What’s this?
An animated adult comedy series in which a wet-behind-the-ears yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who’s using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them.
Who’s in it?
Jason Ritter, Anthony Carrigan and Lesley-Ann Brandt star.
Who created Captain Fall?
Jon Iver Helgaker, Jonas Torgersen, Joel Trussell
What classification is Captain Fall?
In the States, it’s classified as TV-MA, which, says the Washington Post, is: the strongest rating the industry gives, with the M standing for ‘mature’. TV-MA is reserved for shows whose level of explicit sexuality, graphic violence and/or strong language – along with mature themes – make them unsuitable for children 16 or younger.
Is there a trailer?
Do the critics like it?
There are no reviews on Rotten Tomatoes yet.
Do say
O Captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done,
The ship has weather’d every rack, the prize we sought is wonO Captain! My Captain! By Walt Whitman
Also say
Say Captain say wot, get up
Say Captain Jack, get up
Say Captain say wot
Say Captain say wot, uh yeahSay Captain Say Wot, by Captain Jack
Where and when can I watch Captain Fall?
Captain Fall premieres on Netflix on 28 July.