Tickets for ACMI’s Game Worlds exhibit are now on sale

Premium pre-sale tickets for ACMI’s Game Worlds exhibit, a new showcase of unique video game worlds, are now officially available on the ACMI website. Anyone keen to attend, to roam through spaces inspired by games like The Sims, World of Warcraft, Neopets, and the upcoming Hollow Knight: Silksong, should get in quick for those early bird slots, as the exhibit is likely to be very popular.

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are going particularly wild for Game Worlds already, as it will be the first chance to play through the highly-anticipated Aussie-made game. As well as providing a new look at this title in the form of sprite sheets, sketchbooks, and more design materials, the exhibit will also allow visitors to get hands-on.

Those who are attending specifically for Hollow Knight: Silksong can now also purchase a range of add-on goodies, as well as tickets, with a special Silksong Stash package including a 65-page Hollow Knight zine, as well as a Hornet Plush, and a pin pack. The zine will also be available as a separate add-on for keen fans. It’s worth noting these add-ons are limited, and will likely sell out fast.

For everyone else, there’s plenty of other reasons to dive into Game Worlds. As announced by ACMI, this is an exhibit designed to celebrate the art and creation of video games, with 20 titles from around the world being given the spotlight. Attendees will be able to get hands-on with an array of titles, while also exploring ‘rare design materials, artwork, and behind-the-scenes stories that reveal the creative process.’

Here’s the exhibit description: ‘Experience games like never before, race against a world-record speedrun and discover concept art. Along the way, explore playable moments from the 1970s to today. Created by ACMI, the home of video games in Australia, Game Worlds is the latest in a legacy of celebrated exhibitions that have travelled the globe.’

As previously shared, there is plenty of pride surrounding Game Worlds, and that ACMI is able to host such a unique celebration of video games, in Melbourne.

‘Video game worlds are meticulously shaped by both game developers and player communities – and the experiences we have within them shape us right back,’ Game Worlds co-curators Bethan Johnson and Jini Maxwell said in a press release.

‘From the multi-planar worlds of Azeroth, to the haunted platforms of Pharloom, Game Worlds celebrates the groundbreaking feats of engineering, design and artistry that bring video game worlds into being, and the communities and creativity that then bring them to life. Our exhibition is a tribute to creativity, community and ambition that have made video games the most popular entertainment medium on the planet.’

Those keen to attend Game Worlds can now visit the ACMI website to purchase premium tickets. General release tickets will also be dropping on 31 July 2025, for those keen to wait.