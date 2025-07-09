5 best new shows streaming this week

Looking for something new to watch? We’ve got you sorted with our quick picks of the week’s best streaming offerings.
ScreenHub’s 5 best new shows of the week:
The Secret Life of Bees (8 July) – BritBox
Cast: Steve Backshall, Zoe Iacovou, Luke Dickson
Genre: Informative documentary
Format: 43-minute episodes dropping weekly
Who doesn’t love bees? Well, aside from those allergic to their sting …
From wearing 10,000 bees as a beard (fashion!) to getting up close and personal with some royal hives, British naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall is here to show you why bees are in much need of love.
After all, without them, our plant life and grown food would be catastrophically compromised. Why is the little pollinator so important? You’ll have to watch this series to find out.
Too Much (10 July) – Netflix
Cast: Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, Michael Zegan, Richard E. Grant
Genre: Romantic comedy
Format: 10 episodes
In a story helmed by Girls‘ Lena Dunham (take that as you will), a heartbroken New Yorker (Stalter) moves to London hoping for a love story, but falls for an indie musician who’s anything but the typical romantic hero.
Too Much marks Megan Stalter’s debut as a comedic lead, which will bring cries of ‘it’s about time’ from her longtime fans and internet followers. If you’re not already familiar with her signature satire, it’s beyond time to get acquainted.
Back to the Frontier (10 July) – HBO Max
Cast: N/A
Genre: Reality
Format: 8 episodes releasing weekly
Could you survive in a faithful recreation of the US in the 1800s? These families seem to think they can.
Part social experiment, part addictive reality TV, Back to the Frontier transports three modern-day American families to the past – without running water or electricity. There’s no phones, no TVs, and no heat. Oh, and winter is coming.
If your curiosity is piqued, make sure to tune in from 10 July on HBO Max.
Homeland Season 4 (11 July) – SBS On Demand
Cast: Claire Danes, Rupert Friend, Nazanin Boniadi
Genre: Drama/thriller
Format: 12 episodes
An oldie but a goodie, this 2014 series is a must-watch for fans of political intrigue and espionage.
In the fourth season, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is now working as CIA station chief in Kabul, Afghanistan, and later in Islamabad, Pakistan. She oversees a botched drone strike on the suspected location of terrorist mastermind Haissam Haqqani, which causes strife within the CIA and provokes the extremely dangerous terrorist.
This season garned a 74/100 metascore on Metacritic and an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The Institute (14 July) – Stan
Cast: Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker
Genre: Horror
Format: 8 episodes
If you liked Lost and From, you simply must watch the latest series from the same creators. The Institute is the story of a teen prodigy, based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King.
Said prodigy, Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), is suddenly abducted one night and wakes up at a mysterious facility – the titular Institute – filled with kids who have come to be there under similar suspicious circumstances. Oh, and all of them have supernatural abilities.
Nearby, Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) – a former police officer suffering from PTSD – is trying to outrun his past. How do their paths collide? You’ll have to watch to find out.