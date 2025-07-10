SAG-AFTRA has ratified its 2025 Video Game Agreement

SAG-AFTRA members have officially voted to ratify the proposed 2025 Video Game Agreement with Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Llama Productions LLC, Take 2 Productions Inc. and WB Games Inc., ending months of negotiations and strikes.

In July 2024, union video game workers went on strike to protest a lack of protection against AI in existing work contracts, while also asking for better overall protection and compensation. This became a significant sticking point for SAG-AFTRA, leading to a major pause in work that disrupted production on countless video games.

While the strikes continued, no union voice actor was able to work on new video game projects, or promote existing projects. It was all in service of asking for stronger rights, particularly as proposed contracts set forth in negotiations attempted to put power in the hands of video game companies.

Over a number of months, SAG-AFTRA negotiators worked to advocate for video game voice actors, discussing the existing and newly-proposed Interactive Media Agreement at length, across a range of meetings. In June 2025, organisers reported a tentative agreement had been reached, which would lead to the end of the strikes.

Read: SAG-AFTRA reaches ‘tentative’ deal for striking video game actors

Now, that tentative agreement has been accepted, with 95.04% of all members voting to ratify the deal. Per SAG-AFTRA, the new contract meets the demands of members in terms of compensation and protection against AI.

‘The agreement provides compounded increases in performer compensation at a rate of 15.17% upon ratification plus additional 3% increases in November 2025, November 2026 and November 2027,’ organisers outlined in a press release.

‘The new contract also accomplishes performer safety guardrails and gains around AI, including consent and disclosure requirements for AI digital replica use and the ability for performers to suspend consent for the generation of new material during a strike.’

With these hurdles cleared, video game voice actors are now cleared to return to work, and are able to accept new contracts under the 2025 Video Game Agreement.

What SAG-AFTRA says about new Video Game Agreement

‘All of us at SAG-AFTRA would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the video game performers and allies who endured a great deal of sacrifice throughout the 11-month strike,’ Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator said of the achievement.

‘Now that the agreement is ratified, video game performers will be able to enjoy meaningful gains and important A.I. protections, which we will continue to build on as uses of this technology settle and evolve.’

‘I commend the strong leadership of Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Chair Sarah Elmaleh, who remained steadfast through three years of hard bargaining while facing many challenging headwinds during a challenging negotiation cycle,’ Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA President said.

‘This deal achieves important progress around A.I. protections, and progress is the name of the game! My sincere respect goes out to the entire video game performer community and their allies for their solidarity during the strike which provided the necessary leverage to secure this deal’s many essential gains.’



Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Also on ScreenHub: Fortnite‘s AI Darth Vader replicated James Earl Jones’ voice



Actor’s union SAG-AFTRA has filed an unfair labour practice charge against Epic Games’ Llama Productions, alleging its release of an AI-powered version of Darth Vader in Fortnite infringes on union contract terms.



Earlier in May 2025, Epic Games launched AI Darth Vader into Fortnite, encouraging players to chat with him for game tips and Star Wars lore. Notably, the actual voice of Darth Vader voice actor James Earl Jones was AI-replicated for this character, with the rights being negotiated in ‘close consultation’ with the actor’s estate.