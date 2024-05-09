What to watch this week on streaming: the shows we love (or not) right now

Are you stuck staring at the endless mountain of streaming options whenever you turn on your TV? Here are a few of the shows, old and new, that ScreenHub staff are watching on Australian streaming services this week – and what we think of them.

Netflix – Delicious in Dungeon

Silvi Vann-Wall, Film Content Lead: This week on Netflix I’m watching Delicious in Dungeon. It’s an anime series based on an original manga by Ryōko Kui, and it’s about the adventures of four travellers: Laios the human knight, Chilchuck the halfling rogue, Marcille the magic-wielding elf, and Senshi, a dwarf with a flair for gastronomy. Each episodes shows the team’s exploits inside a dungeon, where travellers test their mettle against all manner of beast and deadly traps. They also eat the monsters … which, to be clear, is a weird thing to do, even in this fantastical alternate reality.

What starts out as a whimsical guide to the best dishes of the dungeon turns into quite a dark tale when it becomes apparent their original mission – to rescue Laios’ sister – isn’t going to plan. And as a warning, this show isn’t for kids. It’s earned an MA rating for good reason.

Who’s in it? The English dub of delicious in dungeon stars SungWo Cho (Aggretsuko) as Senshi and Emily Rudd (One Piece live action) as Marcille.

How many seasons are there? So far there is only one season of Delicious in Dungeon, with episodes dropping weekly on Fridays.

How many stars would you give it? I have really enjoyed the complex storylines and beautiful animation of Delicious in Dungeon, and the monster food always makes my mouth water. It gets a solid 4 stars from me. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Watch it if you like: Cooking shows, other Japanese anime (particularly in the fantasy genre), and anything based on Dungeons and Dragons, since the characters and monsters are directly inspired by the game, as are a lot of the combat scenes.

Netflix – Baby Reindeer

Rochelle Siemienowicz, Content Lead: Like every other person in Australia, I’ve started watching Baby Reindeer – the most watched show on Netflix this week. It’s creepy, cringey, wonderfully written and performed and I’m scared to watch the next episode. The series follows a struggling Scottish comedian who is stalked by a very disturbing and vulnerable woman after his initial acts of kindness spark an obsession. The drama comes from watching this play out, with the man making mistake after mistake because he seems to need the attention.

Who’s in it? Richard Gadd (who also created the show), Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau.

How many seasons are there? One limited season of seven half-hour episodes.

How many stars would you give it? Four stars but I haven’t finished it yet. Baby Reindeer feels highly original and very strong in its authored vision – ‘based on a true story’. It’s risky, psychologically nuanced, and it’s great to see something like this finding its audience. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Watch it if you like: Behind her eyes, Hacks, Saltburn.

Stan – The Office US

Rochelle: Over the last months I’ve been watching The Office US on Stan with my family. It’s comfort viewing when we don’t feel like anything too long or challenging. There are nine seasons of this workplace sitcom, adapted from the much nastier UK version, so we’re in no danger of running out soon.



Steve Carell is hilarious as the terribly wrong but somehow forgivable boss of the Scranton branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, but the whole ensemble makes it work, along with the mockumentary format following the pranks, dramas and power-plays of a workplace where nobody actually works much. I’m especially enjoying the developing romance between the two sanest and sweetest employees, Jim (John Krasinksi) and Pam (Jenna Fischer).

Who’s in it? Steve Carell, John Krasinksi, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, Rashida Jones, Angela Martin, Oscar Nunez.

How many seasons are there? Nine.

How many stars would you give it? Four stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Watch it if you like: The UK version of The Office, Parks and Recreation, The IT Crowd, Fisk, Utopia.

Prime – Justified

Silvi: This week on Prime Video I’m watching the crime-Western series Justified, which ran from 2010 to 2015. After recently watching the amazing Prime series Fallout, I, like many others was completely transfixed by actor Walton Goggins playing the dual roles of Cooper Howard and The Ghoul. So I found myself going on a bit of a Goggins retrospective, starting with his portrayal of complicated criminal Boyd Crowder in FX’s Justified. Despite the show’s obvious age and it’s honestly grating white-boy-rapping theme song, it still holds up as a gripping drama with plenty of solid performances. What Goggins does especially in this part is elevate what would have been just another good cop/bad cop procedural drama to an actually compelling study of human nature and poverty in the South.

Who’s in it? Timothy Olyphant plays the lead as US Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens, and Walton Goggins plays criminal/conman/frenemy to Raylan, Boyd Crowder. There’s also guest roles played by actors like Margot Martindale, and even a brief appearance from a young Chadwick Boseman.

