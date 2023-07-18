Captain Fall on Netflix – cheat sheet

What’s this?

An animated adult comedy series in which a wet-behind-the-ears yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who’s using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them.

Who’s in it?

Jason Ritter, Anthony Carrigan and Lesley-Ann Brandt star.

Who created Captain Fall?

Jon Iver Helgaker, Jonas Torgersen, Joel Trussell

What classification is Captain Fall?

In the States, it’s classified as TV-MA, which, says the Washington Post, is: the strongest rating the industry gives, with the M standing for ‘mature’. TV-MA is reserved for shows whose level of explicit sexuality, graphic violence and/or strong language – along with mature themes – make them unsuitable for children 16 or younger.

Is there a trailer?

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Do the critics like it?

There are no reviews on Rotten Tomatoes yet.

Do say

O Captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done, The ship has weather’d every rack, the prize we sought is won O Captain! My Captain! By Walt Whitman

Also say

Say Captain say wot, get up Say Captain Jack, get up Say Captain say wot Say Captain say wot, uh yeah Say Captain Say Wot, by Captain Jack

Where and when can I watch Captain Fall?

Captain Fall premieres on Netflix on 28 July.

Read more Cheat Sheets on ScreenHub