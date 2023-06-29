Cheat Sheet: Full Circle on HBO/ Binge with Claire Danes

Full Circle (Binge)

An HBO miniseries crime saga centred on an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers a long and wide (and presumably sticky) web of secrets in New York City.

Who’s in it?

Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant and Dennis Quaid.

Who directs it?

Some upstart called Steven Soderbergh … or whatever.

How ‘mini’ is this miniseries?

According to Collider, the show is slated for six episodes: ‘The first two episodes will stream together on the day of the premiere, i.e., on July 13, 2023. The following two episodes will release the week after, and a two-part finale on July 27.’

Is there a trailer?

Do the critics like it?

There’s only one review on Rotten Tomatoes so far, and that’s by Marshall Shaffer on The Playlist, who writes:

No matter where the miniseries goes, it’s clear that we are looking at some vintage Soderbergh both in form and content. (Yes, there’s even some cheeky humor amidst the dour subject matter!) This is economical storytelling expressed with a clear, unfussy vision. ‘Full Circle’: Steven Soderbergh’s Botched Kidnapping Series Is A ‘Traffic’-esque Throwback

Don’t say

I think I’ve seen enough shows and films about botched kidnappings.

Do say

This is my favourite fictional kidnapping experience since The Searchers (1956), Touch of Evil (1958), Lolita (1962), Wait Until Dark (1967), Dog Day Afternoon (1975), Commando (1985), Don’t Say A Word (2001), Gone Baby Gone (2007), Captain Phillips (2013), and The Boy Behind The Door (2020) – shall we check out Creepy Catalog’s 65+ Best Kidnapping and Hostage Movies Ever Made to discover some others.

Where and when can I watch it?

Full Circle premieres on 13 July on HBO/ Binge.

