The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer gets tense new trailer from Binge

Binge has released the official trailer and first-look images for The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, the third chapter in its courtroom anthology.

Premiering 4 August, the new season sees Sam Neill reprise his role as defence barrister Brett Colby SC – and this time, he’s drawn into a trial that hits close to home.

Set in the coastal town of Cape Rock, the eight-part drama follows Colby as he defends the husband of a lifelong friend, who stands accused of a brutal murder.

But what begins as a single trial soon spirals into something deeper: the unearthing of a decades-old cold case involving the 1968 deaths of two teenagers. As the jurors grapple with the facts of the case, their own lives are irrevocably altered.

Watch the trailer for The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer:

Who are The Twelve?

Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders) is joined by a powerhouse ensemble including Danielle Cormack (Wentworth), Eryn Jean Norvill (Love Me), Sarah Peirse (Stateless) and William Zappa (The Dry).

The new jury features Ewen Leslie (The Cry), Phoenix Raei (The Night Agent), Nathalie Morris (Bump), Bolude Watson (Swift Street), Hanah Tayeb (Miles From Nowhere), Catherine Moore (How to Please a Woman), Bessie Holland (Fisk), Stuart Daulman (Five Bedrooms), Paul Tassone (The Code), Charles Napoleon An (Last King of the Cross), Libby Stone (The Claremont Murders), and rising talent Claire Leach.

Directed by Madeleine Gottlieb alongside emerging filmmaker Emma Jackson, Cape Rock Killer is written by Sarah L. Walker, Matt Cameron, Mia Lethbridge, Adele Vuko and Sam Meikle. Producers include Ally Henville, Hamish Lewis, Ian Collie and Rob Gibson, with executive producers Michael Brooks, Sarah L. Walker, Sam Neill, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Penny Win.

The series is a co-production between Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Easy Tiger for the Foxtel Group, with major production investment from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive. International distribution is handled by Fifth Season.

The Twelve is a local remake of the Belgian series De Twaalf.

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer premieres Sunday 4 August on Binge, and airs on Showcase at 8.30pm, with episodes available On Demand weekly.