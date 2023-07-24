What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Stan, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir. Image: Netflix.

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (24 July)

Behind-the-scenes look at NASA’s ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope, following a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe.

Happiness for Beginners (27 July)

A year after getting divorced, Helen Carpenter, 32, lets her annoying, ten years younger brother talk her into signing up for a wilderness survival course in this American rom-com. It’s supposed to be a chance for her to pull herself together again, but when she discovers that her brother’s even-more-annoying best friend is also coming on the trip, she can’t imagine how it will be anything other than a disaster.

A Perfect Story – limited series (28 July)

Spanish romantic comedy following hotel heiress Margot, feeling lost after skipping out on her wedding, and chaotic, working-class David. Based on the novel by Elísabet Benavent.

Captain Fall (28 July)

Animated comedy series about a goofy, gullible sea captain hired to helm a high-end cruise ship who becomes the perfect fall guy for an illicit smuggling operation.

How to Become a Cult Leader (28 July)

Look inside the cult leader’s playbook for achieving unconditional love, endless devotion and the power to control people’s minds, bodies, and souls.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir – the Movie (28 July)

A life of an ordinary Parisian teenager Marinette goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city.

The Tailor season 2 (29 July)

A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

Stan

Twisted Metal. Image: Stan

Twisted Metal (27 July)

Anthony Mackie stars in this action series based on the popular PlayStation car combat game franchise. Mackie plays a motor-mouthed outsider who’s offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Heels season 2 (28 July)

In the world of small-scale professional wrestling, where good guys and bad guys are clear-cut, two brothers try to live up to their father’s legacy while trying to get by in their more complicated real lives.

Binge

Harley Quinn. Image: Binge/DC

Justified: City Primeval (26 July)

Timothy Olyphant returns to Justified for this miniseries, set eight years after his iconic marshal left Kentucky.

After the Bite (27 July)

Following a series of great white shark attacks that dominated the headlines, one Cape Cod community renegotiates its relationship with the marine environment. Local residents, fishermen, and environmentalists are forced to confront dramatic changes to their way of life. How far can we push nature before it bites back?

Harley Quinn season 4 (27 July)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) voices DC villain Harley Quinn in this gory, potty-mouthed animated comedy series. Having long moved past neglectful no-good boyfriend Joker, Harley is now in a much healthier relationship with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell, In a World …) and the power couple are looking to move beyond their criminal lives in Gotham.

Apple TV+

The Beanie Bubble Image: Apple TV+.

The Beanie Bubble (28 July)

Primetime Emmy veterans Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook star alongside Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers) for this business comedy based on a true stuffed animal product craze.

Disney+

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear S2. Image: Disney+.

Futurama season 8 (24 July)

Matt Groening’s post-Simpsons super-future comedy series returns, a decade after season 7.

The Slumber Party (28 July)

A hypnotism at a sleepover birthday party goes wrong in this Disney teen flick. The morning after, best friends Megan and Paige, along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica, wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before.

Prime Video

Good Omens season 2. Image: Prime Video

Takeshi’s Castle (25 July)

Reboot of the hit 1980s Japanese action variety show sees dozens of contestants attempt to take the castle of the evil Count Takeshi (the legendary Takeshi Kitano) via a series of bonkers physical challenges involving human bowling pins, giant mushrooms, mazes, and more.

Good Omens season 2 (28 July)

Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, join forces to find the Antichrist and stop Armageddon in this Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett fantasy series starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

