film (2019). In this sequel, we’re in the American heartland as our found family faces off against evolved zombies and fellow survivors. Starring Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson.

Dead Man Walking (4 April)

Film (1995). In this legal drama, a nun sympathises with a death-row killer and his victim’s families. Starring Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn.

Love Triangle Season 3 (6 April)

Love Triangle Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. With a double-episode premiere, five brave singles must choose from two potential suitors, sight unseen. Once they date their first pick, they move in together and build on the connection they’ve formed … until their second choice comes knocking.

The new season of Love Triangle introduces five fresh singles ready to risk it all for love, and the show’s first-ever Reunion Special, hosted by Chrishell Stause.

The Man in the Iron Mask (9 April)

Film (1998). In this period drama, King Louis XIV of France has a secret twin brother whom he keeps imprisoned. But can the twin be substituted for the real king? Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons and John Malkovich.

Hacks Season 4 (11 April)

Series. Kicking off with a double-episode premiere, tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavour to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.

Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Godfather of Harlem Season 4 (13 April)

Godfather of Harlem. Image: Stan.

Series. Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers. Watch the trailer.

Offspring Seasons 1–7 (16 April)

Comedy series (2010–2017). Following the life and impossible loves of thirty-something obstetrician Nina Proudman and her fabulously messy family. Starring Asher Keddie, Kat Stewart and Richard Davies.

Scrublands: Silver (17 April)

Scrublands: Silver. Image: Stan.

Series. It’s been a year since the life changing events of Scrublands and award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) has returned to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote).

When he arrives to find his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect, Martin struggles with doubts – about Mandy and about his own ability to recognise the truth. As he pushes forward to find the real murderer and absolve Mandy, Martin confronts secrets about Port Silver and his long-buried past.

Me and My Sugar Daddy (24 April)

Series. Set across two in-depth episodes, Me and My Sugar Daddy explores the world of ‘sugar dating’. Meeting both the Sugar Daddies and the younger women they have a relationship with, the docuseries examines how Sugar Babies earn their money.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 (28 April)

Series. From the creators of Virgin River and starring Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), Sullivan’s Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan as she reconnects with her small-town past after a scandal causes her to leave her professional and personal life behind in the city.

Recent Stan highlights

Ten Pound Poms Season 2 (10 March)

Ten Pound Poms Season 2. Image: Stan.

Series. The new season follows our Brits into 1957 on their adventure, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream.

As Kate (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts Family (Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) settle into life down under, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie hostel. Watch the trailer.

Long Bright River (13 March)

Long Bright River. Image: Stan.

Series. Starring Amanda Seyfried and based on the New York Times bestselling novel bu Liz Moore, this eight-part series tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighbourhood hit hard by the opioid crisis.

When a series of murders begin, Mickey realises her personal history might be related to the case. ​