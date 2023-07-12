Cheat sheet: They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix

What’s this?

A pulpy mystery caper film in which an eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighbourhood conspiracy.

How does Netflix describe it?

Mind-Bending, Offbeat.

Who’s in it?

John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Teyonah Parris (Dear White People), Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) and Kiefer (I’m federal agent Jack Bauer, and today is the longest day of my life) Sutherland.

Who directs?

Writer-director Juel Taylor, who also wrote Creed II (2018) and Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

What classification is They Cloned Tyrone?

It’s rated R, so keep the kids away.

Is there a trailer?

Any trivia?

According to IMDB: They Cloned Tyrone ‘was chosen as part of the 2019 Blacklist, an annual compendium of the most liked unproduced scripts that has included eventual Oscar winners like Jojo Rabbit, Argo and Juno.’

Do the critics like it?

We don’t know yet … currently there are no reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

What happens to streaming ‘originals’ when the platform takes them down?

Good question. You should read this article: Streaming services are removing original TV and films – will they be lost forever?

Where and when can I stream They Cloned Tyrone?

They Cloned Tyrone premieres on Netflix on 21 July

