News

 > Television > Streaming > Features

Captain Fall on Netflix – cheat sheet

Netflix takes the term 'fall guy' to a new level with this adult animated comedy series premiering in July.
18 Jul 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

Captain Jack. Image: Netflix.

Share Icon

What’s this?

An animated adult comedy series in which a wet-behind-the-ears yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who’s using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them.

Who’s in it?

Jason Ritter, Anthony Carrigan and Lesley-Ann Brandt star.

Who created Captain Fall?

Jon Iver Helgaker, Jonas Torgersen, Joel Trussell

What classification is Captain Fall?

In the States, it’s classified as TV-MA, which, says the Washington Post, is: the strongest rating the industry gives, with the M standing for ‘mature’. TV-MA is reserved for shows whose level of explicit sexuality, graphic violence and/or strong language – along with mature themes – make them unsuitable for children 16 or younger.

Is there a trailer?

Do the critics like it?

There are no reviews on Rotten Tomatoes yet.

Do say

O Captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done,

The ship has weather’d every rack, the prize we sought is won

O Captain! My Captain! By Walt Whitman

Also say

Say Captain say wot, get up

Say Captain Jack, get up

Say Captain say wot

Say Captain say wot, uh yeah

Say Captain Say Wot, by Captain Jack

Where and when can I watch Captain Fall?

Captain Fall premieres on Netflix on 28 July.

Read more Cheat Sheets on ScreenHub

Related News

Features News Streaming
More
Features

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Prime Video – cheat sheet

Some quick facts on The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, coming in August to Prime Video.

ScreenHub staff
Features

The Beanie Bubble on Apple TV+ – cheat sheet

A frustrated toy salesman finds his stuffed toy range going viral with the help of three women.

ScreenHub staff
Features

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, Paramount+ – cheat sheet

Lace up those streaming shoes – The Boss is coming this July, and, baby, we were born to run.

ScreenHub staff
News

Wallabies documentary: filming gets underway

The documentary has been described by Stan as an 'extraordinary look inside the national rugby team's inner sanctum'.

ScreenHub staff
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and more

What's new to streaming this week? The Bear season 2, They Cloned Tyrone, Special Ops: Lioness, and more.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login