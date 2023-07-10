What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Prime, Binge, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

Bird Box Barcelona. Image: Netflix.

Unknown: Killer Robots (10 July)

What happens when a machine makes life-or-death decisions? This documentary explores the dangers of artificial intelligence in military application.

Quarterback (12 July)

Sports docuseries exploring the lives and careers of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota following their 2022-23 NFL season.

Survival of the Thickest (13 July)

Black, plus-size and newly single, Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life after putting all her eggs in one man’s basket, but she’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family.

Bird Box Barcelona (14 July)

The sequel to the 2018 Netflix hit. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population by causing all who see it to take their lives, Sebastian and his young daughter Anna must navigate their own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona. But as they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than the unseen creatures grows.

Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. Image: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 (14 July)

A continuation of the story centred on a teenage girl’s first experiences of love and heartbreak over the course of an unforgettable summer. Adapted from the young adult novel from Jenny Han (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before).

Binge

Craig of the Creek season 5. Image: Binge.

The Back Side of Television (10 July)

A three-part comedy series exploring all the ridiculous, depressing and outright shameful moments in the wild history of Australian television.

The Back Side of Television. Image: Binge.

Craig of the Creek season 5 (10 July)

Craig and his friends, Kelsey and JP, venture out into a kid-controlled wilderness in the creek.

Full Circle (13 July)

Emmy winner Claire Danes stars alongside Emmy nominees Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant and Dennis Quaid for this HBO crime saga centred on an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers a long and wide web of secrets in New York City.

Apple TV+

The Afterparty. Image: Apple TV+

The Afterparty season 2 (12 July)

Tiffany Haddish returns as Detective Danner for another mystery in this comedic crime series from Christopher Miller (22 Jump Street).

Foundation season 2 (14 July)

David S Goyer, co-writer of The Dark Knight trilogy, teams up with Apple TV+ for this series adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s beloved sci-fi novels – the thousand year saga following the collapse of a galactic empire and the generations-long plan to save humanity’s future. Stars Golden Globe nominees Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Lee Pace (The Hobbit).

SBS On Demand

Creamerie season 2. Image: SBS

Creamerie season 2 (14 July)

Friday Night Bites stars Ally Xue, Perlina Lau and JJ Fong return to the Aotearoa dystopian series as farmers in the near-future where a plague has killed off 99% of men on Earth. Following on from the first season’s finale, the trio find themselves trapped within Lane’s (Tandi Wright) diabolical underground man-milking Facility, grappling with the devastating betrayal by Jackson. The team flee while Pip sacrifices herself to be left behind in the nefarious clutches of Wellness.

Shudder

Quicksand. Image: Shudder

Quicksand (14 July)

In this survival thriller, a married couple on the brink of divorce becomes trapped in quicksand while hiking through a Colombian rainforest. It’s a struggle for survival as they battle the elements of the jungle and must work together in order to escape.