How many seasons are there? There are 6 seasons of Justified.

How many stars would you give it? My opinion on the show fluctuates from episode to episode and season to season, but I think it’s safe at this point to give it 3.5 stars. ⭐⭐⭐1/2

Watch it if you like: The Shield, Fargo, Deadwood.

ABC iview & BritBox – Murder in Provence

Rochelle: My partner and I stumbled on the rather terrible Murder in Provence on ABC iview one night, and thoroughly enjoyed it for what it is – the Allo Allo version of a middle-aged murder mystery thriller. Set in the sun-drenched hills of southern France, the self-contained episodes follow chief magistrate Antoine Verlaque and his partner and lover, Marine Bonnet, as they investigate the dark underbelly of the picturesque town of Aix.

All the actors are British, speaking in British accents but playing French characters (and occasionally using French accents) and it’s easy to imagine the producers of this show saying ‘Let’s set a show in the south of France so we can write it off on tax.’ A fun but dangerous drinking game can be had by taking a sip whenever the main characters stop for another glass of wine while they solve a case.

Who’s in it? Roger Allam, Nancy Carroll, Patricia Hodge, Geff Francis.

How many seasons are there? One season with three 90-minute episodes.

How many stars would you give it? Three for the fun and the drinking games, and the lead character going through menopause and still having fun. ⭐⭐⭐

Watch it if you like: Death in Paradise, Vera, Poirot, Midsomer Murders.

ABC iview – Creative Types with Virginia Trioli

Rochelle: I’ve watched two episodes of Creative Types with Virginia Trioli and I’m enjoying the deep dive into some of Australia’s most esteemed artists and writers. So far, I watched the episode featuring journalist and author Trent Dalton, and the one about dancer and choreographer Rafael Bonachela, artistic director of the Sydney Dance Company. Looking forward to getting to know Warwick Thornton, Tom Gleeson, Marta Dusseldorp and Patricia Piccinini down the track. The format is simple: award-winning journalist Trioli interviews the subjects, going into their childhood, career highlights and major challenges. It’s intimate, celebratory and inspiring.

Patricia Piccinini and Virginia Trioli in Creative Types on ABC iview.

Who’s in it? Virginia Trioli, Trent Dalton, Rafael Bonachela, Warwick Thornton, Tom Gleeson, Marta Dusseldorp and Patricia Piccinini.

How many seasons? One season of six half-hour episodes.

How many stars? Four stars, though I wish the ABC was also doing more adventurous and plentiful arts programming covering some of the lesser-known creatives. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Watch it if you like: Australian Story.

Binge – Vice Principals

Silvi: In addition to Justified, my Walton Goggins retrospective includes the HBO black comedy Vice Principals, created by Danny McBride. This series follows two vice principals, Neil Gamby (McBride) and Lee Russell (Goggins), who go from bitter rivals to fast friends when they both realise their interests (i.e. taking down the head principal, no matter what it takes) perfectly align. These characters are so bombastic and vulgar, but through their amazing chemistry and the absolute commitment to the bit, they make some incredibly cathartic viewing.

Who’s in it? Danny McBride, Walton Goggins, Busy Phillips, Shea Whigham.

How many seasons are there? 2.

How many stars would you give it? 5 stars for this one. The show already begins at 11 in terms of extreme character behaviour and, on first glance, you’d think it can’t possibly go any further. But oh, it does. Sit back and enjoy the train wreck. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Watch it if you like: The Righteous Gemstones, Eastbound and Down, Hot Rod.

Disney+ – X-Men ’97

Silvi: Lastly, I’m watching the animated series X-Men ‘97 on Disney+. I don’t remember being particularly attached to the original X-Men animated series when I was a kid in the 1990s, but I sure did love that theme song. I have been a touch confused by the new animated series, which continues right where the other one left off 26 years ago, because I’m genuinely not all that up to scratch with mutant lore. But still, I really dig the old school animation style and the colourful cast of characters – especially Morph. I just think he’s neat. I would also like to raid Magneto’s wardrobe for a copy of that sleeveless-purple-leotard-and-gloves outfit.

Who’s in it? Ray Chase as Cyclops, Cathal J Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue and Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey.

How many seasons are there? One so far.

How many stars would you give it? Three stars from me, because I think it moves through complex storylines way too fast sometimes. ⭐⭐⭐

Watch it if you like: The original X-Men animated series, and reminisce fondly about other shows from that period like Sailor Moon and Captain Planet, but need something meatier since you’re probably a burnt out millennial.