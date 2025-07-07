News

 > What to Watch

Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 7 to 13 July 2025 on Stan with this guide.
7 Jul 2025 15:47
Paul Dalgarno
The Institute. Image: Stan.

Streaming

The Institute. Image: Stan.

Share Icon

Stan: new this week

The Institute (14 July)

The Institute. Image: Stan.
The Institute. Image: Stan.

Series. From the director of Lost and From, and based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, The Institute tells the gripping story of teen prodigy Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), who is abducted and wakes up at a mysterious facility filled with children who arrived under similarly sinister circumstances and all of whom possess strange supernatural abilities.

Meanwhile, in a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) is trying to outrun his past. But peace won’t come easily, as Tim’s path is set to collide with Luke’s in a battle far bigger than either could imagine. Watch the trailer.

Stan: recently added

The Carters: Hurts To Love You (2 July)

Docuseries. An emotional look at a family ravaged by fame. We follow The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and his younger brother Aaron Carter as the darker side of success unfolds. As told by their sister Angel, struggles with mental illness, addiction and neglect are revealed.

Such Brave Girls Season 2 (4 July)

Such Brave Girls. Image: Stan
Such Brave Girls. Image: Stan.

Series. This award-winning British comedy follows single mother Deb and her daughters, Billie and Josie. They’re vain, selfish, heavily in debt, desperate for affection and armed with nothing but poor judgement. Watch the trailer.

Hal & Harper (26 June)

Hal &Amp; Harper. Image: Stan.
Hal & Harper. Image: Stan.

Series. Hal and Harper are two codependent siblings living in LA, and are doing their best to navigate long-term relationships, friendships, and situationships. When their dad makes a big announcement, the two are forced to consider the current state of their lives and their complicated childhood.

Starring Mark Ruffalo, Lili Reinhart and Cooper Raiff. Watch the trailer.

Revealed – Joh: Last King of Queensland (22 June)

Richard Roxburgh As Joh Bjelke-Petersen In Revealed - Joh: Last King Of Queensland. Image: Stan
Richard Roxburgh as Joh Bjelke-Petersen in Revealed – Joh: Last King of Queensland. Image: Stan

Documentary. A feature-length documentary about the divisive leader, conservative icon and former Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen, and a timely examination of progress, power, corruption, and Joh’s complex legacy.

Starring Richard Roxburgh. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review:

‘Joh: Last King of Queensland opens with a flurry of present-day faces in black & white, intercut with archival footage of the late Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen. Immediately there’s a contrast: Joh is a solid, constant presence, shaking hands and waving at various political events, while those commenting on him can’t even agree on the basics.

‘Was he a political innovator or (as one person calls him) ‘a deadshit’ bumbler who couldn’t string three coherent words together or a savvy operator who reflected the will of his state?

‘Director Kriv Stenders has a secret weapon in his attempt to nail down the man who ruled Queensland for 19 years: Richard Roxburgh, who here plays Joh in his final days in power – a period, we’re told, that ended with him being voted out by his own team, after which he locked himself in his office and wouldn’t come out.‘ Read more …

The Surfer (15 June)

The Surfer. Image: Stan/ Madman.
The Surfer. Image: Stan/ Madman. Streaming June 2025.

Film (2024). When a man returns to Australia to buy back his family home after many years in the US, he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a group of local surfers who claim ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood.

Wounded, he defies them and remains at the beach, demanding acceptance. As the conflict escalates, he is brought right to the edge of his sanity and his entire identity is thrown into question.

Starring Nicolas Cage, Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim and Miranda Tapsell.

From ScreenHub’s review:

As the unnamed surfer of the title, Cage’s vibrantly dyed ginger lead plays a man determined to reclaim his roots after decades away in California, where his accent presumably got lost. Wanting to reconnect with his teenage son (Finn Little) – despite his ex-wife (on the phone) being pissed he pulled him out of school – he hopes to snap up his childhood home, newly on the market.

But the surfer falls foul of the overheated Australian market, forced to beg for more financing with Rahel Romahn’s real estate shark unwilling to buy him time. Read more …

Discover film, TV & games reviews on ScreenHub with this guide …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Streaming this week: Too Much. Image: Netflix
Features

Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Max, ABC, BritBox, Paramount+, Disney+ and more

Discover new shows and movies streaming this week (7-13 July) on Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Max, and more.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Secret Life of Bees. Image: BritBox.
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 7 to 13 July 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Ballard. Image: Prime Video.
What to Watch

Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 7 to 13 July 2025 on Prime Video with this…

Paul Dalgarno
Too Much. Image: Netflix.
What to Watch

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 7 to 13 July 2025 on Netflix with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Helen Williams / Playground Television. Streaming on ABC iview.
What to Watch

ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 7 to 13 July 2025 on ABC iview with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login