What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Stan, SBS, BritBox, Prime, AMC+ and more

Netflix

Princess Power – Season 3 (13 May)

Children’s series. After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.

Bridgerton – Season 3: Part One (16 May)

Series. As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises. Starring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) (16 May)

Film. When his identity is exposed, Spider-Man turns to Doctor Strange for help in this extended edition featuring deleted footage and a special introduction.

Power (17 May)

Documentary. Delve into the untold history of American policing in this thought-provoking documentary that asks, ‘Who is more powerful: the people — or the police?’

The 8 Show (17 May)

Series. Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht – Season 1 (18 May)

Reality series. The superyacht Parsifal III sets sail with a colorful new crew.

Binge

Billionaire Murders – Season 1 (15 May)

A billionaire couple is found murdered in their home and Toronto’s premier investigative reporter is on the case. Kevin Donovan digs into the lives of Barry and Honey Sherman in search of clues about who may have killed them.

Disney+

Crash – Season 1 (14 May)

2008 series. A spin-off of the Oscar-winning film about racial tensions in Los Angeles. Los Angeles citizens with vastly separate lives collide in interweaving stories of race, loss and redemption.

Uncle Samsik – Season 1 (15 May)

Set amid the turbulent backdrop of the 1960s, the series depicts the passionate desire and bromance between Uncle Samsik, who ‘ate three meals a day even during the (Korean War),’ and super-elite Kim San, both of whom write a story of love, trust or doubt.

Queen Rock Montreal (15 May)

Film. The movie contains two concerts of the British rock band Queen. The first concert is their show at Montreal in November 1981, with ‘Under Pressure’ topping the charts in the UK, Queen arrived in Montreal following dates in Japan and their record-breaking tour of Latin America

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (17 May)

Documentary film. A man forms an unlikely friendship with a wild pair of otters.

Apple TV+

The Big Cigar (17 May)

Series. A wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.

Paramount+

The X Files – Season 1 to Season 4 (13 May)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 7 (15 May)

Series. Zoom into May with monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old techie driver AJ as they return for more fun-filled and action-packed adventures! Together they will explore the physics of how things move, tackle problems and the component parts needed to make everyday technologies work in this lively series.

Top Gear Australia (17 May)

Series. Hosts Blair Joscelyne, Beau Ryan and Jonathan LaPaglia deliver a turbocharged blend of entertainment, information, and pure automotive passion – but with an unmistakable Aussie twist.

Prime Video

Expend4bles (13 May)

Film (2023). A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in The Expendables 4. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries and Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defence and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. Starring Jason Stathan, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone.

Outer Range – Season 2 (16 May)

Series. Outer Range centres on Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. Starring Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lili Taylor.

Academy of Country Music Awards (16 May)

‘Country Music’s Party of the Year’ returns to Prime Video exclusively. The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will feature the biggest stars, emerging talent and unforgettable live performances that will captivate fans worldwide. Artists nominated this year include Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Stan

Little Bird (15 May)

Series. Little Bird follows the life of Bezhig Little Bird, a victim of the Sixties Scoop in Saskatchewan where First Nations children were abducted and placed in foster homes before being put up for adoption by white families. Told in parallel timelines, the series contrasts Bezhig’s childhood with her engagement party – only this time as Esther Rosenblum, a woman in her 20s on the cusp of life, and suddenly wracked with repressed memories. Starring Darla Contois and Lisa Edelstein.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 9 (18 May)

Reality series. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns for season 9. Fan favourite fierce and fabulous queens return to the runway for super-sized challenges that will push them to their limits. These queens will do whatever it takes to snatch the crown and win their place in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame as the queen to rule all queens.

Britbox

After the Flood (13 May)

New and exclusive to BritBox. After a devastating flood, an unidentified man is found dead in a carpark. Police conclude he became stuck and drowned. However, main character Joanna Marshall thinks there could be much more to the story. What will she uncover? A crime thriller series starring Sophie Rundle, Matt Stokoe and Jonas Armstrong.

BAFTA TV Awards (13 May)

The BAFTA TV Awards return in 2024 to to honour the best British and international contributions to TV. The ceremony will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan for the second consecutive year.

A Street Cat Named Bob (16 May)

A Street Cat Named Bob. Image: Sony Pictures.

2016 film. Based on the true story of James Bowen, a busker and recovering drug addict whose life was turned around after meeting a stray ginger cat. Based on Bowen’s bestselling book of the same name. Starring Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas and, of course, Bob the cat.

