SAFC to present South Australian games at Gamescom 2025

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) has announced it will host a major showcase of South Australian-made games at Gamescom 2025, celebrating the achievements of local developers on a global stage. The showcase has been developed with collaboration from industry body IGEA, with projects set to feature within the Australian Pavilion of Gamescom.

Per the SAFC, this stand will serve as an exhibition and meeting space for developers, allowing them to connect with global publishers and other developers, showcasing SA-made games to the world. The organisation has described the showcase as a sequel-of-sorts to SAGE, the annual Adelaide-based game showcase highlighting new and upcoming projects from local developers.

‘South Australia has a rapidly growing game sector and the Malinauskas Government continues to support our local industry to develop new games and market these to the world,’ Andrea Michaels MP, Minister for Arts said in a press release.

‘This is an incredibly exciting industry and the exhibition at Gamescom is an opportunity to

showcase South Australia’s talented gamers and for them to meet with international publishers at

the largest video game event in the world.’

As part of its announcement, the SAFC has called on South Australian developers to join the Gamescom 2025 delegation, with eight places offered for teams of up to three people. Selected developers will be supported to attend Gamescom 2025, with a dedicated travel grant and conference passes provided.

‘The SAFC is proud to be championing South Australia’s thriving game development sector by supporting local developers to showcase their “pitch-ready” projects to the global games market at Gamescom 2025,’ Leanne Saunders, SAFC Head of Production and Development said.

‘One of the key aims of the delegation is to enable SA game developers and studios to

meet international publishers and attract development funding, which are key challenges for

Australian game developers. We are also delighted to be exposing international audiences and

market players to the SAFC’s hugely popular SAGE: SA Game Exhibition, which has grown year on

year to become the state’s biggest and most exciting video games event.’

In addition to providing support for developers to travel to and exhibit at Gamescom 2025, the SAFC has also announced it’s expanding its support for developers by making its current Game Development Executive role into a full-time position, as well as establishing a dedicated Games Industry Advisory Group to aid in decision-making. Going forward, there are plans to continue expanding support for local game developers, and providing new opportunities where possible.