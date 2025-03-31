Max: best new shows & films streaming April 2025

Max: new in April

The Parenting (31 March)

Film (2025). A hilariously terrifying comedy, The Parenting follows young couple Rohan and Josh as they plan a perfect weekend getaway in the country to introduce their parents. As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon and Frank and the laid-back Liddy and Cliff, the families soon realise that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist.

Starring Nik Dodani, Brandon Flynn, Brian Cox and Edie Falco.

Fast Friends (1 April)

Series. Celebrating the beloved series’ 30th anniversary, this special four-part game show finds nine teams facing off in the ultimate Friends tournament. Hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings and taped at The Friends Experience: The One in New York City, this dynamic game show keeps even the most die-hard fans on their toes as they race through the world of Friends.

With challenges taking place on the iconic sets, including Rachel and Monica’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad, Central Perk, the Vegas wedding chapel, and Phoebe’s taxi, only the three fastest teams will advance to the finale for a chance to win the ultimate prize: The Geller Cup.

Dune (1 April)

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Dune’. Image: Warner Bros. Streaming on Max.

Film (2021). Paul Atreides arrives on Arrakis after his father accepts the stewardship of the dangerous planet. But chaos ensues after a betrayal as forces clash to control melange, a precious resource.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

The Batman (1 April)

Film (2022). WA sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, leading Batman to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Jeffrey Wright.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (1 April)

Film (2022). Albus Dumbledore knows that Gellert Grindelwald is moving to take control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he asks Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team on a dangerous mission.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller.

The Matrix Resurrections (1 April)

Film (2021). A return to the world(s) of The Matrix. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit again.

Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Elvis (1 April)

Austin Butler as Elvis. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Max.

Film (2022). Baz Luhrmann’s lush retelling of the life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge.

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans Season 1 (1 April)

Docuseries. Zak Bagans sends documentary crews to capture true tales of twisted terror, local lore and deeply disturbing paranormal activity at various locations around the world.

Portals to Hell Season 3 (2 April)

Reality TV. Jack Osbourne and paranormal researcher Katrina Weidman search for ghosts. Will they find them? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Ghost Nation (2 April)

Docuseries. High-stakes cases and a robust, multi-stage investigation that begins with a shocking paranormal story and a tantalising piece of evidence.

Baylen Out Loud (3 April)

Reality series. Follows Baylen Dupree, a vibrant young woman with Tourette Syndrome and her journey towards independence.

Aussie Gold Hunters Season 9 (3 April)

Reality series. Three teams of gold prospectors take a gamble to strike it big, deep in outback Australia. Starring Matt Dickson, Tyler Mahoney and Christine Clark.

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (4 April)

Reality series. Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey are billed as the ‘dopest brothers on television hunting ghosts’. Our paranormal investigators explore disturbed hotspots across the country, checking out and sizing up local legends and supernatural stories.

Hollywood Demons (5 April)

Docuseries. Looking behind the curtains to get a closer look as cursed dynasties such as the Von Erichs to fallen icons like Stephen Collins, plus troubled shows like Power Rangers and Real Housewives.

Fright Club Season 2 (6 April)

Reality series. Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers compete to freak each other out with the creepiest paranormal videos they can find.

Agents of Chaos (7 April)

Docuseries. Was there Russian interference in the 2016 election? This two-part documentary directed by Alex Gibney is a product of years of reporting on that disturbing question.

Expedition Files (8 April)

Docuseries. Josh Gates travels through history on a search to uncover new evidence and answers to the world’s most captivating unexplained mysteries, and true stories that defy explanation, offering stunning revelations and surprising new insights. Starring Josh Gates and David Oranchak.

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read (11 April)

Docuseries. On a cold January morning in a sleepy suburb outside of the city, a local police officer named John O’Keefe was found dead on a fellow officer’s front lawn. Starring Karen Read, Alan Jackson and Ted Daniel.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 4 (11 April)

Reality TV series. Karen and Deon Derrico have eleven children and triplets on their way. This enormous family is on an emotional rollercoaster ride as they prepare to grow even more.

The Last of Us Season 2 (14 April)

The Last of Us Season 2. Image: Max.

Series. We’re back in a devastated civilisation in which a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope. Starring apedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Watch the trailer.

Not So Pretty (14 April)

Docuseries. An investigative look into beauty and personal care products, and their absence of FDA regulations which result in hidden health risks to both the body and planet. Starring Keke Palmer and Dreah Marie.

The Leftovers Seasons 1-3 (16 April)

Series. Three years after the disappearance of 2% of the global human population, people in a small New York community try to continue their lives while coping with the tragedy of the unexplained nature of the event. Starring Justin Theroux, Christopher Eccleston and Amy Brenneman.

The Rehearsal Season 2 (21 April)

Series. Nathan Fielder gives people a chance to rehearse for their own lives in a world where nothing ever works out as expected. Starring Nathan Fielder, Journey Baker and Anna Lamadrid.

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: The Other Way Season 4 (22 April)

Reality TV series. Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?

The Soul of America (28 April)

Documentary (2020). Examining the present-day political reality of the USA through the historical challenges of the past. Starring George Takei, Ronald Reagan and Jon Stewart.