ABC iview

Budget 2024, ABC TV, Tuesday 14 May, from 7:30pm

Join the ABC expert team for the most extensive coverage and analysis of Budget 2024, and what it means for you. The Federal Budget of 2024 will be handed down on Tuesday, 14th May. Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his third budget as the government weighs ongoing concern about inflation against calls for it to provide more cost-of-living relief to struggling households, followed by ABC analysis.

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli, episode 6 (14 May)

Patricia Piccinini, the visual artist who creates strange creatures from the frontiers of science and technology, tells us of the future that is already here and why she is compelled to ‘create the worlds’ that live in her mind.

Patricia Piccinini and Virginia Trioli in Creative Types. Image: ABC.

Gruen – Series 16 (15 May)

The world’s gone ad, but the algorithm has delivered a brand new season of Gruen. Returning for an unprecedented and ill-advised 16th season (10 episodes) Wil Anderson and a panel of know-it-alls will pull you out from under the influence.

Hard Quiz – Series 9, Episode 15 (15 May)

Hosted by Tom Gleeson. Raise your glasses to another classic episode of Hard Quiz! Chasing the Big Brass Mug in this episode are champagne lover Dave, Mata Hari aficionado Dawn, Grand Theft Auto gamer Sonny, and The Hobbit fan Lillian.

Britain By The Book (16 May)

Explore the spectacular scenery and iconic locations made famous by some of Britain’s favourite books and films. Inspired by her passion for books, Mel Giedroyc teams up with her friend and Dorset local, Martin Clunes.

SBS on Demand

Rosa’s Wedding (13 May)

Film. Spanish comedy. A woman caught up in the drama of her family and work decides to finally take charge of her life by getting married to herself. Directed by Icíar Bollaín, starring Candela Peña, Nathalie Poza, Ramón Barea.

Black Bear (14 May)

Film. A filmmaker suffering from a lack of inspiration retreats to an isolated lake house, where she manipulates and controls her hosts in an attempt to create a work of art. Directed and written by Lawrence Michael Levine, starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon.

Alone Australia – Season 2 (new episode, Wednesday 15 May)

The record-breaking smash hit survival series Alone Australia returns. This time, 10 Australian survivalists will be dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island (Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu), where they face the ultimate test of human will. In this episode, New Zealand’s wild weather, lack of food and some bad luck force all of the contestants to dig deep.

Alone Australia, Season 2. Image: SBS.

The Story Of My Wife (15 May)

Film. Jakob is captain of an ocean-going ship. One day, he makes a bet with a friend in a café: that he will marry the first woman who crosses the threshold. Directed by Ildikó Enyedi, starring Léa Seydoux, Gijs Naber, Louis Garrel.

The Nest (16 May)

Film. An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s. Directed and written by Sean Durkin, starring Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Oona Roche.

The Dry – Season 2 (16 May)

Series. Shiv is 36 and seven months sober. She’s determined to get sobriety right this time and steer clear of all her old temptations and triggers. But what if the biggest threat to Shiv’s stability turns out to be closer to home? Giving up alcohol is one thing… but what about giving up her dysfunctional family?

Gloria Bell (17 May)

Film: A free-spirited divorcee spends her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. She soon finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with the joys of budding love and the complications of dating.

AMC+, Shudder & Acorn

Harry Wild – Season 3, Acorn TV & AMC+ (13 May)

Harry and Fergus are hired to prove the lead singer of Ireland’s hottest boy band didn’t kill himself, find out who decapitated a woman in a busy restaurant, discover who murdered a despotic director on the set of Ireland’s leading daytime soap opera, work out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun, and more. Starring Jane Seymour and Rohan Nedd.

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin, AMC+ (15 May)

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin. Image: AMC+.

Series. Hosted by actor, writer, entrepreneur Harry Hamlin and his niece and classically trained chef, Renee Guilbault, the series puts Hamlin’s passion for cooking and Guilbault’s culinary expertise on full display as they share favourite recipes, practical kitchen tips and secrets to a successful dinner party that exudes casual elegance. Guests include Lisa Rinna and Ted Danson.

Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever, Shudder & AMC+ (17 May)

Film (2024). 22-year-old medical student Emma has just taken a job as the night watch in the same forensic department where her parents were once almost killed by the famed psychopathic police inspector Wörmer. The events led to her mother’s suicide, and her father Martin has turned to tranquilisers to suppress the memories. Starring Fanny Leander Bornedal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.