What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Prime and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week (4-10 September 2023) in Australia. If you prefer to go to the cinema, you may enjoy our film festival guide instead.

Netflix

Tahir’s House. Image: Netflix

Predators (6 September)

Tom Hardy narrates this natural history series following five apex predators facing the ultimate test of survival in drastically changing environments across the globe.

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (6 September)

Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America’s decades long cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.

Tahir’s House (6 September)

A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn’t easy.

Dear Child (7 September)

When Lena escapes isolation from the man controlling her, the true extent of her horror is revealed that same night when Lena’s parents arrive.

Top Boy season 5 (7 September)

Two seasoned drug dealers return to the gritty street of London, but their pursuit of money and power is threatened by a young and ruthless hustler.

Virgin River season 5 (7 September)

A recently divorced nurse moves from the big city to the redwood forests of California, learning that small-town life isn’t exactly what she expected, in this romance drama series starring Alexandra Breckenridge (The Walking Dead) and Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy).

Burning Body (8 September)

When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover.

Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks. Image: Paramount+ .

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4 (7 September)

An unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that.

Prime Video

Sitting in Bars with Cake. Image: Prime Video.

One Shot: Overtime Elite (5 September)

A high-stakes, character-driven docuseries that uncovers the devotion and resilience of Overtime Elite’s (OTE) players and coaches through every loss and victory – on and off the court.

Sitting in Bars with Cake (8 September)

A quiet woman unlucky in love discovers an unlikely guy magnet when she bakes a cake for her best friend’s birthday and brings it to a bar, only to be swarmed by men. She believes it’s a fluke, but her friend convinces her to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of finding true love.

Spy Ops (8 September)

Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents in this docuseries.

Binge

The Lovers. Image: Binge.

Black Ops (4 September)

A show that travels the world to take viewers along on top secret special ops missions. The series reveals how elite special operations units in different countries carry out their high-risk/zero-recognition assignments and shares the inside story of some of the most dramatic military actions in recent history.

The Lovers (7 September)

The story of Janet, a supermarket worker who doesn’t care about anything, and Seamus, a self-centred, political broadcaster. They find themselves drawn to each other.

Apple TV+

The Changeling. Image: Apple TV+

The Changeling (8 September)

Oscar-nominee Lakeith Stanfield (Knives Out) stars in this fairy tale series for grown-ups, a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a secret New York City.

Stan

Drag Race Germany. Image: Stan.

Drag Race Germany (5 September)

Germany’s fiercest queens are ready to start their engines! Hosted by Barbie Breakout, Gianni Jovanovic, and Dianne Brill, Drag Race Germany features eleven glamorous queens competing for the coveted title of Germany’s Drag Race Superstar.

Rugby World Cup 2023 (9 September)

Hosted in France, the men’s Rugby World Cup 2023 will be the biggest event on the global sporting calendar this year. All 48 matches across seven weeks will be streamed live and ad-free in 4K UHD. The Wallabies meet Georgia, Fiji and Wales on their quest to win a third Rugby World Cup title.

Disney+

I Am Groot. Image: Disney+.

I Am Groot season 2 (6 September)

Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, stars in a series of shorts featuring several new and unusual characters.

Arthdal Chronicles: Season 2 – The Sword of Aramoon (9 September)

South Korean fantasy series. In a mythical land called Arth, the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal and its surrounding regions vie for power as they build a new society.

DocPlay

De Humani Corporis Fabrica. Image: DocPlay

De Humani Corporis Fabrica (4 September)

Five centuries ago, anatomist André Vésale opened up the human body for science for the first time in history. Today, De Humani Corporis Fabrica opens the human body for cinema. It reveals that human flesh is an landscape that exists only through the gaze and attention of others. As places of care, suffering and hope, hospitals are laboratories that connect every body in the world.