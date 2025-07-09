5 best new shows streaming this week

Looking for something new to watch? We’ve got you sorted with our quick picks of the week’s best streaming offerings.

The Secret Life of Bees (8 July) – BritBox

The Secret Life of Bees. Image: BritBox. 5 best new shows.

Cast: Steve Backshall, Zoe Iacovou, Luke Dickson

Genre: Informative documentary

Format: 43-minute episodes dropping weekly

Who doesn’t love bees? Well, aside from those allergic to their sting …

From wearing 10,000 bees as a beard (fashion!) to getting up close and personal with some royal hives, British naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall is here to show you why bees are in much need of love.

After all, without them, our plant life and grown food would be catastrophically compromised. Why is the little pollinator so important? You’ll have to watch this series to find out.

Watch the trailer.

Too Much (10 July) – Netflix

Too Much. Image: Netflix. 5 best new shows.

Cast: Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, Michael Zegan, Richard E. Grant

Genre: Romantic comedy

Format: 10 episodes

In a story helmed by Girls‘ Lena Dunham (take that as you will), a heartbroken New Yorker (Stalter) moves to London hoping for a love story, but falls for an indie musician who’s anything but the typical romantic hero.

Too Much marks Megan Stalter’s debut as a comedic lead, which will bring cries of ‘it’s about time’ from her longtime fans and internet followers. If you’re not already familiar with her signature satire, it’s beyond time to get acquainted.

Watch the trailer.

Back to the Frontier (10 July) – HBO Max

Back to the Frontier. Image: HBO Max. 5 best new shows.

Cast: N/A

Genre: Reality

Format: 8 episodes releasing weekly

Could you survive in a faithful recreation of the US in the 1800s? These families seem to think they can.

Part social experiment, part addictive reality TV, Back to the Frontier transports three modern-day American families to the past – without running water or electricity. There’s no phones, no TVs, and no heat. Oh, and winter is coming.

If your curiosity is piqued, make sure to tune in from 10 July on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer.

Homeland Season 4 (11 July) – SBS On Demand

Homeland. Image: SBS On Demand. 5 best new shows.

Cast: Claire Danes, Rupert Friend, Nazanin Boniadi

Genre: Drama/thriller

Format: 12 episodes

An oldie but a goodie, this 2014 series is a must-watch for fans of political intrigue and espionage.

In the fourth season, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is now working as CIA station chief in Kabul, Afghanistan, and later in Islamabad, Pakistan. She oversees a botched drone strike on the suspected location of terrorist mastermind Haissam Haqqani, which causes strife within the CIA and provokes the extremely dangerous terrorist.

This season garned a 74/100 metascore on Metacritic and an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the trailer.

The Institute (14 July) – Stan

The Institute. Image: Stan. 5 best new shows.

Cast: Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker

Genre: Horror

Format: 8 episodes

If you liked Lost and From, you simply must watch the latest series from the same creators. The Institute is the story of a teen prodigy, based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King.

Said prodigy, Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), is suddenly abducted one night and wakes up at a mysterious facility – the titular Institute – filled with kids who have come to be there under similar suspicious circumstances. Oh, and all of them have supernatural abilities.

Nearby, Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) – a former police officer suffering from PTSD – is trying to outrun his past. How do their paths collide? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.