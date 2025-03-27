Disney+: best new shows streaming April 2025

Disney+: new in April

The Hardy Boys Season 3 (2 April)

Series. We’re back with the Hardy Boys, Frank and Joe, with their latest set of adventures.

Starring Rohan Campbell, Alexander Elliot and Keana Lyn Bastides.

FX’s Dying for Sex (4 April)

Series. Dying for Sex is inspired by the story of Molly Kochan, originally shared on a Wondery podcast created with her best friend, Nikki Boyer.

After Molly receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve, and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki, who stays by her side until the very end.

Starring Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate and Rob Delaney. Watch the trailer.

NBA Double Header (4 April)

Milwaukee Bucks Vs Philadelphia 76ers & Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers.

Pets (11 April)

Documentary. Explores the extraordinary relationships that exist between animals and their people, all around the world. Highlighting dogs, cats, pigs, goats, and even birds of prey, Pets takes us on a hilarious and poignant journey that celebrates love, loss, and licks along the way.

Doctor Who Season 2 (12 April)

The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face greater dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before. Watch the trailer.

Light & Magic Season 2 (18 April)

Documentary series. Showcasing the people of Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects division of Lucasfilm, as they create the effects for some of the biggest and most successful films of the last few decades.

NBA Playoffs (20 April)

First Round Commences. Every game live.

Andor Season 2 (23 April)

Andor Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. Season 2 takes place as war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction – The Death Star – setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. Watch the trailer.

Vanderpump Villa Season 2 (24 April)

Series. Following a successful run in the South of France, Vanderpump Villa debuts Castello Rosato, a breathtaking 12th-century castle set amidst an enchanting Italian backdrop.

Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump raises the bar with bespoke luxury and unforgettable celebrations. New and returning staff face soaring stakes, as one standout earns a $30,000 bonus. With fiery romances, rivalries, and surprises – including former employee Stassi Schroeder’s watchful eye – Vanderpump Villa promises another summer of pure decadence and drama.

Disney+: recent highlights

O’Dessa (20 March)

O’Dessa. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Disney+.

Film (2025). Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Starring Sadie Sink, Murray Bartlett, Mark Boone Junior and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Watch the trailer.

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt (24 March)

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt. Image: National Geographic/ Disney+.

Documentary series. A six-part series exploring the world through the lens of magic. Seeking out incredible people who perform real feats that look like magic, Blaine takes us on a jaw-dropping journey through some of the world’s most extraordinary cultures as he seeks out kindred spirits, finds inspiration and learns some truly exceptional skills along the way.